The Hajj security forces apprehended two residents of Yemeni nationality, one resident of Egyptian nationality, and one citizen for violating the Hajj regulations and instructions, and attempting to enter the holy capital without obtaining a Hajj permit. They were stopped and legal actions were taken against them.

The public security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.