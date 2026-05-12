Sheikh of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb received the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Egypt, Ambassador Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini, today (Tuesday) at the headquarters of Al-Azhar in Cairo to discuss ways to enhance mutual cooperation.



During the meeting, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar expressed his sincere appreciation for the efforts of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman in serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God and supporting the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations.



The Sheikh of Al-Azhar prayed to God to crown the Kingdom's efforts with success and prosperity in organizing this year's Hajj season, pointing out that serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God is a great honor, and that the Kingdom's efforts in this regard are highly respected and appreciated.



For his part, Ambassador Al-Husseini expressed his happiness at meeting the Sheikh of Al-Azhar and his appreciation for the significant efforts he is making in serving Islam and Muslims, affirming the depth of the relations that bind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Al-Azhar and its scholars.



The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Egypt praised the global role played by Al-Azhar in spreading the values of moderation and tolerance, and enhancing the culture of dialogue and coexistence among peoples, emphasizing the Kingdom's keenness to continue cooperation with Al-Azhar in various scientific, advocacy, and cultural fields, contributing to serving the issues of the Islamic nation and enhancing its stability.



The Al-Azhar Sheikhdom has deep and historical ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that extend for decades, and it is considered one of the most prominent aspects of Islamic cooperation between two ancient religious institutions.



This meeting comes in the context of the annual Hajj season, where the Kingdom is keen to provide the best services to the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, which is always highly appreciated by scholars and Islamic institutions around the world.



The meeting also reflects the commitment of both sides to enhance cooperation in scientific, advocacy, and cultural fields, especially in confronting extremism and spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence.