The Yemeni Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Shadi Saleh Basra, revealed a series of reforms being implemented by his ministry to advance the telecommunications sector and enhance the level of services provided.

Basra affirmed his ministry's eagerness to benefit from Saudi Arabia's experiences and extensive expertise in the telecommunications sector and the progress achieved in various fields within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a special statement to "Okaz," he indicated that as part of the reforms being carried out by the Yemeni Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, a comprehensive field survey of the telecommunications infrastructure in ten liberated governorates has been conducted, based on directives from the political and executive leadership of the state to improve the sector's infrastructure, considering that this provides the fundamental basis for starting to enhance the sector's performance.

Data Collection and Technical Documentation

Basra added that the implementation of this survey, which involves specialized engineering and technical teams, follows a systematic and scheduled work plan aimed at collecting field data, technical documentation, and analyzing the results. This will inform the ministry's plans for improving and developing the telecommunications network. He clarified that the survey aims to inventory and assess the existing assets and infrastructure, as well as the frequency bands used, including communication towers, exchanges, fiber optic networks, and power systems, in addition to evaluating the technical and operational condition of the sites and facilities belonging to the sector.

Identifying Damages and Necessary Needs

He pointed out that the survey conducted by specialized engineering teams includes identifying damages and the necessary needs for rehabilitation and development work, and preparing a comprehensive and updated database to support planning and decision-making processes. Additionally, it will establish a technical and financial vision for future rehabilitation and expansion plans, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of the telecommunications sector and improving service quality. He emphasized the need to double efforts to uplift the telecommunications sector and not accept the continuation of the current state of telecommunications networks, while working to improve their quality, as they represent the backbone of life for various vital and developmental sectors, which form Yemen's window to the world. He confirmed his commitment to transforming the results of this survey into real development projects that enhance the sector's efficiency in line with the aspirations of the Yemeni citizen.