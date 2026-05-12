أصبح مهاجم الأهلي إيفان توني أكثر لاعب تسجيلاً للأهداف مع فريقه خلال موسم واحد في دوري المحترفين السعودي، بعدما وصل إلى 31 هدفاً في موسم 2025-2026، متجاوزاً الرقم التاريخي المسجل باسم المهاجم السوري عمر السومة المحترف حالياً مع فريق الحزم بـ27 هدفاً في موسم 2015-2016.


ويعيش النجم الإنجليزي توني موسماً استثنائياً على الصعيد الفردي، بعدما فرض نفسه هدافاً لدوري روشن، إلى جانب تصدره قائمة الأكثر مساهمة تهديفية بـ37 مساهمة مباشرة، متفوقاً على مجموعة من أبرز نجوم الدوري في الموسم الحالي.


ونجح اللاعب توني في تقديم إضافة هجومية كبيرة للأهلي، بفضل قدرته العالية على التسجيل وصناعة الفرص، ليصبح أحد أبرز نجوم الموسم وأكثر اللاعبين تأثيراً في المنافسات المحلية.