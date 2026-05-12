ندد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي، جاسم البديوي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بتسلل عناصر من الحرس الثوري الإيراني إلى جزيرة بوبيان في الكويت، مؤكداً أن «السياسات الإيرانية تمثل تهديداً مباشراً لأمن واستقرار المنطقة».


وقال البديوي، في بيان، إن السياسات الإيرانية تمثل «محاولة ممنهجة لزعزعة السلم الإقليمي وتقويض أسس الأمن الجماعي»، في مخالفة لمبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة ومبادئ حسن الجوار.


وأكد الأمين العام دعم دول مجلس التعاون للكويت في جميع الإجراءات التي تتخذها للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها.


من جهتها، أدانت قطر، تسلل مجموعة مسلحة من الحرس الثوري الإيراني إلى جزيرة بوبيان الكويتية، مؤكدة ضرورة وقف الهجمات الإيرانية غير المبررة على دول الخليج باعتبارها تهديداً خطيراً للأمن الإقليمي.


وقالت وزارة الخارجية القطرية، في بيان: «تؤكد وزارة الخارجية دعم قطر الكامل للكويت في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات للحفاظ على سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها وأمنها واستقرارها».


وأعلنت الكويت، في وقت سابق الثلاثاء، إلقاء القبض على 4 متسللين، موضحة أنهم حاولوا دخول البلاد بحراً.


وذكرت وزارة الداخلية أن المتسللين أقروا بانتمائهم للحرس الثوري الإيراني، فيما استدعت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية السفير الإيراني محمد توتونجي، وسلّمته مذكرة احتجاج على قيام مجموعة مسلحة من عناصر الحرس الثوري الإيراني بالتسلل إلى جزيرة بوبيان، والاشتباك مع القوات المسلحة الكويتية.