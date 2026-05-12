The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the transfer of 18 American passengers from the luxury cruise ship "MV Hondius" to the United States and placed them under quarantine, following an outbreak of the "Hantavirus Andes" on board the ship, in a precautionary step aimed at limiting the spread of infection.

U.S. officials confirmed during a press conference that the passengers are currently under medical observation inside specialized health facilities, with 16 individuals being transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, while two others were sent to Atlanta, one of whom showed symptoms of the illness.

The cruise ship is linked to an outbreak of the "Andes" virus, the only known type of "Hantavirus" capable of limited human-to-human transmission, while other types typically spread through wild rodents.

U.S. health authorities emphasized that the risk of transmission to the general population remains very low, explaining that the virus does not spread easily and often requires close and prolonged contact with a symptomatic person.

In a comment on the incident, President Donald Trump stated during a talk with reporters in the Oval Office that the U.S. response to the crisis has been good, expressing confidence in the measures taken.

For its part, the World Health Organization announced the confirmation of 7 cases of "Hantavirus Andes" among the cruise ship passengers, raising international health concerns about the potential for transmission.

Officials clarified that the two passengers transferred to Atlanta are a couple, with one of them, who is experiencing symptoms, being placed in the biological isolation unit at Emory University, while the other is under medical observation as a close contact.

Emory University Hospital confirmed that it is cooperating with local and federal authorities within the U.S. national system for dangerous pathogens, which specializes in the safe handling of high-risk infectious diseases.

In Nebraska, the medical director of the biological isolation unit, Angela Hollett, stated that the individual in their care is in good condition and has not shown any symptoms so far, adding that medical teams will continue to monitor them to ensure they remain symptom-free.

For his part, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that health authorities have been monitoring the outbreak developments since the early days, noting the deployment of a team from the Centers for Disease Control to Tenerife Island and the preparation of special aircraft to transport the infected.

Kennedy added, "The situation is under control, and we are not concerned at this time."

Officials indicated that the ages of the quarantined passengers range from their late twenties to their seventies and eighties, and their health monitoring period may last up to 42 days.

The isolated passengers include 17 American citizens, in addition to one individual holding both American and British citizenship, who chose to return to the United States as part of the medical evacuation procedures.