أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء) أن إدارته لن تبرم مع إيران إلا اتفاقاً جيداً، موضحاً أن إيران وافقت على عدم امتلاك السلاح النووي.


وقال ترمب في تصريحات للصحفيين من البيت الأبيض: إيران تعلم أنها لن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً، مضيفاً: انتصرنا على إيران عسكرياً والحصار فعال بنسبة 100% ولا أعتقد أننا سنحتاج مساعدة رئيس الصين بهذا الشأن.


الوساطة الصينية في حرب إيران


وكرر ترمب ذلك بالقول: «لا أعتقد أننا بحاجة إلى أي مساعدة بشأن إيران وسننتصر بطريقة أو أخرى سواء بشكل سلمي أو بغير ذلك»، مشيراً إلى أنه سيتحدث بشكل موسع مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج عن حرب إيران.


وشدد ترمب بالقول: إما أن تفعل إيران الشيء الصحيح أو سننهي المهمة، مبيناً أن الشيء الوحيد المهم بخصوص إيران هو أنه لا يمكن السماح لها بالحصول على سلاح نووي.


ووصف ترمب من يتوقع امتلاك ايران سلاحاً نووياً بـ«الغبي» قائلاً: «من يعتقد أنه يمكن لإيران أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً غبي»، مبيناً أن «الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران كان فعالاً».


ولفت إلى أن الرئيس الصيني سيزور أمريكا قبل نهاية العام، مبيناً أن علاقته رائعة مع الرئيس الصيني وسيتحدث معه حول الكثير من الأمور، وجاء تصريح ترمب حول الصين قُبيل مغادرته إلى بكين.


فنزويلا وحرب أوكرانيا


وفي رده على سؤال حول دور أمريكا في ما يتعلق بالسجناء في فنزويلا قال ترمب: «سيتم إخراج كل السجناء السياسيين في فنزويلا»، فيما رفض الحديث عن كوبا حين قال: «كوبا دولة فاشلة وسأتحدث عنها في الوقت المناسب».


وتطرق ترمب إلى أسعار النفط قائلاً: «أسعار النفط ستنخفض بمجرد انتهاء الأمر مع إيران».


وحول الحرب في أوكرانيا والجهود الأمريكية لوقفها، قال ترمب: لا يوجد تفاهم مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بشأن حصول روسيا على دونباس، موضحاً أن حرب روسيا وأوكرانيا ستنتهي قريباً جداً.