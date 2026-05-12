سجّلت هيئة الخدمات الوطنية لمكافحة الإدمان في إيطاليا، أول حالة في البلاد لشخص يخضع للعلاج بسبب إدمانه السلوكي على الدردشة مع روبوتات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

علاقة عاطفية مع روبوت

ووفقاً للتفاصيل التي كشفتها صحيفة Ilgazzettino الإيطالية، فإن الحالة المسجلة لفتاة تبلغ من العمر حوالى 20 عاماً، بدأت تخضع للعلاج بعد أن طورت علاقة عاطفية قوية ومفرطة مع روبوت دردشة ذكاء اصطناعي، ما أدى إلى عزلها الاجتماعي الكامل عن أسرتها وأصدقائها.

وأصبح الـchatbot «الصديق الوحيد» والمستمع الدائم للفتاة، إذ كانت تقضي ساعات طويلة في الحديث معه، وأصبحت تثق به تماماً وتعتمد عليه في كل شيء، حتى ابتعدت تدريجياً عن العالم الخارجي وأصبحت تتحدث فقط مع الخوارزمية.

تطور خطير

وقالت رئيسة قسم في هيئة الخدمات الوطنية لمكافحة الإدمان الدكتورة لاورا سواردي، هذا ليس حالة معزولة، بل قمة الجليد ، وأضافت الخدمة تتعامل تقليدياً مع إدمان المخدرات والقمار والتسوق القهري وإدمان الهواتف الذكية والألعاب، لكن هذه الحالة تمثل تطوراً جديداً خطيراً.

يأتي هذا الإعلان في وقت يشهد فيه العالم تزايداً في استخدام نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي المحادثة التي تتميز بقدرتها على التكيف مع احتياجات المستخدم العاطفية وتقديم ردود تبدو «شخصية» وداعمة.

إدمان سلوكي

يُصنف الأطباء هذا النوع من الإدمان ضمن الإدمانات السلوكية، مشابهة لإدمان وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أو ألعاب الفيديو، حيث يؤدي الاستخدام المفرط إلى اضطرابات نفسية واجتماعية، وفي الخدمة نفسها، يوجد حالياً حوالى 6 آلاف مريض، من بينهم ستة شباب يعالجون من إدمان الألعاب والهواتف الذكية.

ويحذّر المتخصصون من أن قدرة الذكاء الاصطناعي على «فهم» المستخدم وتلبية احتياجاته العاطفية قد تخلق علاقات وهمية سامة، خاصة لدى الشباب الذين يعانون من الوحدة أو صعوبات في بناء علاقات حقيقية.

ويُعد هذا الحالة الأولى الموثقة رسمياً في إيطاليا، لكن خبراء يتوقعون ظهور المزيد مع انتشار تقنيات الـAI، حيث تدعو بعض الأصوات إلى تنظيم أفضل لهذه التطبيقات وحماية الفئات الضعيفة، خاصة القاصرين والشباب.