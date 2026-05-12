حصل النجم الفرنسي لاعب فريق باريس سان جيرمان عثمان ديمبلي على جائزة أفضل لاعب في الدوري الفرنسي لكرة القدم للمرة الثانية على التوالي خلال النسخة الـ34 من حفل جوائز رابطة اللاعبين المحترفين الفرنسية، الذي أقيم بأحد المسارح العريقة بالعاصمة الفرنسية.
وتفوق ديمبلي في سباق هذه الجائزة على زميليه في الفريق الباريسي نونو مينديس وفيتينيا، وفلوران توفان مهاجم لانس، والإنجليزي ماسون غرينوود نجم أولمبيك مارسيليا.
وانتزع نجم الفريق الباريسي الجائزة بعد مشاركته أساسياً في 9 مباريات فقط بالدوري الفرنسي هذا الموسم، علما بأنه سجل 10 أهداف وصنع 6 لزملائه في 20 مباراة بالدوري هذا الموسم.
كما حقق ديمبلي الفائز بجائزة الكرة الذهبية لأفضل لاعب في العالم العام الماضي 2025 خلال الحفل نفسه جائزة أخرى بفوزه بأفضل هدف في الدوري الفرنسي هذا الموسم.
The French star and Paris Saint-Germain player Ousmane Dembélé has won the award for Best Player in the French Football League for the second consecutive time during the 34th edition of the French Professional Footballers' Association Awards, held at one of the historic theaters in the French capital.
Dembélé outperformed his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha, as well as Florian Thauvin, the striker for Lens, and Englishman Mason Greenwood, the star of Olympique Marseille, in the race for this award.
The Parisian star claimed the award after starting in only 9 matches in the French league this season, having scored 10 goals and assisted 6 for his teammates in 20 league matches this season.
Dembélé, who won the Ballon d'Or for Best Player in the World last year in 2025, also received another award during the same ceremony for scoring the Best Goal in the French League this season.