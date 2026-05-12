The President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, met today in the Ugandan capital Kampala with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may Allah protect them - to him, along with their wishes for the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia for continued progress and prosperity. The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince - may Allah support them - and his wishes for the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people for further development and welfare.

During the meeting, the cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Uganda, who is also non-resident in the Republic of Rwanda, Mohammed bin Khalil Falooda.