أكد الدكتور نايف العُمري أن التعامل الصحي مع فصل الصيف لا يبدأ عند ظهور التعب أو الشعور بالعطش، بل من خلال الوقاية المبكرة، وتنظيم التعرض للشمس، والمحافظة على توازن السوائل في الجسم، خصوصاً مع ارتفاع درجات الحرارة وزيادة معدلات التعرق.

وقال العُمري لـ«عكاظ»: إن شرب الماء قبل الإحساس بالعطش يُعد من أهم السلوكيات الوقائية، موضحاً أن العطش قد لا يظهر إلا بعد أن يكون الجسم قد بدأ فعلياً في فقد جزء من سوائله، وهو ما يجعل الأطفال وكبار السن وأصحاب الأمراض المزمنة أكثر عرضة للإجهاد الحراري والجفاف.

وشدد على أهمية زيادة شرب السوائل عند التعرق، والاعتماد على الفواكه الغنية بالماء، مع التقليل من المشروبات الغازية والكافيين الزائد، مبيناً أن هذه المشروبات لا ينبغي أن تكون بديلاً.

وحذر العُمري من ترك الأطفال أو كبار السن داخل المركبات، ولو لفترة قصيرة، مؤكداً أن درجة الحرارة داخل السيارة قد ترتفع بسرعة كبيرة، بما يحولها إلى بيئة خطرة قد تهدّد الحياة.

واختتم العُمري حديثه بتأكيد أن الوقاية في الصيف لا تحتاج إلى إجراءات معقدة، بل إلى وعي يومي بسلوكيات بسيطة، تبدأ من شرب الماء، وتجنب الشمس المباشرة، والانتباه للفئات الأكثر تأثراً بالحرارة.