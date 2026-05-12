استدعت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، السفير الإيراني في الكويت محمد توتونجي، وسلّمته مذكرة احتجاج على قيام مجموعة مسلحة من عناصر الحرس الثوري الإيراني بالتسلل إلى جزيرة بوبيان، والاشتباك مع القوات المسلحة الكويتية، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الكويتية «كونا».
وذكرت الخارجية الكويتية في بيان أن نائب وزير الخارجية السفير حمد المشعان، جدد إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها الشديدين لهذا العمل العدائي، مطالباً إيران بالوقف الفوري وغير المشروط لمثل هذه الأعمال.
التعدي الإيراني الصارخ
وحمّل المشعان إيران المسؤولية عما يمثله ذلك من تعدٍ صارخ على سيادة دولة الكويت وانتهاكٍ جسيم للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817 لعام 2026.
وشدد نائب وزير الخارجية الكويتي على احتفاظ دولة الكويت بحقها الكامل في الدفاع عن نفسها وفقاً للمادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، واتخاذ ما تراه مناسباً لحماية سيادتها وأمن شعبها والمقيمين على أراضيها.
من جهتها، قالت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية: إنه استكمالاً لبيان وزارة الدفاع المؤرخ في الثالث من مايو الجاري بشأن إلقاء القبض على 4 متسللين حاولوا دخول البلاد بحراً اعترفت مجموعة المتسللين إلى أراضي دولة الكويت أثناء التحقيق معهم من جهات الاختصاص بانتمائهم إلى الحرس الثوري الإيراني.
أسماء المتسللين الإيرانيين
وقالت الوزارة، المقبوض عليهم: عقيد بحري أمير حسين عبد محمد زراعي، وعقيد بحري عبدالصمد يداله قنواتي، ونقيب بحري أحمد جمشيد غلام رضا ذو الفقاري، وملازم أول بري محمد حسين سهراب فروغي راد، مبينة أن هؤلاء اعترفوا بتكليفهم من قبل الحرس الثوري بالتسلل إلى جزيرة بوبيان (الجمعة) على متن قارب صيد تم استئجاره خصيصاً لإتمام المهمة التي تشمل تنفيذ أعمال عدائية تجاه دولة الكويت.
وأشارت إلى أن الاشتباكات مع القوات المسلحة الكويتية الموجودة في جزيرة بوبيان وإطلاق النار عليها تسببت ببإصابة أحد منتسبي القوات المسلحة أثناء تأديته للمهمات المنوطة به وبفرار 2 من عناصرها أثناء عملية اشتباك المجموعة مع القوات المسلحة الكويتية وهم نقيب بحري منصور قمبري وعبدالعلي كاظم سيامري (قائد المركب)، مؤكدة اتخاذها للإجراءات القانونية اللازمة وفقاً للأطر المتبعة بهذا الشأن.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian ambassador in Kuwait, Mohammad Toutounji, today (Tuesday), and handed him a note of protest regarding the infiltration of an armed group from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard into Bubiyan Island and their engagement with the Kuwaiti armed forces, according to the Kuwaiti News Agency "KUNA".
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that the Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan, reiterated Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of this hostile act, demanding that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease such actions.
The blatant Iranian aggression
Al-Mashaan held Iran responsible for what this represents as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and a serious breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution No. 2817 of 2026.
The Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized Kuwait's full right to defend itself in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and to take whatever measures it deems appropriate to protect its sovereignty and the security of its people and residents on its territory.
For its part, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior stated that, following the Ministry of Defense's statement dated May 3 regarding the arrest of four infiltrators attempting to enter the country by sea, the group of infiltrators admitted during investigations by the relevant authorities that they belonged to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
Names of the Iranian infiltrators
The ministry stated that those arrested were: Naval Colonel Amir Hossein Abd Mohammad Zarai, Naval Colonel Abd Al-Samad Yadal Qanati, Naval Captain Ahmad Jamshid Gholam Reza Zolfaghari, and First Lieutenant Mohammad Hossein Sohrab Faroghi Rad, indicating that they confessed to being tasked by the Revolutionary Guard to infiltrate Bubiyan Island (on Friday) aboard a fishing boat that was specially rented to carry out the mission, which included conducting hostile actions against the State of Kuwait.
It pointed out that the clashes with the Kuwaiti armed forces present on Bubiyan Island and the gunfire directed at them resulted in the injury of one member of the armed forces while performing his assigned duties and the escape of two of their elements during the group's engagement with the Kuwaiti armed forces, namely Naval Captain Mansour Qambari and Abd Ali Kazem Siyamri (the boat's commander), confirming that it has taken the necessary legal measures in accordance with the established frameworks in this regard.