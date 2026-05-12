واصل مدرب الأهلي ماتياس يايسله تعزيز أرقامه مع فريقه في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بعدما قاد فريقه للفوز على التعاون بهدفين مقابل هدف ضمن منافسات الجولة 32.


ووصل الفريق الأهلاوي تحت قيادة يايسله إلى 63 انتصاراً في دوري المحترفين، مقابل 18 تعادلاً و19 خسارة، في حصيلة تؤكد الاستقرار الفني الذي يعيشه الفريق خلال الفترة الأخيرة.


كما نجح فريق الأهلي هجومياً في تسجيل 200 هدف خلال مشواره في البطولة، مقابل 95 هدفاً استقبلتها شباكه، ليواصل الفريق حضوره القوي على مستوى النتائج والأرقام.


ويأتي هذا الانتصار امتداداً لسلسلة النتائج الإيجابية التي حققها الأهلي هذا الموسم، مع استمرار المنافسة على إنهاء الدوري بأفضل مركز ممكن.