The French star and Paris Saint-Germain player Ousmane Dembélé has won the award for Best Player in the French Football League for the second consecutive time during the 34th edition of the French Professional Footballers' Association Awards, held at one of the historic theaters in the French capital.



Dembélé outperformed his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha, as well as Florian Thauvin, the striker for Lens, and Englishman Mason Greenwood, the star of Olympique Marseille, in the race for this award.



The Parisian star claimed the award after starting in only 9 matches in the French league this season, having scored 10 goals and assisted 6 for his teammates in 20 league matches this season.



Dembélé, who won the Ballon d'Or for Best Player in the World last year in 2025, also received another award during the same ceremony for scoring the Best Goal in the French League this season.