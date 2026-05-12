ذكرت مصادر صحفية أن رئيس نادي النصر السابق سعود آل سويلم قد قرر التواجد لمشاهدة ديربي العاصمة في خطوة تهدف إلى دعم لاعبي النصر قبل اللقاء الحاسم أمام فريق الهلال، كما سيحضر أيضاً الرئيس السابق للنادي إبراهيم المهيدب.


وسبق لسعود آل سويلم أن ترأس نادي النصر خلال موسم 2018-2019 عندما توّج الفريق بلقب الدوري السعودي.


ومنذ ذلك الموسم لم يتمكن النصر من استعادة لقب الدوري رغم امتلاكه كوكبة من النجوم بقيادة كريستيانو رونالدو.