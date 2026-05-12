يواصل قائد الشباب يانيك كاراسكو تقديم أحد أفضل مواسمه الاحترافية بقميص الفريق الشبابي، بعدما عادل أعلى حصيلة تهديفية له في الدوريات عبر مسيرته الكروية، والمسجلة سابقاً بـ17 هدفاً مع داليان الصيني خلال موسم 2019، قبل أن يتجاوزها هذا الموسم ويصل إلى 24 هدفاً في مختلف البطولات.


النجم البلجيكي يانيك كاراسكو أصبح كذلك خامس أكثر لاعبي الشباب تسجيلاً للأهداف في تاريخ دوري المحترفين السعودي برصيد 26 هدفاً، ليؤكد تأثيره الكبير مع الفريق منذ انضمامه إلى "الليوث".


أرقام اللاعب كاراسكو هذا الموسم تعكس حجم التألق الذي يعيشه، إذ خاض 38 مباراة في جميع البطولات، وأسهم بـ31 مساهمة تهديفية، سجل خلالها 24 هدفاً وصنع 7 أهداف، في موسم يُعد من الأفضل في مسيرته على الصعيد الرقمي.


ولم يقتصر حضور كاراسكو على بطولة واحدة، بل نجح في المساهمة تهديفياً في دوري روشن السعودي، ودوري أبطال الخليج، إضافة إلى كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، ليمنح الشباب حلولاً هجومية متنوعة وخبرة كبيرة في المواعيد المهمة.


الموسم الحالي يعتبر استثنائياً لكاراسكو، الذي أعاد من خلاله بريقه المعروف، وفرض نفسه واحداً من أبرز نجوم الدوري السعودي الموسم الحالي.