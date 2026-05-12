The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Iranian ambassador in Kuwait, Mohammad Toutounji, today (Tuesday), and handed him a note of protest regarding the infiltration of an armed group from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard into Bubiyan Island and their engagement with the Kuwaiti armed forces, according to the Kuwaiti News Agency "KUNA".



The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that the Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan, reiterated Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of this hostile act, demanding that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease such actions.



The blatant Iranian aggression



Al-Mashaan held Iran responsible for what this represents as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and a serious breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution No. 2817 of 2026.



The Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized Kuwait's full right to defend itself in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and to take whatever measures it deems appropriate to protect its sovereignty and the security of its people and residents on its territory.



For its part, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior stated that, following the Ministry of Defense's statement dated May 3 regarding the arrest of four infiltrators attempting to enter the country by sea, the group of infiltrators admitted during investigations by the relevant authorities that they belonged to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.



Names of the Iranian infiltrators



The ministry stated that those arrested were: Naval Colonel Amir Hossein Abd Mohammad Zarai, Naval Colonel Abd Al-Samad Yadal Qanati, Naval Captain Ahmad Jamshid Gholam Reza Zolfaghari, and First Lieutenant Mohammad Hossein Sohrab Faroghi Rad, indicating that they confessed to being tasked by the Revolutionary Guard to infiltrate Bubiyan Island (on Friday) aboard a fishing boat that was specially rented to carry out the mission, which included conducting hostile actions against the State of Kuwait.



It pointed out that the clashes with the Kuwaiti armed forces present on Bubiyan Island and the gunfire directed at them resulted in the injury of one member of the armed forces while performing his assigned duties and the escape of two of their elements during the group's engagement with the Kuwaiti armed forces, namely Naval Captain Mansour Qambari and Abd Ali Kazem Siyamri (the boat's commander), confirming that it has taken the necessary legal measures in accordance with the established frameworks in this regard.