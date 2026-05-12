في مشهد إنساني لافت بعيداً عن صخب السياسة والملفات العسكرية، تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لقطات توثق لقاءً استثنائياً جمع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بمعلمته السابقة في المدرسة فيرا غوريفيتش، في ردهة أحد فنادق العاصمة موسكو.

الرئيس الروسي قرر هذه المرة أن يخلع عباءة «الرجل القوي» ويتصرف كـ«تلميذ وفيّ»؛ إذ قاد سيارته الشخصية بنفسه ووصل إلى الفندق لاستقبال معلمته التي قدمت من سان بطرسبرغ. وبدت الصدمة والمفاجأة واضحة على وجه المعلمة حين رأت «بوتين» يتقدم نحوها في ردهة الفندق، لتبادره بسؤال عفوي: «أهذا أنت؟»، ليرد الرئيس مبتسماً: «أجل».

ولم تخلُ اللحظة من العاطفة، إذ عانقت المعلمة تلميذها السابق وقبلته بحرارة، قبل أن يدعوها بوتين لتناول العشاء معه في الكرملين. والمثير للاهتمام أن الرئيس غادر الفندق وهو يقود السيارة بنفسه ومعلمته بجانبه، في مشهد كسر كل قواعد البروتوكول الرسمية.

وبحسب وسائل الإعلام الروسية، فإن هذه الزيارة لم تكن وليدة الصدفة، إذ وجه بوتين دعوة خاصة لمعلمته لحضور العرض العسكري الضخم في «عيد النصر» بموسكو، وقضاء بضعة أيام في العاصمة كنوع من التكريم لها على دورها في طفولته ونشأته.

ورغم تعقيدات المشهد الدولي، أثبت هذا اللقاء أن «التلميذ» بداخل بوتين لا يزال يكنّ الاحترام لمعلمته، في رسالة إنسانية تصدرت «التريند» العالمي وحصدت ملايين المشاهدات.