تفقد الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز محافظ الطائف، جاهزية ميقاتَيْ قرن المنازل بالسيل الكبير ووادي محرم، مطلعاً على الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن والاستعدادات الجارية لخدمتهم خلال موسم حج هذا العام 1447هـ.

ووقف سموه خلال الجولة على مشروع استراحة الحجاج التي نفذتها أمانة الطائف، كما دشن مبادرة «نورت 47» التي نفذتها وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية ممثلة بمركز التنمية الاجتماعية بالطائف.

واطلع سمو محافظ الطائف على الخدمات المقدمة للحجاج القادمين عبر ميقات قرن المنازل ووادي محرم، إلى جانب الخدمات الصحية المقدمة في المركز الصحي بالسيل الكبير.

وتضمن برنامج الجولة الوقوف على التجهيزات الأمنية وجاهزيتها بمركز الضبط الأمني بالبهيتة، والاطلاع على المعرض المصاحب.

وأكد سمو محافظ الطائف أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية والخدمية ذات العلاقة؛ لضمان تقديم خدمات نوعية لضيوف الرحمن القادمين من مختلف مناطق المملكة ودول العالم عبر مطار الطائف الدولي وميقاتَيْ قرن المنازل ووادي محرم، بما يعكس ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- من عناية بالحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما، مثمناً جهود الجهات المشاركة في خدمة المعتمرين.