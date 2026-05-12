كشفت مصادر مطلعة في الشأن الوحداوي أن إدارة النادي أوقفت عمل اللجنة المكلفة بتغيير شعار النادي، وذلك طلباً لشركتين تجاريتين طلبتا التوقف عن تغيير شعار النادي؛ من أجل الاستحواذ عليه خلال الفترة القادمة.
وأكدت المصادر أن الشركتين التجاريتين تدرسان حالياً شروط وزارة الرياضة في الخصخصة والقيمة السوقية للنادي والمشاريه التجارية المناسبة للإستثمار في مقر النادي .
وأوضحت المصادر أن إدارة النادي تساعد الشركتين التجاريتين في ملف الاستثمار، إذ أعدت ملفاً خاصاً بهذا الشأن؛ لكي يسهل للمستثمر أيّاً كان مهمة الجدوى التجارية للوحدة؛ لأن الإدارة الحالية مهتمة بطرح النادي للخصخصة كحل مثالي لانتشاله من حالة الفقر المالي، الذي يعطل الخطط الرامية لتطوير كافة ألعاب النادي؛ لأنها تؤمن أن هذه الخطوة تأتي لمصلحة النادي العليا في المستقبل.
وأشارت المصادر أن موقع نادي الوحدة مغرٍ لأي مستثمر، والنادي لديه تاريخ حافل بالإنجازات في مختلف الألعاب، ويمتلك قاعدة جماهيرية كبيرة، وهذه العوامل تساعد على نجاح المستثمر في مشاريعه التجارية.
Informed sources regarding Al-Wehda Club have revealed that the club's management has halted the work of the committee tasked with changing the club's logo, following a request from two commercial companies that asked to stop the logo change in order to acquire it in the upcoming period.
Sources confirmed that the two commercial companies are currently studying the conditions set by the Ministry of Sports regarding privatization, as well as the market value of the club and suitable commercial projects for investment at the club's headquarters.
The sources clarified that the club's management is assisting the two commercial companies with the investment file, having prepared a special file in this regard to facilitate the commercial feasibility task for any investor regarding Al-Wehda; as the current management is interested in offering the club for privatization as an ideal solution to rescue it from its financial poverty, which hinders plans aimed at developing all the club's sports; because they believe that this step serves the club's best interests in the future.
The sources pointed out that the location of Al-Wehda Club is attractive to any investor, and the club has a rich history of achievements in various sports, along with a large fan base, and these factors contribute to the success of the investor in their commercial projects.