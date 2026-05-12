Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned today (Tuesday) the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory, despite the ceasefire agreement, emphasizing that their continuation undermines efforts to establish calm.



Aoun expressed his sorrow over the killing of two members of the Lebanese Civil Defense in an Israeli airstrike, stating that he "will not hesitate to work with the relevant international parties to stop the repeated violations and ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory."



The Lebanese president announced his intention to "continue diplomatic communications and movements with brotherly and friendly countries and the international community, with the aim of protecting Lebanese sovereignty and ensuring the security of the Lebanese people."



The National News Agency in Lebanon had earlier confirmed today that the town of Nabatiyeh in the south of the country was subjected to an Israeli airstrike, resulting in the death of two Civil Defense members while they were on a rescue mission following a previous attack.



In contrast, the Israeli army announced that Golani forces had taken control of the Litani River area, explaining through its spokesperson Avichai Adraee that the air force attacked more than 100 military targets in support of the forces operating in the Litani River area.



Adraee indicated that Israeli forces found Hezbollah positions, tunnels, and weapon depots, as well as launch pads during their operations in southern Lebanon, clarifying that his forces killed dozens of Hezbollah members during direct clashes and airstrikes in the south.