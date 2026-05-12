التقى الرئيس الدكتور حسن شيخ محمود رئيس جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، في العاصمة الأوغندية كامبالا اليوم،نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي.

ونقل نائب وزير الخارجية في بداية اللقاء، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله- له، وتمنياتهما لحكومة وشعب جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية دوام التقدم والازدهار، فيما حمله رئيس جمهورية الصومال تحياته لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، و ولي العهد -أيدهما الله-، وتمنياته للمملكة قيادةً وشعبًا المزيد من التطور والرفاه.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض علاقات التعاون بين البلدين الشقيقين، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها، بالإضافة إلى مناقشة القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية أوغندا غير المقيم لدى جمهورية رواندا محمد بن خليل فالودة.