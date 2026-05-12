أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، بالشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة وجهود البلدين في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار، والتأكيد على استمرار التنسيق والتشاور الثنائي بين البلدين.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region and the efforts of both countries to maintain security and stability, as well as the importance of continuing bilateral coordination and consultation between the two countries.