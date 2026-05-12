يواصل المنتخب السعودي للعلوم والهندسة مشاركته في فعاليات معرض ريجينيرون الدولي للعلوم والهندسة (آيسف 2026)، المقام في مدينة فينيكس بولاية أريزونا الأمريكية خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 15 مايو الجاري، بمشاركة أكثر من 1700 طالب وطالبة يمثلون نحو 70 دولة حول العالم، في واحدة من أكبر التظاهرات العلمية الدولية المخصصة لطلاب ما قبل المرحلة الجامعية.
واستكمل الطلبة المشاركون اليوم إجراءات اعتماد مشاريعهم البحثية داخل قاعات المعرض إلى جانب تجهيز الأجنحة العلمية ورفع لوحات عرض المشاريع ضمن الاستعدادات التنظيمية والفنية التي تسبق انطلاق التحكيم الرسمي للمشاريع خلال الأيام القادمة، إذ يعمل المشاركون على تقديم مشاريعهم البحثية وفق أعلى المعايير العلمية المعتمدة في المعرض الدولي.
كما شارك الطلبة في عدد من اللقاءات والفعاليات التعريفية المصاحبة للمعرض واطلعوا على مشاريع وابتكارات المشاركين من مختلف دول العالم في أجواء علمية تجمع نخبة الطلبة الموهوبين والباحثين الشباب وتوفر مساحة واسعة لتبادل الخبرات والتجارب العلمية والبحثية بين المشاركين من مختلف الدول.
ويضم المنتخب السعودي 42 طالباً وطالبة يشارك منهم 23 طالباً وطالبة حضورياً في مدينة فينيكس، فيما ينافس 17 طالباً وطالبة عن بعد من مدينة الرياض، إضافة إلى طالبين ملاحظين ضمن الوفد السعودي المشارك في المعرض.
وتشارك السعودية، ممثلة في مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع (موهبة)، ووزارة التعليم، في معرض آيسف سنوياً منذ عام 2007، إذ سجلت حضوراً لافتاً وحققت العديد من الإنجازات العلمية الدولية خلال مشاركاتها السابقة.
وحققت المملكة خلال مشاركاتها السابقة في المعرض 185 جائزة، منها 124 جائزة كبرى، و61 جائزة خاصة، كما حلت في النسخة الماضية من المعرض في المركز الثاني عالمياً من حيث عدد الجوائز الكبرى المحققة بعد الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وهو ما يعكس حجم الدعم الذي يحظى به الطلبة الموهوبون في المملكة، ومستوى التقدم الذي وصلت إليه منظومة البحث والابتكار العلمي.
وسيستعرض الطلبة السعوديون الذين جرى اختيارهم من بين الفائزين بالجوائز الكبرى في الأولمبياد الوطني للإبداع العلمي إبداع 2026 مشاريع علمية نوعية ومميزة في مجالات واعدة تشمل عدداً من التخصصات العلمية والتقنية الحديثة بما يعكس مستوى التميز العلمي والابتكاري الذي وصل إليه الطلبة السعوديون وقدرتهم على المنافسة في المحافل الدولية الكبرى.
ويعد معرض آيسف أكبر منصة عالمية للمشاريع البحثية والابتكارية لطلاب ما قبل المرحلة الجامعية، إذ تخضع المشاريع المشاركة لتقييم نخبة من العلماء والخبراء الدوليين بما يمنح الطلبة فرصة لعرض مشاريعهم وإبراز قدراتهم العلمية والبحثية على مستوى عالمي.
The Saudi team for science and engineering continues its participation in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2026), held in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, from May 9 to 15, with the participation of more than 1,700 students representing about 70 countries around the world, in one of the largest international scientific events dedicated to pre-university students.
The participating students completed today the accreditation procedures for their research projects inside the exhibition halls, alongside preparing the scientific booths and displaying project posters as part of the organizational and technical preparations that precede the official judging of the projects in the coming days, as the participants work to present their research projects according to the highest scientific standards approved at the international exhibition.
The students also participated in a number of meetings and introductory events accompanying the exhibition and learned about the projects and innovations of participants from various countries in a scientific atmosphere that brings together a select group of talented students and young researchers, providing a wide space for the exchange of scientific and research experiences among participants from different countries.
The Saudi team includes 42 students, of whom 23 are participating in person in Phoenix, while 17 students are competing remotely from Riyadh, in addition to two observing students within the Saudi delegation participating in the exhibition.
Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Ministry of Education, has participated in the ISEF exhibition annually since 2007, achieving a remarkable presence and numerous international scientific achievements during its previous participations.
During its previous participations in the exhibition, the Kingdom has won 185 awards, including 124 grand prizes and 61 special awards. In the last edition of the exhibition, it ranked second globally in terms of the number of grand prizes achieved, following the United States, reflecting the level of support that talented students in the Kingdom receive and the advancement of the scientific research and innovation system.
The Saudi students selected from among the grand prize winners of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity (Ibda'a 2026) will showcase distinguished and qualitative scientific projects in promising fields that include several modern scientific and technical disciplines, reflecting the level of scientific and innovative excellence that Saudi students have reached and their ability to compete in major international forums.
The ISEF exhibition is the largest global platform for research and innovative projects for pre-university students, as the participating projects are evaluated by a select group of international scientists and experts, giving students the opportunity to present their projects and showcase their scientific and research capabilities on a global level.