أعلن مجلس الأعمال السعودي الأمريكي، اليوم، تشكيل مجلس إدارته الجديد والموسع، الذي يضم نخبة من أبرز قادة الشركات العالمية في قطاعات المال والطاقة والتقنية والسياحة والدفاع والبنية التحتية والصناعات المتقدمة، في خطوة تستهدف تعزيز الشراكة الاقتصادية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة، ودعم نمو التجارة والاستثمار بين البلدين.


توافق استثنائي


من جهته أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لمجلس الأعمال السعودي الأمريكي تشارلز حلاب، في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء السعودية (واس) أن مجلس الإدارة الجديد يمثل توافقًا استثنائيًا للقيادات العالمية في لحظة محورية من العلاقات الثنائية، وبما ينسجم مع الدور المتجدد والمعاد تصوره للمجلس في الشراكة السعودية الأمريكية، وأشار إلى أن الخبرات المتنوعة لأعضاء المجلس في المجالات الحيوية لكلا الاقتصادين ستسهم في تعزيز التجارة والاستثمار والتعاون التجاري بين البلدين بصورة غير مسبوقة.


وأفاد أن المجلس يتطلع إلى مرحلة جديدة من العمل، معربًا عن تقديره لأعضاء مجلس الإدارة الذين خدموا المجلس خلال السنوات الماضية، نظير التزامهم وإسهاماتهم في دعم رسالته.


نمو متسارع


ويأتي تشكيل مجلس الإدارة الجديد في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات الاقتصادية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة نموًا متسارعًا، إذ يسعى مجلس الأعمال السعودي الأمريكي، من خلال مهمته المطورة، إلى تعزيز دوره كمنصة رئيسية لقيادة القطاع الخاص، وتوسيع قنوات التواصل بين الشركات السعودية والأمريكية، وتمكين الشراكات الإستراتيجية، ودعم نمو التجارة والاستثمار بين البلدين.


ويُعد مجلس الأعمال السعودي الأمريكي المنتدى الرئيس للتعاون التجاري بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة، إذ يعمل على تسهيل الوصول والحوار بين الشركات الأعضاء والمؤسسات وصناع القرار في البلدين، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأعمال والتجارة والاستثمار المشترك.