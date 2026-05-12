Sources have reported that former Al-Nassr club president Saud Al-Suwailm has decided to attend the capital derby in a move aimed at supporting Al-Nassr players before the crucial match against Al-Hilal. The former club president Ibrahim Al-Muheidib will also be present.



Saud Al-Suwailm previously chaired Al-Nassr during the 2018-2019 season when the team won the Saudi league title.



Since that season, Al-Nassr has not been able to reclaim the league title despite having a constellation of stars led by Cristiano Ronaldo.