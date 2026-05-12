ذكرت مصادر صحفية أن رئيس نادي النصر السابق سعود آل سويلم قد قرر التواجد لمشاهدة ديربي العاصمة في خطوة تهدف إلى دعم لاعبي النصر قبل اللقاء الحاسم أمام فريق الهلال، كما سيحضر أيضاً الرئيس السابق للنادي إبراهيم المهيدب.
وسبق لسعود آل سويلم أن ترأس نادي النصر خلال موسم 2018-2019 عندما توّج الفريق بلقب الدوري السعودي.
ومنذ ذلك الموسم لم يتمكن النصر من استعادة لقب الدوري رغم امتلاكه كوكبة من النجوم بقيادة كريستيانو رونالدو.
Sources have reported that former Al-Nassr club president Saud Al-Suwailm has decided to attend the capital derby in a move aimed at supporting Al-Nassr players before the crucial match against Al-Hilal. The former club president Ibrahim Al-Muheidib will also be present.
Saud Al-Suwailm previously chaired Al-Nassr during the 2018-2019 season when the team won the Saudi league title.
Since that season, Al-Nassr has not been able to reclaim the league title despite having a constellation of stars led by Cristiano Ronaldo.