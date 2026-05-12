The National Anti-Addiction Services Agency in Italy has recorded the country's first case of a person undergoing treatment for behavioral addiction to chatting with artificial intelligence robots.

Emotional Relationship with a Robot

According to details revealed by the Italian newspaper Ilgazzettino, the recorded case involves a girl around 20 years old, who began treatment after developing a strong and excessive emotional relationship with an AI chatbot, leading to her complete social isolation from her family and friends.

The chatbot became the girl's "only friend" and constant listener, as she spent long hours talking to it, completely trusting it and relying on it for everything, gradually distancing herself from the outside world and only speaking with the algorithm.

Dangerous Development

Dr. Laura Suardi, head of a department at the National Anti-Addiction Services Agency, stated that this is not an isolated case, but rather the tip of the iceberg. She added that the agency traditionally deals with drug addiction, gambling, compulsive shopping, smartphone addiction, and gaming addiction, but this case represents a new and dangerous development.

This announcement comes at a time when the world is witnessing an increase in the use of conversational AI models that are characterized by their ability to adapt to the emotional needs of users and provide responses that seem "personal" and supportive.

Behavioral Addiction

Doctors classify this type of addiction as a behavioral addiction, similar to social media or video game addiction, where excessive use leads to psychological and social disorders. Currently, there are about 6,000 patients in the agency, including six young people being treated for gaming and smartphone addiction.

Specialists warn that AI's ability to "understand" the user and meet their emotional needs may create toxic, false relationships, especially among young people who suffer from loneliness or difficulties in building real relationships.

This is the first officially documented case in Italy, but experts expect more to emerge with the spread of AI technologies, as some voices call for better regulation of these applications and protection for vulnerable groups, especially minors and young people.