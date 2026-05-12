باشر الإسعاف الجوي التابع لهيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة حائل نقل حاجة عراقية إلى مستشفى الملك سلمان التخصصي، بعد تعرضها لوعكة صحية أثناء مرورها بمدينة الحجاج في المنطقة، وحاجتها إلى تدخل طبي عاجل وفق التقييم الميداني للحالة.

وجاءت مباشرة الحالة بعد رصد وضعها الصحي من الجهات المختصة في مدينة الحجاج، حيث تم التعامل معها إسعافيًا في الموقع، قبل طلب الإخلاء الجوي لنقلها بسرعة إلى المستشفى، من أجل استكمال الفحوصات الطبية وتلقي الرعاية اللازمة.

وتعكس هذه الاستجابة سرعة جاهزية الفرق الإسعافية والإسعاف الجوي في منطقة حائل، ضمن منظومة متكاملة تعمل على تقديم الخدمات الإسعافية العاجلة لضيوف الرحمن والمسافرين العابرين للمنطقة، بما يدعم سلامتهم ويرفع كفاءة الرعاية المقدمة لهم في الحالات الطارئة.

وتأتي هذه الجهود امتدادًا للترتيبات الصحية والإسعافية المخصصة لخدمة الحجاج خلال مرورهم عبر مدينة الحجاج في حائل، عبر تنسيق ميداني بين الفرق الإسعافية والجهات الصحية، يهدف إلى تسريع الاستجابة والتعامل مع الحالات التي تتطلب تدخلاً عاجلاً أو نقلاً تخصصياً.