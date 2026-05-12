The Saudi-American Business Council announced today the formation of its new and expanded board of directors, which includes a selection of prominent leaders from global companies in the sectors of finance, energy, technology, tourism, defense, infrastructure, and advanced industries. This move aims to enhance the economic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States and support the growth of trade and investment between the two countries.



Exceptional Consensus



For his part, Charles Halab, the CEO of the Saudi-American Business Council, confirmed in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the new board of directors represents an exceptional consensus of global leadership at a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, aligning with the renewed and reimagined role of the council in the Saudi-American partnership. He noted that the diverse experiences of the board members in vital areas for both economies will contribute to enhancing trade, investment, and commercial cooperation between the two countries in an unprecedented manner.



He stated that the council looks forward to a new phase of work, expressing his appreciation for the board members who have served the council over the past years for their commitment and contributions to supporting its mission.



Accelerated Growth



The formation of the new board of directors comes at a time when economic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States are experiencing accelerated growth. The Saudi-American Business Council, through its enhanced mission, seeks to strengthen its role as a key platform for leading the private sector, expanding communication channels between Saudi and American companies, enabling strategic partnerships, and supporting the growth of trade and investment between the two countries.



The Saudi-American Business Council is the primary forum for commercial cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States, as it facilitates access and dialogue between member companies, institutions, and decision-makers in both countries, contributing to the enhancement of business, trade, and joint investment.