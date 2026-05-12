In implementation of the directives of the wise leadership - may God support it - and under the supervision of the Emir of the Makkah Region, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, inspected the holy sites in a field tour during which he observed the completion of operational readiness at 100% to receive the guests of الرحمن during the Hajj season of 1447 AH, through an integrated operational system that combines strategic planning, institutional integration, and smart technologies, enhancing asset management efficiency and improving the quality of services provided in the holy sites.

Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz began his tour, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, and the Secretary of the Holy Capital, Musa'ad Al-Dawood, along with officials from relevant authorities, with a visit to Mina, where he reviewed several projects implemented by the KADANA Development and Investment Company, most notably the field maintenance centers network comprising 195 centers, the housing system for pilgrims extending over an area exceeding 3.5 million square meters, and the project to prepare more than 54,000 tents, in addition to over 700 multi-story kitchens and supporting services within the camps.

His Highness also reviewed the projects for developing pedestrian pathways in the holy sites, including a shading project with a total area exceeding 103,000 square meters.

He listened to an explanation about the project to replace mist columns with 400 mist fans in the western and eastern plazas of the Jamarat facility, which raises the service capacity to 360,000 pilgrims per hour, an increase of 100% compared to last year, in addition to infrastructure projects that contributed to connecting the camps in the Mina heights by implementing 74 escalators to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

Following that, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region headed to Muzdalifah, where he inspected the Humanization of the Holy Sites project, which contributed to enhancing the quality of the visual environment by developing more than 51,750 square meters along King Abdulaziz Road and the areas where pilgrims disembark in Muzdalifah, improving the visual scene and applying the best architectural and urban solutions.

Prince Saud bin Mishal concluded his tour with a visit to Arafat, where he listened to an explanation about the project to cool and shade the area surrounding Mount Arafat, extending over an area exceeding 392,000 square meters, which raises the percentage of pilgrims benefiting from shaded and cooled areas to five times compared to last year, contributing to providing a more comfortable atmosphere for the guests of الرحمن while performing the rituals. He also reviewed the readiness of the Nimra Mosque to receive pilgrims on the day of standing at Arafat.

This year, the holy sites host more than 25 development projects implemented by KADANA Development and Investment Company, which varied between humanizing the sites, improving services, increasing the housing capacity for pilgrims, enhancing operational readiness, health services, and enriching the experience of the guests of الرحمن.

The projects included the development of more than 66,000 square meters of rest areas for pilgrims along the pedestrian pathways, which doubled the utilized areas by 220%, in addition to planting more than 60,000 trees as part of the "Green Sites" initiative to triple the green spaces.

KADANA also developed the sanitation system through 516 complexes and nearly 17,000 restrooms, including the implementation of double-story restrooms in 79 complexes containing 7,838 restrooms, which reduced waiting times by 75% while maintaining housing areas, in addition to increasing the capacity in the Muzdalifah and Arafat sites through 411 complexes containing 6,987 restrooms, and developing 31 additional complexes containing 2,087 restrooms, bringing the total number of complexes to more than 3,916 containing over 115,000 restrooms.

The company implemented the third phase of the infrastructure rehabilitation project for the operational control center through the "SCADA" system, enhancing the efficiency of monitoring and real-time control of assets, while managing an operational system comprising more than 170,000 assets, supported by analyzing field observations and implementing more than 240 training scenarios and 270 operational scenarios.

In the cooling and watering system, KADANA operated more than 6,000 mist columns through 5 stations with a production capacity of up to 1,500 cubic meters per hour, in addition to more than 25,000 drinking water taps, contributing to improving the field environment and creating a more comfortable atmosphere for the guests of الرحمن.