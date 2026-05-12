ندد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي، جاسم البديوي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بتسلل عناصر من الحرس الثوري الإيراني إلى جزيرة بوبيان في الكويت، مؤكداً أن «السياسات الإيرانية تمثل تهديداً مباشراً لأمن واستقرار المنطقة».
وقال البديوي، في بيان، إن السياسات الإيرانية تمثل «محاولة ممنهجة لزعزعة السلم الإقليمي وتقويض أسس الأمن الجماعي»، في مخالفة لمبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة ومبادئ حسن الجوار.
وأكد الأمين العام دعم دول مجلس التعاون للكويت في جميع الإجراءات التي تتخذها للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها.
من جهتها، أدانت قطر، تسلل مجموعة مسلحة من الحرس الثوري الإيراني إلى جزيرة بوبيان الكويتية، مؤكدة ضرورة وقف الهجمات الإيرانية غير المبررة على دول الخليج باعتبارها تهديداً خطيراً للأمن الإقليمي.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية القطرية، في بيان: «تؤكد وزارة الخارجية دعم قطر الكامل للكويت في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات للحفاظ على سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها وأمنها واستقرارها».
وأعلنت الكويت، في وقت سابق الثلاثاء، إلقاء القبض على 4 متسللين، موضحة أنهم حاولوا دخول البلاد بحراً.
وذكرت وزارة الداخلية أن المتسللين أقروا بانتمائهم للحرس الثوري الإيراني، فيما استدعت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية السفير الإيراني محمد توتونجي، وسلّمته مذكرة احتجاج على قيام مجموعة مسلحة من عناصر الحرس الثوري الإيراني بالتسلل إلى جزيرة بوبيان، والاشتباك مع القوات المسلحة الكويتية.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, condemned today (Tuesday) the infiltration of elements from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard into Bubiyan Island in Kuwait, asserting that "Iranian policies represent a direct threat to the security and stability of the region."
Al-Budaiwi stated in a statement that Iranian policies represent "a systematic attempt to undermine regional peace and undermine the foundations of collective security," in violation of the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the principles of good neighborliness.
The Secretary-General affirmed the support of the GCC countries for Kuwait in all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.
For its part, Qatar condemned the infiltration of an armed group from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard into the Kuwaiti Bubiyan Island, emphasizing the necessity to stop the unjustified Iranian attacks on Gulf countries as they pose a serious threat to regional security.
The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms Qatar's full support for Kuwait in all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and stability."
Kuwait announced earlier on Tuesday the arrest of 4 infiltrators, explaining that they attempted to enter the country by sea.
The Ministry of Interior mentioned that the infiltrators admitted their affiliation with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, while the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian ambassador Mohammad Toutounji and handed him a note of protest regarding the infiltration of an armed group from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard into Bubiyan Island and their engagement with the Kuwaiti armed forces.