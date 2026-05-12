Informed sources regarding Al-Wehda Club have revealed that the club's management has halted the work of the committee tasked with changing the club's logo, following a request from two commercial companies that asked to stop the logo change in order to acquire it in the upcoming period.



Sources confirmed that the two commercial companies are currently studying the conditions set by the Ministry of Sports regarding privatization, as well as the market value of the club and suitable commercial projects for investment at the club's headquarters.



The sources clarified that the club's management is assisting the two commercial companies with the investment file, having prepared a special file in this regard to facilitate the commercial feasibility task for any investor regarding Al-Wehda; as the current management is interested in offering the club for privatization as an ideal solution to rescue it from its financial poverty, which hinders plans aimed at developing all the club's sports; because they believe that this step serves the club's best interests in the future.



The sources pointed out that the location of Al-Wehda Club is attractive to any investor, and the club has a rich history of achievements in various sports, along with a large fan base, and these factors contribute to the success of the investor in their commercial projects.