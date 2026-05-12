The CEO of the General Authority for Real Estate, Engineer Abdullah bin Saud Al-Hammad, announced the completion of the announcement of all real estate areas within the urban boundary of Riyadh for the registration of real estate, confirming the continued work of the real estate registry in receiving applications for property registration, in addition to the completion of the digital real estate map of the city on the real estate registry platform.

He explained that the work of the real estate registry in Riyadh began in May 2023, as part of the integration of efforts and partnerships between governmental and private entities related to the real estate sector, which enhances the reliability of real estate data and establishes the transition towards a comprehensive digital real estate system.

He indicated that the completion of the announcement of Riyadh for the registration of real estate means that all properties located within the urban boundary of the city are included in the work of the real estate registry, so that all real estate areas in Riyadh become systematically linked to the real estate registry systems, allowing property owners to carry out the first registration procedures through the real estate registry platform and benefit from the digital services related to documenting ownership, issuing real estate records, and executing real estate transactions according to a unified and approved digital system.

He pointed out that the total number of properties announced in Riyadh since the launch of the real estate registry until the completion of the announcement has exceeded 1,250,240 million properties across 52 real estate areas, while the number of registered properties has surpassed 710,110 properties, representing about 57% of the total announced real estate areas in the city.

It is noteworthy that the completion of the digital real estate map of Riyadh represents a qualitative organizational step towards building a unified real estate reference, supporting data accuracy, enhancing the efficiency of real estate transactions, and raising the level of transparency and reliability in the real estate sector in the Kingdom. The authority invites property owners in the announced real estate areas to register their properties through the real estate registry platform (https://rer.sa/), or the real estate registry application, and to contact the customer service center (199002) for inquiries about registration procedures and steps, to benefit from the services of the real estate registry.