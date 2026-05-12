استقبل شيخ الأزهر الدكتور أحمد الطيب، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين في مصر السفير صالح بن عيد الحصيني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بمقر مشيخة الأزهر بالقاهرة، لبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك.


وخلال اللقاء، أعرب شيخ الأزهر عن خالص تقديره لجهود خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام ودعم قضايا الأمتين العربية والإسلامية.


ودعا شيخ الأزهر الله أن يكلل جهود المملكة بالنجاح والتوفيق في الترتيب لموسم الحج لهذا العام، مشيرًا إلى أن خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام شرف عظيم، وأن جهود المملكة في هذا الإطار محل احترام وتقدير كبيرين.


من جانبه، عبر السفير الحصيني عن سعادته بلقاء شيخ الأزهر، وتقديره لما يقوم به من جهود كبيرة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، مؤكدًا عمق العلاقات التي تجمع المملكة العربية السعودية بالأزهر الشريف وعلمائه.


وأشاد سفير خادم الحرمين في مصر بالدور العالمي الذي يقوم به الأزهر في نشر قيم الاعتدال والتسامح، وتعزيز ثقافة الحوار والتعايش بين الشعوب، مؤكداً حرص المملكة على استمرار التعاون مع الأزهر الشريف في مختلف المجالات العلمية والدعوية والثقافية، بما يسهم في خدمة قضايا الأمة الإسلامية وتعزيز استقرارها.


وترتبط مشيخة الأزهر الشريف بعلاقات تاريخية وثيقة وعميقة مع المملكة العربية السعودية تمتد لعقود، وتُعد من أبرز أوجه التعاون الإسلامي بين مؤسستين دينيتين عريقتين.


ويأتي اللقاء في سياق موسم الحج السنوي، حيث تحرص المملكة على تقديم أفضل الخدمات لحجاج بيت الله الحرام، وهو ما يحظى دائماً بتقدير كبير من العلماء والمؤسسات الإسلامية حول العالم.


كما يعكس اللقاء حرص الجانبين على تعزيز التعاون في المجالات العلمية والدعوية والثقافية، خصوصاً في مواجهة التطرف ونشر قيم التسامح والتعايش.