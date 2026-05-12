The Saudi team for science and engineering continues its participation in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2026), held in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, from May 9 to 15, with the participation of more than 1,700 students representing about 70 countries around the world, in one of the largest international scientific events dedicated to pre-university students.

The participating students completed today the accreditation procedures for their research projects inside the exhibition halls, alongside preparing the scientific booths and displaying project posters as part of the organizational and technical preparations that precede the official judging of the projects in the coming days, as the participants work to present their research projects according to the highest scientific standards approved at the international exhibition.

The students also participated in a number of meetings and introductory events accompanying the exhibition and learned about the projects and innovations of participants from various countries in a scientific atmosphere that brings together a select group of talented students and young researchers, providing a wide space for the exchange of scientific and research experiences among participants from different countries.

The Saudi team includes 42 students, of whom 23 are participating in person in Phoenix, while 17 students are competing remotely from Riyadh, in addition to two observing students within the Saudi delegation participating in the exhibition.

Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Ministry of Education, has participated in the ISEF exhibition annually since 2007, achieving a remarkable presence and numerous international scientific achievements during its previous participations.

During its previous participations in the exhibition, the Kingdom has won 185 awards, including 124 grand prizes and 61 special awards. In the last edition of the exhibition, it ranked second globally in terms of the number of grand prizes achieved, following the United States, reflecting the level of support that talented students in the Kingdom receive and the advancement of the scientific research and innovation system.

The Saudi students selected from among the grand prize winners of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity (Ibda'a 2026) will showcase distinguished and qualitative scientific projects in promising fields that include several modern scientific and technical disciplines, reflecting the level of scientific and innovative excellence that Saudi students have reached and their ability to compete in major international forums.

The ISEF exhibition is the largest global platform for research and innovative projects for pre-university students, as the participating projects are evaluated by a select group of international scientists and experts, giving students the opportunity to present their projects and showcase their scientific and research capabilities on a global level.