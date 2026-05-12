In a striking human scene away from the noise of politics and military files, social media users circulated footage documenting an exceptional meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his former schoolteacher Vera Gorevich, in the lobby of a hotel in Moscow.

This time, the Russian president decided to shed the cloak of the "strong man" and act as a "loyal student"; he drove his own car to the hotel to welcome his teacher who had come from St. Petersburg. The shock and surprise were evident on the teacher's face when she saw "Putin" approaching her in the hotel lobby, prompting her to ask him spontaneously: "Is that you?" to which the president replied with a smile: "Yes."

The moment was not without emotion, as the teacher embraced her former student and kissed him warmly, before Putin invited her to dinner with him at the Kremlin. Interestingly, the president left the hotel driving the car himself with his teacher beside him, in a scene that broke all the rules of official protocol.

According to Russian media, this visit was not a coincidence, as Putin extended a special invitation to his teacher to attend the grand military parade on "Victory Day" in Moscow and to spend a few days in the capital as a form of honoring her for her role in his childhood and upbringing.

Despite the complexities of the international scene, this meeting proved that the "student" within Putin still holds respect for his teacher, in a human message that topped the global trends and garnered millions of views.