أعلنت الإمارات اليوم (الثلاثاء) إدراج 21 فرداً وكياناً على قائمة الإرهاب المحلية، لارتباطهم بـ«حزب الله» اللبناني، وبحسب وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية «وام» فإن القرار جاء وفقاً للقوانين والتشريعات المعتمدة في الدولة.


وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن مجلس الوزراء اعتمد قائمة الأشخاص والتنظيمات الإرهابية، التي تضمنت إدراج 16 فرداً و5 كيانات في قائمة الإرهاب المحلية، في إطار حرص الإمارات على تعزيز التعاون الدولي لمكافحة تمويل الإرهاب، من خلال تنسيق الجهود المشتركة على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، لاستهداف وتعطيل الشبكات المرتبطة بتمويل الإرهاب والنشاطات المصاحبة له بشكل مباشر وغير مباشر.


ووجه القرار -بحسب البيان- جميع الجهات الرقابية بالقيام بحصر أي فرد أو جهات تابعة أو مرتبطة بأية علاقة مالية أو تجارية مع الأفراد والكيانات الواردة أسماؤهم في القرار، واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة حسب القوانين سارية المفعول في الدولة، بما يشمل إجراء التجميد في أقل من 24 ساعة.


وأشار البيان إلى أن القرار يعكس الموقف الإماراتي الثابت والراسخ تجاه محاربة الإرهاب والتطرف بأشكاله وصوره كافة، ومنع أي مصادر لتمويل الجماعات والكيانات الإرهابية، في إطار التزام الدولة بتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، ومواجهة كل ما يهدد سلامة المجتمعات أو يستهدف تقويض السلم الإقليمي والدولي.


وأشار البيان إلى أن الإمارات تبذل جهوداً واسعة في التصدي للتطرف والإرهاب من خلال رؤية شاملة تجمع بين الإجراءات الأمنية والفكرية، ومراقبة القنوات المالية المشبوهة وتجفيف مصادر الدعم غير المشروع، لضمان محاصرة هذه الآفات والحد من انتشارها، والقضاء على التمويل العابر للحدود، واستعرض البيان أسماء العناصر اللبنانية التابعة لـ«حزب الله» وهم:


1- علي محمد كرنيب.


2- ناصر حسن نصر.


3- حسن شحادة عثمان.


4- سامر حسن فواز.


5- أحمد محمد يزبك.


6- عيسى حسين قصير.


7- إبراهيم علي ضاهر.


8- عباس حسن غريب.


9- عماد محمد بزي.


10- عزت يوسف عكر.


11- وحيد محمود سبيتي.


12- مصطفى حبيب حرب.


13- محمد سليمان بدير.


14- عادل محمد منصور.


15- علي أحمد كريشت.


16- نعمة أحمد جميل.

وتشمل قائمة الكيانات (جميع المقار تقع في الجمهورية اللبنانية):


1- بيت مال المسلمين.


2- جمعية مؤسسة القرض الحسن.


3- شركة التسهيلات ش.م.م.


4- المدققون للمحاسبة والتدقيق.


5- الخبراء للمحاسبة والتدقيق والدراسات.