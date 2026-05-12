في ثالث استقالة خلال ساعات، أعلنت وزيرة الحماية في بريطانيا، جيس فيليبس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، استقالتها من منصبها في حكومة رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر، لتصبح الثانية بعد وزيرة المجتمعات المحلية مياتا فاهنبوليه.
وذكرت صحيفة «الجارديان» أن استقالة فيليبس بعد ظهر اليوم جاءت عقب إبلاغ ستارمر مجلس وزرائه بأنه لن يتنحى من منصبه، رغم تصاعد ردود الفعل الغاضبة من حزب العمال.
وكتبت فيليبس، وهي أرفع مسؤول حكومي يستقيل حتى الآن، في رسالة إلى رئيس الوزراء أن «ستارمر رجل طيب في جوهره، لكن هذا لا يكفي».
وقالت الوزيرة، إنها لم تعد قادرة على الاستمرار في منصبها الوزاري في ظل القيادة الحالية، متهمة رئيس الوزراء بـ«الافتقار إلى الرغبة في النقاش، ما أدى إلى تأجيل فرص الإصلاح».
وقدّمت الوزيرة دراسة حالة حول إحدى أكبر قضايا رئاسة ستارمر للوزراء التي تتعلق بسلامة الأطفال على الإنترنت وفشل شركات التكنولوجيا في حمايتهم، منتقدة رئيس الوزراء لتأجيله البت في مسألة فرض حظر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على غرار الحظر الأسترالي على الأطفال دون سن الـ16، كما كشفت عن مماطلته في سن تشريع يُتيح تقنيةً تمنع الأطفال في بريطانيا من التقاط صور عارية لأنفسهم.
وأضافت: «أريد لحكومة حزب العمال أن تنجح، وسأسعى جاهدةً كما كنت أفعل دائماً لتحقيق نجاحها وشعبيتها، لكنني لا أرى التغيير الذي أعتقد أنني والبلاد نتوقعه، ولذا لا يمكنني الاستمرار في العمل كوزيرة في ظل القيادة الحالية».
وكانت مياتا فاهنبوليه، الأولى التي تستقيل من منصبها في الحكومة البريطانية، وجاءت استقالتها في وقت امتنع فيه أحد أقرب مساعدي ستارمر عن الإفصاح عما إذا كان سيقود حزب «العمال» في الانتخابات القادمة وسط تزايد المطالبات باستقالته.
وكانت وزيرتا المجتمعات المحلية في الحكومة البريطانية مياتا فاهنبوليه ووزيرة شؤون الضحايا أليكس ديفيز-جونز قد قدمتا استقالتهما في وقت سابق اليوم.
In the third resignation within hours, Britain's Minister of Protection, Jess Phillips, announced today (Tuesday) her resignation from her position in Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government, becoming the second after Local Communities Minister Miata Fahnbulleh.
The Guardian reported that Phillips' resignation this afternoon came after Starmer informed his Cabinet that he would not step down, despite rising angry reactions from the Labour Party.
Phillips, the highest-ranking government official to resign so far, wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister that "Starmer is a good man at heart, but that is not enough."
The minister stated that she could no longer continue in her ministerial position under the current leadership, accusing the Prime Minister of "lacking the desire for discussion, which has delayed opportunities for reform."
She presented a case study on one of the biggest issues during Starmer's premiership concerning online child safety and the failure of tech companies to protect them, criticizing the Prime Minister for delaying a decision on imposing a social media ban similar to the Australian ban on children under 16, and revealing his procrastination in enacting legislation that would prevent children in Britain from taking nude selfies.
She added: "I want the Labour government to succeed, and I will work hard as I always have to achieve its success and popularity, but I do not see the change that I believe both I and the country expect, and therefore I cannot continue to serve as a minister under the current leadership."
Miata Fahnbulleh was the first to resign from her position in the British government, and her resignation came at a time when one of Starmer's closest aides refrained from disclosing whether he would lead the Labour Party in the upcoming elections amid increasing calls for his resignation.
Earlier today, both Local Communities Minister Miata Fahnbulleh and Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones had submitted their resignations.