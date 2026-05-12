واصل مدرب الأهلي ماتياس يايسله تعزيز أرقامه مع فريقه في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بعدما قاد فريقه للفوز على التعاون بهدفين مقابل هدف ضمن منافسات الجولة 32.
ووصل الفريق الأهلاوي تحت قيادة يايسله إلى 63 انتصاراً في دوري المحترفين، مقابل 18 تعادلاً و19 خسارة، في حصيلة تؤكد الاستقرار الفني الذي يعيشه الفريق خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
كما نجح فريق الأهلي هجومياً في تسجيل 200 هدف خلال مشواره في البطولة، مقابل 95 هدفاً استقبلتها شباكه، ليواصل الفريق حضوره القوي على مستوى النتائج والأرقام.
ويأتي هذا الانتصار امتداداً لسلسلة النتائج الإيجابية التي حققها الأهلي هذا الموسم، مع استمرار المنافسة على إنهاء الدوري بأفضل مركز ممكن.
Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle continues to enhance his record with his team in the Saudi Pro League, after leading his team to victory over Al-Taawoun with a score of two goals to one in the 32nd round.
The Al-Ahli team, under Jaissle's leadership, has reached 63 victories in the Pro League, alongside 18 draws and 19 losses, a tally that confirms the technical stability the team has experienced in recent times.
Additionally, the Al-Ahli team has succeeded offensively in scoring 200 goals during its campaign in the tournament, while conceding 95 goals, allowing the team to maintain a strong presence in terms of results and statistics.
This victory continues a series of positive results that Al-Ahli has achieved this season, as they continue to compete for finishing the league in the best possible position.