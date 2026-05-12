The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met today (Tuesday) in the British capital, London, with the UK Foreign Secretary and Minister for the Commonwealth and Development, Yvette Cooper.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and their security and economic implications.

The two ministers emphasized the need for concerted efforts to drive the region towards achieving stability and peace, stressing the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and rejecting its use as a tool for political or economic pressure that could disrupt international order and laws, negatively affecting global trade.

Present at the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Kingdom, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, the Director General of the Foreign Minister's Office, Walid Al-Sama'il, and the Foreign Minister's Advisor, Mohammed Al-Yahya.