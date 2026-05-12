في مشهد إنساني لافت بعيداً عن صخب السياسة والملفات العسكرية، تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لقطات توثق لقاءً استثنائياً جمع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بمعلمته السابقة في المدرسة فيرا غوريفيتش، في ردهة أحد فنادق العاصمة موسكو.
الرئيس الروسي قرر هذه المرة أن يخلع عباءة «الرجل القوي» ويتصرف كـ«تلميذ وفيّ»؛ إذ قاد سيارته الشخصية بنفسه ووصل إلى الفندق لاستقبال معلمته التي قدمت من سان بطرسبرغ. وبدت الصدمة والمفاجأة واضحة على وجه المعلمة حين رأت «بوتين» يتقدم نحوها في ردهة الفندق، لتبادره بسؤال عفوي: «أهذا أنت؟»، ليرد الرئيس مبتسماً: «أجل».
ولم تخلُ اللحظة من العاطفة، إذ عانقت المعلمة تلميذها السابق وقبلته بحرارة، قبل أن يدعوها بوتين لتناول العشاء معه في الكرملين. والمثير للاهتمام أن الرئيس غادر الفندق وهو يقود السيارة بنفسه ومعلمته بجانبه، في مشهد كسر كل قواعد البروتوكول الرسمية.
وبحسب وسائل الإعلام الروسية، فإن هذه الزيارة لم تكن وليدة الصدفة، إذ وجه بوتين دعوة خاصة لمعلمته لحضور العرض العسكري الضخم في «عيد النصر» بموسكو، وقضاء بضعة أيام في العاصمة كنوع من التكريم لها على دورها في طفولته ونشأته.
ورغم تعقيدات المشهد الدولي، أثبت هذا اللقاء أن «التلميذ» بداخل بوتين لا يزال يكنّ الاحترام لمعلمته، في رسالة إنسانية تصدرت «التريند» العالمي وحصدت ملايين المشاهدات.
In a striking human scene away from the noise of politics and military files, social media users circulated footage documenting an exceptional meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his former schoolteacher Vera Gorevich, in the lobby of a hotel in Moscow.
This time, the Russian president decided to shed the cloak of the "strong man" and act as a "loyal student"; he drove his own car to the hotel to welcome his teacher who had come from St. Petersburg. The shock and surprise were evident on the teacher's face when she saw "Putin" approaching her in the hotel lobby, prompting her to ask him spontaneously: "Is that you?" to which the president replied with a smile: "Yes."
The moment was not without emotion, as the teacher embraced her former student and kissed him warmly, before Putin invited her to dinner with him at the Kremlin. Interestingly, the president left the hotel driving the car himself with his teacher beside him, in a scene that broke all the rules of official protocol.
According to Russian media, this visit was not a coincidence, as Putin extended a special invitation to his teacher to attend the grand military parade on "Victory Day" in Moscow and to spend a few days in the capital as a form of honoring her for her role in his childhood and upbringing.
Despite the complexities of the international scene, this meeting proved that the "student" within Putin still holds respect for his teacher, in a human message that topped the global trends and garnered millions of views.