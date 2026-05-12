Al Ahly's striker Ivan Toney has become the top scorer for his team in a single season in the Saudi Professional League, having reached 31 goals in the 2025-2026 season, surpassing the historical record held by Syrian striker Omar Al-Soma, who currently plays for Al-Hazm, with 27 goals in the 2015-2016 season.



The English star Toney is having an exceptional season on an individual level, having established himself as the top scorer in the Roshan League, along with leading the list of most goal contributions with 37 direct contributions, outperforming a group of the league's top stars this season.



Toney has successfully provided a significant attacking addition to Al Ahly, thanks to his high ability to score and create chances, making him one of the standout stars of the season and one of the most influential players in local competitions.