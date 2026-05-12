Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Taif, inspected the readiness of the two Miqats of Qarn al-Manazil in Al-Sail Al-Kabeer and Wadi Muharram, reviewing the services provided to the guests of Allah and the preparations underway to serve them during this year's Hajj season 1447 AH.

During the tour, His Highness visited the pilgrims' rest area project implemented by the Taif Municipality, and he launched the "Nourit 47" initiative carried out by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, represented by the Social Development Center in Taif.

His Highness the Governor of Taif was briefed on the services provided to the pilgrims arriving through the Miqats of Qarn al-Manazil and Wadi Muharram, in addition to the health services offered at the health center in Al-Sail Al-Kabeer.

The program of the tour included reviewing the security preparations and their readiness at the security control center in Al-Buhayta, as well as visiting the accompanying exhibition.

His Highness the Governor of Taif emphasized the importance of integrating efforts among the relevant government and service agencies to ensure the provision of quality services to the guests of Allah coming from various regions of the Kingdom and countries around the world via Taif International Airport and the Miqats of Qarn al-Manazil and Wadi Muharram, reflecting the care that the wise leadership - may Allah support it - gives to the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, appreciating the efforts of the participating agencies in serving the Umrah performers.