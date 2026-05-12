احتفى كاتب «عكاظ» والمحلل السياسي الزميل عبدالرحمن الطريري، بمولودته «الجوهرة»، وسط أجواء أسرية غمرتها الفرحة، والدعوات بأن يجعلها الله من مواليد السعادة والصلاح.
«عكاظ» تقدم التهاني للزميل الطريري وأسرته الكريمة، متمنين للمولودة حياة مليئة بالصحة والسعادة.
The writer for "Okaz" and political analyst, my colleague Abdulrahman Al-Turairi, celebrated the birth of his daughter "Al-Jawhara," amidst a family atmosphere filled with joy, and prayers that God makes her one of the blessed and righteous.
"Okaz" extends its congratulations to colleague Al-Turairi and his esteemed family, wishing the newborn a life full of health and happiness.