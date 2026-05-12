Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle continues to enhance his record with his team in the Saudi Pro League, after leading his team to victory over Al-Taawoun with a score of two goals to one in the 32nd round.



The Al-Ahli team, under Jaissle's leadership, has reached 63 victories in the Pro League, alongside 18 draws and 19 losses, a tally that confirms the technical stability the team has experienced in recent times.



Additionally, the Al-Ahli team has succeeded offensively in scoring 200 goals during its campaign in the tournament, while conceding 95 goals, allowing the team to maintain a strong presence in terms of results and statistics.



This victory continues a series of positive results that Al-Ahli has achieved this season, as they continue to compete for finishing the league in the best possible position.