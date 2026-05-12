دان الرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الهجمات الإسرائيلية المستمرة على الأراضي اللبنانية، على الرغم من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، مؤكداً أن استمرارها يقوض الجهود المبذولة لترسيخ التهدئة.
وأعرب عون عن أسفه لقتل اثنين من أفراد الدفاع المدني اللبناني في غارة إسرائيلية، موضحاً أنه «لن يتوانى عن العمل مع الجهات الدولية المعنية من أجل وقف الانتهاكات المتكررة وتأمين الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من الأراضي اللبنانية».
وأعلن الرئيس اللبناني عزمه «مواصلة الاتصالات والتحركات الدبلوماسية مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة والمجتمع الدولي، بهدف حماية السيادة اللبنانية وضمان أمن اللبنانيين».
وكانت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام في لبنان أكدت في وقت سابق، اليوم، تعرض بلدة النبطية في جنوب البلاد لغارة جوية إسرائيلية، مما أسفر عن مقتل عنصرين اثنين من الدفاع المدني، خلال قيامهما بمهمة إنقاذ عقب هجوم سابق.
في المقابل، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي سيطرة قوات جولاني على منطقة نهر الليطاني، موضحاً على لسان متحدثه أفيخاي أدرعي أن سلاح الجو هاجم أكثر من 100 هدف عسكري دعماً للقوات العاملة في منطقة نهر الليطاني.
وأشار أدرعي إلى أن القوات الإسرائيلية عثرت على مقار لحزب الله وأنفاق ومستودعات أسلحة ومنصات إطلاق خلال عملياتها في الجنوب اللبناني، موضحاً أن قواته قتلت العشرات من حزب الله خلال اشتباكات مباشرة وغارات على الجنوب.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned today (Tuesday) the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory, despite the ceasefire agreement, emphasizing that their continuation undermines efforts to establish calm.
Aoun expressed his sorrow over the killing of two members of the Lebanese Civil Defense in an Israeli airstrike, stating that he "will not hesitate to work with the relevant international parties to stop the repeated violations and ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory."
The Lebanese president announced his intention to "continue diplomatic communications and movements with brotherly and friendly countries and the international community, with the aim of protecting Lebanese sovereignty and ensuring the security of the Lebanese people."
The National News Agency in Lebanon had earlier confirmed today that the town of Nabatiyeh in the south of the country was subjected to an Israeli airstrike, resulting in the death of two Civil Defense members while they were on a rescue mission following a previous attack.
In contrast, the Israeli army announced that Golani forces had taken control of the Litani River area, explaining through its spokesperson Avichai Adraee that the air force attacked more than 100 military targets in support of the forces operating in the Litani River area.
Adraee indicated that Israeli forces found Hezbollah positions, tunnels, and weapon depots, as well as launch pads during their operations in southern Lebanon, clarifying that his forces killed dozens of Hezbollah members during direct clashes and airstrikes in the south.