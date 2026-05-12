يواصل المنتخب السعودي للعلوم والهندسة مشاركته في فعاليات معرض ريجينيرون الدولي للعلوم والهندسة (آيسف 2026)، المقام في مدينة فينيكس بولاية أريزونا الأمريكية خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 15 مايو الجاري، بمشاركة أكثر من 1700 طالب وطالبة يمثلون نحو 70 دولة حول العالم، في واحدة من أكبر التظاهرات العلمية الدولية المخصصة لطلاب ما قبل المرحلة الجامعية.

واستكمل الطلبة المشاركون اليوم إجراءات اعتماد مشاريعهم البحثية داخل قاعات المعرض إلى جانب تجهيز الأجنحة العلمية ورفع لوحات عرض المشاريع ضمن الاستعدادات التنظيمية والفنية التي تسبق انطلاق التحكيم الرسمي للمشاريع خلال الأيام القادمة، إذ يعمل المشاركون على تقديم مشاريعهم البحثية وفق أعلى المعايير العلمية المعتمدة في المعرض الدولي.

كما شارك الطلبة في عدد من اللقاءات والفعاليات التعريفية المصاحبة للمعرض واطلعوا على مشاريع وابتكارات المشاركين من مختلف دول العالم في أجواء علمية تجمع نخبة الطلبة الموهوبين والباحثين الشباب وتوفر مساحة واسعة لتبادل الخبرات والتجارب العلمية والبحثية بين المشاركين من مختلف الدول.

ويضم المنتخب السعودي 42 طالباً وطالبة يشارك منهم 23 طالباً وطالبة حضورياً في مدينة فينيكس، فيما ينافس 17 طالباً وطالبة عن بعد من مدينة الرياض، إضافة إلى طالبين ملاحظين ضمن الوفد السعودي المشارك في المعرض.

وتشارك السعودية، ممثلة في مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع (موهبة)، ووزارة التعليم، في معرض آيسف سنوياً منذ عام 2007، إذ سجلت حضوراً لافتاً وحققت العديد من الإنجازات العلمية الدولية خلال مشاركاتها السابقة.

وحققت المملكة خلال مشاركاتها السابقة في المعرض 185 جائزة، منها 124 جائزة كبرى، و61 جائزة خاصة، كما حلت في النسخة الماضية من المعرض في المركز الثاني عالمياً من حيث عدد الجوائز الكبرى المحققة بعد الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وهو ما يعكس حجم الدعم الذي يحظى به الطلبة الموهوبون في المملكة، ومستوى التقدم الذي وصلت إليه منظومة البحث والابتكار العلمي.

وسيستعرض الطلبة السعوديون الذين جرى اختيارهم من بين الفائزين بالجوائز الكبرى في الأولمبياد الوطني للإبداع العلمي إبداع 2026 مشاريع علمية نوعية ومميزة في مجالات واعدة تشمل عدداً من التخصصات العلمية والتقنية الحديثة بما يعكس مستوى التميز العلمي والابتكاري الذي وصل إليه الطلبة السعوديون وقدرتهم على المنافسة في المحافل الدولية الكبرى.

ويعد معرض آيسف أكبر منصة عالمية للمشاريع البحثية والابتكارية لطلاب ما قبل المرحلة الجامعية، إذ تخضع المشاريع المشاركة لتقييم نخبة من العلماء والخبراء الدوليين بما يمنح الطلبة فرصة لعرض مشاريعهم وإبراز قدراتهم العلمية والبحثية على مستوى عالمي.