Despite being subject to previous Chinese sanctions that prevent him from entering the country, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Beijing alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, raising significant questions about the mechanism China used to bypass those sanctions.



Diplomatic sources reported that Beijing found a diplomatic way to allow Rubio to pass without any obstacles due to the previous sanctions. This workaround involved altering the way Rubio's name is written in Chinese characters, as a different linguistic symbol was adopted for the first part of his name before he assumed office in early 2025, effectively allowing him to circumvent the sanctions associated with the previous version of his name.



The spokesperson for the Chinese embassy confirmed that the sanctions targeted Rubio's statements and actions regarding China when he was a senator, indicating that Beijing would not obstruct his current visit according to The Guardian.



China had imposed sanctions on Rubio twice during his tenure as a member of the U.S. Senate due to his strong positions on human rights in China, a rare step that Beijing typically uses in response to pressure from Washington.



It is common for Western figures to have more than one phonetic translation of their names in Chinese due to the absence of a unified system for transliterating foreign names; even Trump himself is known in China by two different linguistic forms of his name.



Rubio's first visit to China comes as part of a trip by Trump to the Chinese capital to meet with President Xi Jinping, where discussions are expected to focus on trade issues, Iran, Taiwan, and developments in artificial intelligence.



Rubio, who has Cuban roots, is known for his tough stance on China, having been one of the key architects of U.S. legislation that imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Beijing over allegations of using forced labor against the Muslim Uyghur minority, and he has criticized China's policies in Hong Kong.