The air ambulance of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Hail region began transporting an Iraqi pilgrim to King Salman Specialized Hospital after she suffered a health crisis while passing through the Pilgrims City in the area, necessitating urgent medical intervention according to the field assessment of her condition.

The case was immediately addressed after her health status was monitored by the relevant authorities in the Pilgrims City, where she was provided with on-site emergency care before requesting air evacuation to quickly transfer her to the hospital for further medical examinations and necessary care.

This response reflects the readiness and efficiency of the emergency teams and air ambulance in the Hail region, as part of an integrated system that provides urgent emergency services to the guests of Allah and travelers passing through the area, supporting their safety and enhancing the quality of care provided to them in emergency situations.

These efforts are an extension of the health and emergency arrangements designated to serve the pilgrims as they pass through the Pilgrims City in Hail, through field coordination between the emergency teams and health authorities, aimed at accelerating response times and addressing cases that require urgent intervention or specialized transport.