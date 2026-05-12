The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the infiltration by an armed group of elements from the Revolutionary Guard of the Islamic Republic of Iran into the Kuwaiti island of Bubiyan with the aim of carrying out hostile acts against the sisterly State of Kuwait.

The ministry emphasized the Kingdom's firm rejection of these assaults that violate the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait in a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, affirming that these violations undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait, both government and people, reiterating its full support for all measures taken by Kuwait to preserve the sovereignty, security, and stability of Kuwait and its brotherly people.