أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، بالشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني، رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية دولة قطر.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة وجهود البلدين في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار، والتأكيد على استمرار التنسيق والتشاور الثنائي بين البلدين.