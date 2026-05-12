U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Tuesday) that his administration will only reach a good deal with Iran, clarifying that Iran has agreed not to possess nuclear weapons.



Trump stated in remarks to reporters from the White House: Iran knows it will not possess nuclear weapons, adding: We have defeated Iran militarily, and the blockade is 100% effective, and I don't think we will need help from the President of China in this matter.



Chinese Mediation in the Iran War



Trump reiterated this by saying: "I don't think we need any help regarding Iran, and we will win one way or another, either peacefully or otherwise," indicating that he will have extensive discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the Iran war.



Trump emphasized by saying: Either Iran does the right thing or we will finish the job, pointing out that the only important thing regarding Iran is that it cannot be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.



Trump described those who expect Iran to possess nuclear weapons as "foolish," saying: "Anyone who thinks Iran can have nuclear weapons is foolish," noting that "the maritime blockade imposed on Iran has been effective."



He pointed out that the Chinese president will visit America before the end of the year, indicating that his relationship with the Chinese president is wonderful and he will talk to him about many issues. Trump's remarks about China came just hours before he heads to Beijing, as he is scheduled to leave Washington for China tomorrow (Wednesday).



Venezuela and the Ukraine War



In response to a question about America's role regarding prisoners in Venezuela, Trump said: "All political prisoners in Venezuela will be released," while he refused to talk about Cuba, stating: "Cuba is a failed state, and I will talk about it in due time."



Trump also touched on oil prices, saying: "Oil prices will drop once the situation with Iran is resolved."



Regarding the war in Ukraine and American efforts to stop it, Trump said: There is no understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Russia's acquisition of Donbas, explaining that the Russia-Ukraine war will end very soon.