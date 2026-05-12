Youth leader Yannick Carrasco continues to deliver one of his best professional seasons in the youth team's jersey, having matched his highest scoring tally in leagues throughout his football career, previously recorded at 17 goals with Dalian in China during the 2019 season, before surpassing it this season and reaching 24 goals across various competitions.



The Belgian star Yannick Carrasco has also become the fifth highest goal scorer for Al-Shabab in the history of the Saudi Professional League with a total of 26 goals, confirming his significant impact with the team since joining the "Lions".



Carrasco's numbers this season reflect the level of brilliance he is experiencing, as he has played 38 matches in all competitions, contributing to 31 goal involvements, scoring 24 goals and assisting 7 goals, in a season considered one of the best in his career in terms of statistics.



Moreover, Carrasco's presence is not limited to just one tournament, as he has successfully contributed to scoring in the Roshan Saudi League, the Gulf Champions League, in addition to the King Abdulaziz Cup, providing Al-Shabab with diverse attacking solutions and significant experience in crucial moments.



This current season is exceptional for Carrasco, through which he has restored his well-known brilliance and established himself as one of the standout stars of the Saudi league this season.