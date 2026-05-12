كشفت مصادر مطلعة في الشأن الوحداوي أن إدارة النادي أوقفت عمل اللجنة المكلفة بتغيير شعار النادي، وذلك طلباً لشركتين تجاريتين طلبتا التوقف عن تغيير شعار النادي؛ من أجل الاستحواذ عليه خلال الفترة القادمة.


وأكدت المصادر أن الشركتين التجاريتين تدرسان حالياً شروط وزارة الرياضة في الخصخصة والقيمة السوقية للنادي والمشاريه التجارية المناسبة للإستثمار في مقر النادي .


وأوضحت المصادر أن إدارة النادي تساعد الشركتين التجاريتين في ملف الاستثمار، إذ أعدت ملفاً خاصاً بهذا الشأن؛ لكي يسهل للمستثمر أيّاً كان مهمة الجدوى التجارية للوحدة؛ لأن الإدارة الحالية مهتمة بطرح النادي للخصخصة كحل مثالي لانتشاله من حالة الفقر المالي، الذي يعطل الخطط الرامية لتطوير كافة ألعاب النادي؛ لأنها تؤمن أن هذه الخطوة تأتي لمصلحة النادي العليا في المستقبل.


وأشارت المصادر أن موقع نادي الوحدة مغرٍ لأي مستثمر، والنادي لديه تاريخ حافل بالإنجازات في مختلف الألعاب، ويمتلك قاعدة جماهيرية كبيرة، وهذه العوامل تساعد على نجاح المستثمر في مشاريعه التجارية.