التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في العاصمة البريطانية لندن اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وزيرة الخارجية وشؤون الكومنولث والتنمية في المملكة المتحدة إيفيت كوبر.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث آخر التطورات في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وتداعياتها الأمنية والاقتصادية.

وأكد الوزيران خلال اللقاء ضرورة تضافر الجهود لدفع المنطقة نحو تحقيق الاستقرار والسلام، مشدّدين على أهمية ضمان حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، ورفض استخدامه أداة للضغط السياسي أو الاقتصادي بما من شأنه أن يخل بالنظام والقوانين الدولية، ويؤثر سلبًا في حركة التجارة العالمية.

حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى المملكة المتحدةالأمير عبدالله بن خالد بن سلطان، ومدير عام مكتب وزير الخارجية وليد السماعيل، ومستشار وزير الخارجية محمد اليحيى.