In the third resignation within hours, Britain's Minister of Protection, Jess Phillips, announced today (Tuesday) her resignation from her position in Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government, becoming the second after Local Communities Minister Miata Fahnbulleh.



The Guardian reported that Phillips' resignation this afternoon came after Starmer informed his Cabinet that he would not step down, despite rising angry reactions from the Labour Party.



Phillips, the highest-ranking government official to resign so far, wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister that "Starmer is a good man at heart, but that is not enough."



The minister stated that she could no longer continue in her ministerial position under the current leadership, accusing the Prime Minister of "lacking the desire for discussion, which has delayed opportunities for reform."



She presented a case study on one of the biggest issues during Starmer's premiership concerning online child safety and the failure of tech companies to protect them, criticizing the Prime Minister for delaying a decision on imposing a social media ban similar to the Australian ban on children under 16, and revealing his procrastination in enacting legislation that would prevent children in Britain from taking nude selfies.



She added: "I want the Labour government to succeed, and I will work hard as I always have to achieve its success and popularity, but I do not see the change that I believe both I and the country expect, and therefore I cannot continue to serve as a minister under the current leadership."



Miata Fahnbulleh was the first to resign from her position in the British government, and her resignation came at a time when one of Starmer's closest aides refrained from disclosing whether he would lead the Labour Party in the upcoming elections amid increasing calls for his resignation.



Earlier today, both Local Communities Minister Miata Fahnbulleh and Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones had submitted their resignations.