في خطوة نادرة الحدوث وتوقيت حساس للغاية، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية وصول غواصة نووية سرية من فئة «أوهايو» (Ohio-class) إلى ميناء جبل طارق. هذا الظهور العلني لـ«شبح المحيطات» لم يكن مجرد زيارة روتينية، بل رسالة ردع صامتة في أحد أهم الممرات المائية في العالم.

ما هي فئة «أوهايو»؟

تُعد هذه الغواصات العمود الفقري للردع النووي الأمريكي. فهي ليست مجرد سفينة تحت الماء، بل قاعدة صاروخية متنقلة. صُممت لتبقى في الأعماق لشهور دون أن يتم اكتشافها، بفضل تقنيات تخفٍ تجعل ضجيج محركاتها أقل من ضجيج المحيط نفسه.

«ترايدنت 2».. الأنياب النووية

ما يجعل هذه الغواصة مرعبة هو تسليحها، فهي تحمل صواريخ باليستية من طراز Trident II D5. كل صاروخ منها قادر على حمل رؤوس نووية متعددة يمكن توجيهها لأهداف مختلفة بمدى يصل إلى آلاف الكيلومترات، مما يمنح واشنطن قدرة «الضربة الثانية» المدمرة من أي مكان في العالم.

لماذا جبل طارق؟ والآن؟

عادة ما تحيط واشنطن مواقع غواصاتها النووية بسرية تامة، لذا فإن الإعلان عن مكانها في جبل طارق (البوابة بين الأطلسي والمتوسط) يحمل دلالات سياسية كبرى:

  • استعراض القوة: طمأنة حلفاء الناتو في ظل التوترات الإقليمية.
  • رسالة للخصوم: إشارة واضحة بأن «الردع النووي الأمريكي» موجود وقريب من مناطق الصراع.

يُطلق عليها العسكريون لقب «صندوق الردع الصامت»؛ لأنها تعمل بمبدأ «لا تُرى ولا تُسمع»، وظهورها على السطح أو في الموانئ هو بمثابة «كشف عن الأنياب» المتعمد لإيصال رسالة محددة دون إطلاق رصاصة واحدة.

ويمكن القول إن وصول هذه الغواصة إلى جبل طارق ليس مجرد عملية لوجستية، بل هو جزء من لعبة «شطرنج نووية» كبرى. فبينما يرى البعض فيها زيارة عادية، يقرأها المحللون العسكريون بوصفها تحذيراً شديد اللهجة يُكتب تحت سطح الماء ويُقرأ فوقه.