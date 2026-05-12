ضبطت قوات أمن الحج مقيمَين من الجنسية اليمنية ومقيمًا من الجنسية المصرية ومواطنًا لمخالفتهم أنظمة وتعليمات الحج، ومحاولة دخول العاصمة المقدسة دون الحصول على تصريح بالحج، وتم إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.

وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.