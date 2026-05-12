أعلنت وزارة الصحة والخدمات الإنسانية الأمريكية، نقل 18 راكباً أمريكياً من السفينة السياحية الفاخرة «MV Hondius» إلى الولايات المتحدة ووضعهم تحت الحجر الصحي، بعد تفشي فايروس«هانتا أنديز» على متن السفينة، في خطوة احترازية تهدف إلى الحد من انتشار العدوى.

وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، أن الركاب يخضعون حالياً للمراقبة الطبية داخل منشآت صحية متخصصة، إذ تم نقل 16 شخصاً إلى المركز الطبي بجامعة نبراسكا، بينما أُرسل اثنان آخران إلى مدينة أتلانتا، من بينهما شخص ظهرت عليه أعراض المرض.

وترتبط السفينة السياحية بتفشٍ لفايروس«أنديز»، وهو النوع الوحيد المعروف من فايروسات «هانتا» القادر على الانتقال بشكل محدود بين البشر، بينما تنتقل بقية الأنواع عادة عبر القوارض البرية.

وشددت السلطات الصحية الأمريكية على أن خطر انتقال العدوى إلى عامة السكان لا يزال منخفضاً جداً، موضحة أن الفايروس لا ينتشر بسهولة، ويتطلب غالباً مخالطة وثيقة ومطولة لشخص تظهر عليه الأعراض.

وفي تعليق على الحادثة، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، خلال حديثه للصحفيين في المكتب البيضاوي، إن تعامل الولايات المتحدة مع الأزمة كان جيداً، مؤكداً ثقته في الإجراءات المتخذة.

من جهتها، أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية تسجيل 7 إصابات مؤكدة بفايروس «هانتا أنديز» بين ركاب السفينة السياحية، ما أثار مخاوف صحية دولية بشأن إمكانية انتقال العدوى.

وأوضح المسؤولون أن الراكبين اللذين نُقلا إلى أتلانتا هما زوجان، وقد تم إيداع أحدهما، وهو يعاني أعراضاً مرضية، في وحدة العزل البيولوجي التابعة لجامعة إيموري، بينما يخضع الشخص الآخر للمراقبة الطبية باعتباره مخالطاً مباشراً.

وأكد مستشفى جامعة إيموري أنه يتعاون مع الجهات المحلية والفيدرالية ضمن النظام الوطني الأمريكي لمسببات الأمراض الخطيرة، والمتخصص في التعامل الآمن مع الأمراض المعدية عالية الخطورة.

وفي نبراسكا، قالت المديرة الطبية لوحدة العزل البيولوجي أنجيلا هوليت: إن الشخص الموجود لديهم بحالة جيدة ولم تظهر عليه أي أعراض حتى الآن، مضيفة أن الفرق الطبية ستواصل مراقبته لضمان بقائه خالياً من الأعراض.

بدوره، كشف وزير الصحة الأمريكي روبرت كينيدي الابن أن السلطات الصحية تتابع تطورات التفشي منذ الأيام الأولى، مشيراً إلى إرسال فريق من مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض إلى جزيرة تينيريفي، وتجهيز طائرات خاصة لنقل المصابين.

وأضاف كينيدي: «الوضع تحت السيطرة، ولسنا قلقين في الوقت الحالي».

وأشار المسؤولون إلى أن أعمار الركاب الخاضعين للحجر تراوح بين أواخر العشرينات وحتى السبعينات والثمانينات، وقد تستمر فترة مراقبتهم الصحية لمدة تصل إلى 42 يوماً.

ويضم الركاب المعزولون 17 مواطناً أمريكياً، إضافة إلى شخص يحمل الجنسيتين الأمريكية والبريطانية، اختار العودة إلى الولايات المتحدة ضمن إجراءات الإجلاء الطبي.