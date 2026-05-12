كشف وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات اليمني الدكتور شادي صالح باصرة عن جملة من الإصلاحات التى تجريها وزارته للنهوض بقطاع الاتصالات والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات التي يقدمها.

وأكد باصرة حرص وزارته للاستفادة من تجارب السعودية وخبراتها الواسعة في قطاع الاتصالات والنهضة التي تحققت بالمملكة العربية السعودية في مختلف المجالات، مشيراً في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» إلى أنه في سياق الإصلاحات التي تنفذها وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات اليمنية نفذت مسحاً ميدانياً شاملاً للبنية التحتية لقطاع الاتصالات في عشر محافظات محررة، انطلاقاً من توجيهات القيادة السياسية والتنفيذية للدولة لتحسين البنية التحتية للقطاع، وباعتبار ذلك يوفر القاعدة الأساسية للشروع في تحسين أداء القطاع.

جمع البيانات والتوثيق الفني

وأضاف باصرة أن تنفيذ هذا المسح الذي تشارك فيه فرق هندسية وفنية متخصصة، وفقاً لخطة عمل منهجية ومجدولة، تهدف إلى جمع البيانات الميدانية والتوثيق الفني وتحليل النتائج، بما يُبنى عليه في إعداد خطط الوزارة لتحسين وتطوير شبكة الاتصالات، موضحاً أن المسح يستهدف حصر وتقييم الأصول والبنية التحتية القائمة والأطياف الترددية المستخدمة، بما في ذلك أبراج الاتصالات والمقاسم وشبكات الألياف الضوئية وأنظمة الطاقة، إضافة إلى تقييم الحالة الفنية والتشغيلية للمواقع والمنشآت التابعة للقطاع.

تحديد الأضرار والاحتياجات اللازمة

ونوّه إلى أن المسح الذي تنفذه الفرق الهندسية المتخصصة يشمل تحديد الأضرار والاحتياجات اللازمة لأعمال إعادة التأهيل والتطوير، وإعداد قاعدة بيانات متكاملة ومحدّثة لدعم عمليات التخطيط واتخاذ القرار، إلى جانب وضع تصور فني ومالي لخطط إعادة التأهيل والتوسعة المستقبلية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة قطاع الاتصالات وتحسين جودة الخدمات، مشدداً على ضرورة مضاعفة الجهود من أجل النهوض بقطاع الاتصالات وعدم القبول باستمرار الوضع الحالي لشبكات الاتصالات، والعمل على تحسين جودتها بما تمثله من عصب الحياة لمختلف القطاعات الحيوية والتنموية، التي تشكل نافذة اليمن إلى العالم، مؤكداً حرصه على تحويل نتائج هذا المسح إلى مشاريع تطوير حقيقية، ترفع من كفاءة القطاع وبما يليق بتطلعات المواطن اليمني.