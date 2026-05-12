احتفى كاتب «عكاظ» والمحلل السياسي الزميل عبدالرحمن الطريري، بمولودته «الجوهرة»، وسط أجواء أسرية غمرتها الفرحة، والدعوات بأن يجعلها الله من مواليد السعادة والصلاح.

«عكاظ» تقدم التهاني للزميل الطريري وأسرته الكريمة، متمنين للمولودة حياة مليئة بالصحة والسعادة.