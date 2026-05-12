‏استدعت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، السفير الإيراني في الكويت محمد توتونجي، وسلّمته مذكرة احتجاج على قيام مجموعة مسلحة من عناصر الحرس الثوري الإيراني بالتسلل إلى جزيرة بوبيان، والاشتباك مع القوات المسلحة الكويتية، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الكويتية «كونا».


وذكرت الخارجية الكويتية في بيان أن نائب وزير الخارجية السفير حمد المشعان، جدد إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها الشديدين لهذا العمل العدائي، مطالباً إيران بالوقف الفوري وغير المشروط لمثل هذه الأعمال.


التعدي الإيراني الصارخ


وحمّل المشعان إيران المسؤولية عما يمثله ذلك من تعدٍ صارخ على سيادة دولة الكويت وانتهاكٍ جسيم للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2817 لعام 2026.


وشدد نائب وزير الخارجية الكويتي على احتفاظ دولة الكويت بحقها الكامل في الدفاع عن نفسها وفقاً للمادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، واتخاذ ما تراه مناسباً لحماية سيادتها وأمن شعبها والمقيمين على أراضيها.


من جهتها، قالت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية: إنه استكمالاً لبيان وزارة الدفاع المؤرخ في الثالث من مايو الجاري بشأن إلقاء القبض على 4 متسللين حاولوا دخول البلاد بحراً اعترفت مجموعة المتسللين إلى أراضي دولة الكويت أثناء التحقيق معهم من جهات الاختصاص بانتمائهم إلى الحرس الثوري الإيراني.


أسماء المتسللين الإيرانيين


وقالت الوزارة، المقبوض عليهم: عقيد بحري أمير حسين عبد محمد زراعي، وعقيد بحري عبدالصمد يداله قنواتي، ونقيب بحري أحمد جمشيد غلام رضا ذو الفقاري، وملازم أول بري محمد حسين سهراب فروغي راد، مبينة أن هؤلاء اعترفوا بتكليفهم من قبل الحرس الثوري بالتسلل إلى جزيرة بوبيان (الجمعة) على متن قارب صيد تم استئجاره خصيصاً لإتمام المهمة التي تشمل تنفيذ أعمال عدائية تجاه دولة الكويت.


وأشارت إلى أن الاشتباكات مع القوات المسلحة الكويتية الموجودة في جزيرة بوبيان وإطلاق النار عليها تسببت ببإصابة أحد منتسبي القوات المسلحة أثناء تأديته للمهمات المنوطة به وبفرار 2 من عناصرها أثناء عملية اشتباك المجموعة مع القوات المسلحة الكويتية وهم نقيب بحري منصور قمبري وعبدالعلي كاظم سيامري (قائد المركب)، مؤكدة اتخاذها للإجراءات القانونية اللازمة وفقاً للأطر المتبعة بهذا الشأن.