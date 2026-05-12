The writer for "Okaz" and political analyst, my colleague Abdulrahman Al-Turairi, celebrated the birth of his daughter "Al-Jawhara," amidst a family atmosphere filled with joy, and prayers that God makes her one of the blessed and righteous.

"Okaz" extends its congratulations to colleague Al-Turairi and his esteemed family, wishing the newborn a life full of health and happiness.