كشف وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات اليمني الدكتور شادي صالح باصرة عن جملة من الإصلاحات التى تجريها وزارته للنهوض بقطاع الاتصالات والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات التي يقدمها.
وأكد باصرة حرص وزارته للاستفادة من تجارب السعودية وخبراتها الواسعة في قطاع الاتصالات والنهضة التي تحققت بالمملكة العربية السعودية في مختلف المجالات، مشيراً في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» إلى أنه في سياق الإصلاحات التي تنفذها وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات اليمنية نفذت مسحاً ميدانياً شاملاً للبنية التحتية لقطاع الاتصالات في عشر محافظات محررة، انطلاقاً من توجيهات القيادة السياسية والتنفيذية للدولة لتحسين البنية التحتية للقطاع، وباعتبار ذلك يوفر القاعدة الأساسية للشروع في تحسين أداء القطاع.
جمع البيانات والتوثيق الفني
وأضاف باصرة أن تنفيذ هذا المسح الذي تشارك فيه فرق هندسية وفنية متخصصة، وفقاً لخطة عمل منهجية ومجدولة، تهدف إلى جمع البيانات الميدانية والتوثيق الفني وتحليل النتائج، بما يُبنى عليه في إعداد خطط الوزارة لتحسين وتطوير شبكة الاتصالات، موضحاً أن المسح يستهدف حصر وتقييم الأصول والبنية التحتية القائمة والأطياف الترددية المستخدمة، بما في ذلك أبراج الاتصالات والمقاسم وشبكات الألياف الضوئية وأنظمة الطاقة، إضافة إلى تقييم الحالة الفنية والتشغيلية للمواقع والمنشآت التابعة للقطاع.
تحديد الأضرار والاحتياجات اللازمة
ونوّه إلى أن المسح الذي تنفذه الفرق الهندسية المتخصصة يشمل تحديد الأضرار والاحتياجات اللازمة لأعمال إعادة التأهيل والتطوير، وإعداد قاعدة بيانات متكاملة ومحدّثة لدعم عمليات التخطيط واتخاذ القرار، إلى جانب وضع تصور فني ومالي لخطط إعادة التأهيل والتوسعة المستقبلية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة قطاع الاتصالات وتحسين جودة الخدمات، مشدداً على ضرورة مضاعفة الجهود من أجل النهوض بقطاع الاتصالات وعدم القبول باستمرار الوضع الحالي لشبكات الاتصالات، والعمل على تحسين جودتها بما تمثله من عصب الحياة لمختلف القطاعات الحيوية والتنموية، التي تشكل نافذة اليمن إلى العالم، مؤكداً حرصه على تحويل نتائج هذا المسح إلى مشاريع تطوير حقيقية، ترفع من كفاءة القطاع وبما يليق بتطلعات المواطن اليمني.
The Yemeni Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Shadi Saleh Basra, revealed a series of reforms being implemented by his ministry to advance the telecommunications sector and enhance the level of services provided.
Basra affirmed his ministry's eagerness to benefit from Saudi Arabia's experiences and extensive expertise in the telecommunications sector and the progress achieved in various fields within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a special statement to "Okaz," he indicated that as part of the reforms being carried out by the Yemeni Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, a comprehensive field survey of the telecommunications infrastructure in ten liberated governorates has been conducted, based on directives from the political and executive leadership of the state to improve the sector's infrastructure, considering that this provides the fundamental basis for starting to enhance the sector's performance.
Data Collection and Technical Documentation
Basra added that the implementation of this survey, which involves specialized engineering and technical teams, follows a systematic and scheduled work plan aimed at collecting field data, technical documentation, and analyzing the results. This will inform the ministry's plans for improving and developing the telecommunications network. He clarified that the survey aims to inventory and assess the existing assets and infrastructure, as well as the frequency bands used, including communication towers, exchanges, fiber optic networks, and power systems, in addition to evaluating the technical and operational condition of the sites and facilities belonging to the sector.
Identifying Damages and Necessary Needs
He pointed out that the survey conducted by specialized engineering teams includes identifying damages and the necessary needs for rehabilitation and development work, and preparing a comprehensive and updated database to support planning and decision-making processes. Additionally, it will establish a technical and financial vision for future rehabilitation and expansion plans, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of the telecommunications sector and improving service quality. He emphasized the need to double efforts to uplift the telecommunications sector and not accept the continuation of the current state of telecommunications networks, while working to improve their quality, as they represent the backbone of life for various vital and developmental sectors, which form Yemen's window to the world. He confirmed his commitment to transforming the results of this survey into real development projects that enhance the sector's efficiency in line with the aspirations of the Yemeni citizen.