دان الرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الهجمات الإسرائيلية المستمرة على الأراضي اللبنانية، على الرغم من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، مؤكداً أن استمرارها يقوض الجهود المبذولة لترسيخ التهدئة.


وأعرب عون عن أسفه لقتل اثنين من أفراد الدفاع المدني اللبناني في غارة إسرائيلية، موضحاً أنه «لن يتوانى عن العمل مع الجهات الدولية المعنية من أجل وقف الانتهاكات المتكررة وتأمين الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من الأراضي اللبنانية».


وأعلن الرئيس اللبناني عزمه «مواصلة الاتصالات والتحركات الدبلوماسية مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة والمجتمع الدولي، بهدف حماية السيادة اللبنانية وضمان أمن اللبنانيين».


وكانت ⁠الوكالة ‌الوطنية للإعلام في لبنان أكدت في وقت سابق، اليوم، تعرض بلدة ⁠النبطية ​في جنوب البلاد لغارة جوية إسرائيلية، مما أسفر عن مقتل عنصرين اثنين من الدفاع المدني، خلال ⁠قيامهما بمهمة إنقاذ ​عقب ⁠هجوم ‌سابق.


في المقابل، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي سيطرة قوات جولاني على منطقة نهر الليطاني، موضحاً على لسان متحدثه أفيخاي أدرعي أن سلاح الجو هاجم أكثر من 100 هدف عسكري دعماً للقوات العاملة في منطقة نهر الليطاني.


وأشار أدرعي إلى أن القوات الإسرائيلية عثرت على مقار لحزب الله وأنفاق ومستودعات أسلحة ومنصات إطلاق خلال عملياتها في الجنوب اللبناني، موضحاً أن قواته قتلت العشرات من حزب الله خلال اشتباكات مباشرة وغارات على الجنوب.