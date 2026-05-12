The UAE announced today (Tuesday) the inclusion of 21 individuals and entities on the local terrorism list, due to their links to the Lebanese "Hezbollah." According to the Emirates News Agency "WAM," the decision was made in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in the country.



The agency indicated that the Cabinet approved the list of terrorist individuals and organizations, which included the addition of 16 individuals and 5 entities to the local terrorism list, as part of the UAE's commitment to enhancing international cooperation to combat the financing of terrorism, through coordinating joint efforts at both regional and international levels to target and disrupt networks associated with terrorism financing and related activities, both directly and indirectly.



The decision - according to the statement - directed all regulatory authorities to identify any individuals or entities that have any financial or commercial relationship with the individuals and entities named in the decision, and to take the necessary actions according to the laws in force in the country, including implementing freezing measures within less than 24 hours.



The statement noted that the decision reflects the UAE's firm and steadfast position towards combating terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and preventing any sources of funding for terrorist groups and entities, within the framework of the country's commitment to enhancing security and stability, and addressing everything that threatens the safety of communities or aims to undermine regional and international peace.



The statement highlighted that the UAE is making extensive efforts to combat extremism and terrorism through a comprehensive vision that combines security and intellectual measures, monitoring suspicious financial channels, and drying up sources of illicit support, to ensure the containment of these scourges and limit their spread, and to eliminate cross-border financing. The statement reviewed the names of the Lebanese individuals affiliated with "Hezbollah," which are:



1- Ali Muhammad Karneeb.



2- Nasser Hassan Nasr.



3- Hassan Shahada Othman.



4- Samer Hassan Fawaz.



5- Ahmad Muhammad Yazbek.



6- Issa Hussein Qasir.



7- Ibrahim Ali Dahir.



8- Abbas Hassan Gharib.



9- Imad Muhammad Bazi.



10- Izzat Yusuf Akar.



11- Wahid Mahmoud Sabiti.



12- Mustafa Habib Harb.



13- Muhammad Suleiman Bdeir.



14- Adel Muhammad Mansour.



15- Ali Ahmad Kresht.



16- Ni'mah Ahmad Jamil.



The list of entities includes (all locations are in the Lebanese Republic):



1- Bayt Mal al-Muslimeen.



2- Association of the Good Loan Foundation.



3- Al-Tasheelat Company LLC.



4- Auditors for Accounting and Auditing.



5- Experts for Accounting, Auditing, and Studies.