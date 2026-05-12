The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, condemned today (Tuesday) the infiltration of elements from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard into Bubiyan Island in Kuwait, asserting that "Iranian policies represent a direct threat to the security and stability of the region."



Al-Budaiwi stated in a statement that Iranian policies represent "a systematic attempt to undermine regional peace and undermine the foundations of collective security," in violation of the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the principles of good neighborliness.



The Secretary-General affirmed the support of the GCC countries for Kuwait in all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.



For its part, Qatar condemned the infiltration of an armed group from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard into the Kuwaiti Bubiyan Island, emphasizing the necessity to stop the unjustified Iranian attacks on Gulf countries as they pose a serious threat to regional security.



The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms Qatar's full support for Kuwait in all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and stability."



Kuwait announced earlier on Tuesday the arrest of 4 infiltrators, explaining that they attempted to enter the country by sea.



The Ministry of Interior mentioned that the infiltrators admitted their affiliation with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, while the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian ambassador Mohammad Toutounji and handed him a note of protest regarding the infiltration of an armed group from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard into Bubiyan Island and their engagement with the Kuwaiti armed forces.