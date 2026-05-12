حصل النجم الفرنسي لاعب فريق باريس سان جيرمان عثمان ديمبلي على جائزة أفضل لاعب في الدوري الفرنسي لكرة القدم للمرة الثانية على التوالي خلال النسخة الـ34 من حفل جوائز رابطة اللاعبين المحترفين الفرنسية، الذي أقيم بأحد المسارح العريقة بالعاصمة الفرنسية.


وتفوق ديمبلي في سباق هذه الجائزة على زميليه في الفريق الباريسي نونو مينديس وفيتينيا، وفلوران توفان مهاجم لانس، والإنجليزي ماسون غرينوود نجم أولمبيك مارسيليا.


وانتزع نجم الفريق الباريسي الجائزة بعد مشاركته أساسياً في 9 مباريات فقط بالدوري الفرنسي هذا الموسم، علما بأنه سجل 10 أهداف وصنع 6 لزملائه في 20 مباراة بالدوري هذا الموسم.


كما حقق ديمبلي الفائز بجائزة الكرة الذهبية لأفضل لاعب في العالم العام الماضي 2025 خلال الحفل نفسه جائزة أخرى بفوزه بأفضل هدف في الدوري الفرنسي هذا الموسم.