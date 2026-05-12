Dr. Naif Al-Omari confirmed that healthy management of the summer season does not begin when fatigue or thirst appears, but rather through early prevention, organizing sun exposure, and maintaining fluid balance in the body, especially with rising temperatures and increased sweating rates.

Al-Omari told "Okaz": Drinking water before feeling thirsty is one of the most important preventive behaviors, explaining that thirst may not appear until the body has already begun to lose part of its fluids, which makes children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses more susceptible to heat stress and dehydration.

He emphasized the importance of increasing fluid intake when sweating and relying on water-rich fruits, while reducing carbonated drinks and excessive caffeine, noting that these beverages should not be a substitute.

Al-Omari warned against leaving children or the elderly inside vehicles, even for a short period, stressing that the temperature inside a car can rise very quickly, turning it into a dangerous environment that could threaten life.

He concluded his remarks by affirming that summer prevention does not require complicated measures, but rather daily awareness of simple behaviors, starting with drinking water, avoiding direct sunlight, and paying attention to the groups most affected by heat.