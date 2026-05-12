باشر الإسعاف الجوي التابع لهيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة حائل نقل حاجة عراقية إلى مستشفى الملك سلمان التخصصي، بعد تعرضها لوعكة صحية أثناء مرورها بمدينة الحجاج في المنطقة، وحاجتها إلى تدخل طبي عاجل وفق التقييم الميداني للحالة.
وجاءت مباشرة الحالة بعد رصد وضعها الصحي من الجهات المختصة في مدينة الحجاج، حيث تم التعامل معها إسعافيًا في الموقع، قبل طلب الإخلاء الجوي لنقلها بسرعة إلى المستشفى، من أجل استكمال الفحوصات الطبية وتلقي الرعاية اللازمة.
وتعكس هذه الاستجابة سرعة جاهزية الفرق الإسعافية والإسعاف الجوي في منطقة حائل، ضمن منظومة متكاملة تعمل على تقديم الخدمات الإسعافية العاجلة لضيوف الرحمن والمسافرين العابرين للمنطقة، بما يدعم سلامتهم ويرفع كفاءة الرعاية المقدمة لهم في الحالات الطارئة.
وتأتي هذه الجهود امتدادًا للترتيبات الصحية والإسعافية المخصصة لخدمة الحجاج خلال مرورهم عبر مدينة الحجاج في حائل، عبر تنسيق ميداني بين الفرق الإسعافية والجهات الصحية، يهدف إلى تسريع الاستجابة والتعامل مع الحالات التي تتطلب تدخلاً عاجلاً أو نقلاً تخصصياً.
The air ambulance of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Hail region began transporting an Iraqi pilgrim to King Salman Specialized Hospital after she suffered a health crisis while passing through the Pilgrims City in the area, necessitating urgent medical intervention according to the field assessment of her condition.
The case was immediately addressed after her health status was monitored by the relevant authorities in the Pilgrims City, where she was provided with on-site emergency care before requesting air evacuation to quickly transfer her to the hospital for further medical examinations and necessary care.
This response reflects the readiness and efficiency of the emergency teams and air ambulance in the Hail region, as part of an integrated system that provides urgent emergency services to the guests of Allah and travelers passing through the area, supporting their safety and enhancing the quality of care provided to them in emergency situations.
These efforts are an extension of the health and emergency arrangements designated to serve the pilgrims as they pass through the Pilgrims City in Hail, through field coordination between the emergency teams and health authorities, aimed at accelerating response times and addressing cases that require urgent intervention or specialized transport.