في ثالث استقالة خلال ساعات، أعلنت وزيرة الحماية في بريطانيا، جيس فيليبس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، استقالتها من منصبها في حكومة رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر، لتصبح الثانية بعد وزيرة المجتمعات المحلية مياتا فاهنبوليه.


وذكرت صحيفة «الجارديان» أن استقالة فيليبس بعد ظهر اليوم جاءت عقب إبلاغ ستارمر مجلس وزرائه بأنه لن يتنحى من منصبه، رغم تصاعد ردود الفعل الغاضبة من حزب العمال.


وكتبت فيليبس، وهي أرفع مسؤول حكومي يستقيل حتى الآن، في رسالة إلى رئيس الوزراء أن «ستارمر رجل طيب في جوهره، لكن هذا لا يكفي».


وقالت الوزيرة، إنها لم تعد قادرة على الاستمرار في منصبها الوزاري في ظل القيادة الحالية، متهمة رئيس الوزراء بـ«الافتقار إلى الرغبة في النقاش، ما أدى إلى تأجيل فرص الإصلاح».


وقدّمت الوزيرة دراسة حالة حول إحدى أكبر قضايا رئاسة ستارمر للوزراء التي تتعلق بسلامة الأطفال على الإنترنت وفشل شركات التكنولوجيا في حمايتهم، منتقدة رئيس الوزراء لتأجيله البت في مسألة فرض حظر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على غرار الحظر الأسترالي على الأطفال دون سن الـ16، كما كشفت عن مماطلته في سن تشريع يُتيح تقنيةً تمنع الأطفال في بريطانيا من التقاط صور عارية لأنفسهم.


وأضافت: «أريد لحكومة حزب العمال أن تنجح، وسأسعى جاهدةً كما كنت أفعل دائماً لتحقيق نجاحها وشعبيتها، لكنني لا أرى التغيير الذي أعتقد أنني والبلاد نتوقعه، ولذا لا يمكنني الاستمرار في العمل كوزيرة في ظل القيادة الحالية».


وكانت مياتا فاهنبوليه، الأولى التي تستقيل من منصبها في الحكومة البريطانية، وجاءت استقالتها في وقت امتنع فيه أحد أقرب مساعدي ستارمر عن الإفصاح عما إذا كان سيقود حزب «العمال» في الانتخابات القادمة وسط تزايد المطالبات باستقالته.


وكانت وزيرتا المجتمعات المحلية في الحكومة البريطانية مياتا فاهنبوليه ووزيرة شؤون الضحايا أليكس ديفيز-جونز قد قدمتا استقالتهما في وقت سابق اليوم.