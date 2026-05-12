أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء) أن إدارته لن تبرم مع إيران إلا اتفاقاً جيداً، موضحاً أن إيران وافقت على عدم امتلاك السلاح النووي.
وقال ترمب في تصريحات للصحفيين من البيت الأبيض: إيران تعلم أنها لن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً، مضيفاً: انتصرنا على إيران عسكرياً والحصار فعال بنسبة 100% ولا أعتقد أننا سنحتاج مساعدة رئيس الصين بهذا الشأن.
الوساطة الصينية في حرب إيران
وكرر ترمب ذلك بالقول: «لا أعتقد أننا بحاجة إلى أي مساعدة بشأن إيران وسننتصر بطريقة أو أخرى سواء بشكل سلمي أو بغير ذلك»، مشيراً إلى أنه سيتحدث بشكل موسع مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج عن حرب إيران.
وشدد ترمب بالقول: إما أن تفعل إيران الشيء الصحيح أو سننهي المهمة، مبيناً أن الشيء الوحيد المهم بخصوص إيران هو أنه لا يمكن السماح لها بالحصول على سلاح نووي.
ووصف ترمب من يتوقع امتلاك ايران سلاحاً نووياً بـ«الغبي» قائلاً: «من يعتقد أنه يمكن لإيران أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً غبي»، مبيناً أن «الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران كان فعالاً».
ولفت إلى أن الرئيس الصيني سيزور أمريكا قبل نهاية العام، مبيناً أن علاقته رائعة مع الرئيس الصيني وسيتحدث معه حول الكثير من الأمور، وجاء تصريح ترمب حول الصين قُبيل مغادرته إلى بكين.
فنزويلا وحرب أوكرانيا
وفي رده على سؤال حول دور أمريكا في ما يتعلق بالسجناء في فنزويلا قال ترمب: «سيتم إخراج كل السجناء السياسيين في فنزويلا»، فيما رفض الحديث عن كوبا حين قال: «كوبا دولة فاشلة وسأتحدث عنها في الوقت المناسب».
وتطرق ترمب إلى أسعار النفط قائلاً: «أسعار النفط ستنخفض بمجرد انتهاء الأمر مع إيران».
وحول الحرب في أوكرانيا والجهود الأمريكية لوقفها، قال ترمب: لا يوجد تفاهم مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بشأن حصول روسيا على دونباس، موضحاً أن حرب روسيا وأوكرانيا ستنتهي قريباً جداً.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Tuesday) that his administration will only reach a good deal with Iran, clarifying that Iran has agreed not to possess nuclear weapons.
Trump stated in remarks to reporters from the White House: Iran knows it will not possess nuclear weapons, adding: We have defeated Iran militarily, and the blockade is 100% effective, and I don't think we will need help from the President of China in this matter.
Chinese Mediation in the Iran War
Trump reiterated this by saying: "I don't think we need any help regarding Iran, and we will win one way or another, either peacefully or otherwise," indicating that he will have extensive discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the Iran war.
Trump emphasized by saying: Either Iran does the right thing or we will finish the job, pointing out that the only important thing regarding Iran is that it cannot be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.
Trump described those who expect Iran to possess nuclear weapons as "foolish," saying: "Anyone who thinks Iran can have nuclear weapons is foolish," noting that "the maritime blockade imposed on Iran has been effective."
He pointed out that the Chinese president will visit America before the end of the year, indicating that his relationship with the Chinese president is wonderful and he will talk to him about many issues. Trump's remarks about China came just hours before he heads to Beijing, as he is scheduled to leave Washington for China tomorrow (Wednesday).
Venezuela and the Ukraine War
In response to a question about America's role regarding prisoners in Venezuela, Trump said: "All political prisoners in Venezuela will be released," while he refused to talk about Cuba, stating: "Cuba is a failed state, and I will talk about it in due time."
Trump also touched on oil prices, saying: "Oil prices will drop once the situation with Iran is resolved."
Regarding the war in Ukraine and American efforts to stop it, Trump said: There is no understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Russia's acquisition of Donbas, explaining that the Russia-Ukraine war will end very soon.