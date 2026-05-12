أعلنت الإمارات اليوم (الثلاثاء) إدراج 21 فرداً وكياناً على قائمة الإرهاب المحلية، لارتباطهم بـ«حزب الله» اللبناني، وبحسب وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية «وام» فإن القرار جاء وفقاً للقوانين والتشريعات المعتمدة في الدولة.
وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن مجلس الوزراء اعتمد قائمة الأشخاص والتنظيمات الإرهابية، التي تضمنت إدراج 16 فرداً و5 كيانات في قائمة الإرهاب المحلية، في إطار حرص الإمارات على تعزيز التعاون الدولي لمكافحة تمويل الإرهاب، من خلال تنسيق الجهود المشتركة على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، لاستهداف وتعطيل الشبكات المرتبطة بتمويل الإرهاب والنشاطات المصاحبة له بشكل مباشر وغير مباشر.
ووجه القرار -بحسب البيان- جميع الجهات الرقابية بالقيام بحصر أي فرد أو جهات تابعة أو مرتبطة بأية علاقة مالية أو تجارية مع الأفراد والكيانات الواردة أسماؤهم في القرار، واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة حسب القوانين سارية المفعول في الدولة، بما يشمل إجراء التجميد في أقل من 24 ساعة.
وأشار البيان إلى أن القرار يعكس الموقف الإماراتي الثابت والراسخ تجاه محاربة الإرهاب والتطرف بأشكاله وصوره كافة، ومنع أي مصادر لتمويل الجماعات والكيانات الإرهابية، في إطار التزام الدولة بتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، ومواجهة كل ما يهدد سلامة المجتمعات أو يستهدف تقويض السلم الإقليمي والدولي.
وأشار البيان إلى أن الإمارات تبذل جهوداً واسعة في التصدي للتطرف والإرهاب من خلال رؤية شاملة تجمع بين الإجراءات الأمنية والفكرية، ومراقبة القنوات المالية المشبوهة وتجفيف مصادر الدعم غير المشروع، لضمان محاصرة هذه الآفات والحد من انتشارها، والقضاء على التمويل العابر للحدود، واستعرض البيان أسماء العناصر اللبنانية التابعة لـ«حزب الله» وهم:
1- علي محمد كرنيب.
2- ناصر حسن نصر.
3- حسن شحادة عثمان.
4- سامر حسن فواز.
5- أحمد محمد يزبك.
6- عيسى حسين قصير.
7- إبراهيم علي ضاهر.
8- عباس حسن غريب.
9- عماد محمد بزي.
10- عزت يوسف عكر.
11- وحيد محمود سبيتي.
12- مصطفى حبيب حرب.
13- محمد سليمان بدير.
14- عادل محمد منصور.
15- علي أحمد كريشت.
16- نعمة أحمد جميل.
وتشمل قائمة الكيانات (جميع المقار تقع في الجمهورية اللبنانية):
1- بيت مال المسلمين.
2- جمعية مؤسسة القرض الحسن.
3- شركة التسهيلات ش.م.م.
4- المدققون للمحاسبة والتدقيق.
5- الخبراء للمحاسبة والتدقيق والدراسات.
The UAE announced today (Tuesday) the inclusion of 21 individuals and entities on the local terrorism list, due to their links to the Lebanese "Hezbollah." According to the Emirates News Agency "WAM," the decision was made in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in the country.
The agency indicated that the Cabinet approved the list of terrorist individuals and organizations, which included the addition of 16 individuals and 5 entities to the local terrorism list, as part of the UAE's commitment to enhancing international cooperation to combat the financing of terrorism, through coordinating joint efforts at both regional and international levels to target and disrupt networks associated with terrorism financing and related activities, both directly and indirectly.
The decision - according to the statement - directed all regulatory authorities to identify any individuals or entities that have any financial or commercial relationship with the individuals and entities named in the decision, and to take the necessary actions according to the laws in force in the country, including implementing freezing measures within less than 24 hours.
The statement noted that the decision reflects the UAE's firm and steadfast position towards combating terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and preventing any sources of funding for terrorist groups and entities, within the framework of the country's commitment to enhancing security and stability, and addressing everything that threatens the safety of communities or aims to undermine regional and international peace.
The statement highlighted that the UAE is making extensive efforts to combat extremism and terrorism through a comprehensive vision that combines security and intellectual measures, monitoring suspicious financial channels, and drying up sources of illicit support, to ensure the containment of these scourges and limit their spread, and to eliminate cross-border financing. The statement reviewed the names of the Lebanese individuals affiliated with "Hezbollah," which are:
1- Ali Muhammad Karneeb.
2- Nasser Hassan Nasr.
3- Hassan Shahada Othman.
4- Samer Hassan Fawaz.
5- Ahmad Muhammad Yazbek.
6- Issa Hussein Qasir.
7- Ibrahim Ali Dahir.
8- Abbas Hassan Gharib.
9- Imad Muhammad Bazi.
10- Izzat Yusuf Akar.
11- Wahid Mahmoud Sabiti.
12- Mustafa Habib Harb.
13- Muhammad Suleiman Bdeir.
14- Adel Muhammad Mansour.
15- Ali Ahmad Kresht.
16- Ni'mah Ahmad Jamil.
The list of entities includes (all locations are in the Lebanese Republic):
1- Bayt Mal al-Muslimeen.
2- Association of the Good Loan Foundation.
3- Al-Tasheelat Company LLC.
4- Auditors for Accounting and Auditing.
5- Experts for Accounting, Auditing, and Studies.