رغم أنه خاضع لعقوبات صينية سابقة تمنع من دخول البلاد، توجه وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إلى بكين برفقة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مما أثار تساؤلات كبيرة حول الآلية التي اتبعتها الصين لتجاوز تلك العقوبات.
وذكرت مصادر دبلوماسية أن بكين وجدت مخرجاً دبلوماسياً لتمرير روبيو دون أي عراقيل بسبب العقوبات السابقة، وتمثل المخرج في تعديل طريقة كتابة اسم روبيو بالحروف الصينية، حيث جرى اعتماد رمز لغوي مختلف للمقطع الأول من اسمه قبل توليه منصبه مطلع عام 2025، ما سمح عملياً بتجاوز العقوبات المرتبطة بالصيغة السابقة لاسمه.
وأكد المتحدث باسم السفارة الصينية أن العقوبات كانت تستهدف تصريحات وأفعال روبيو عندما كان سيناتوراً بشأن الصين، مبيناً أن بكين لن تعرقل زيارته الحالية وفقا لصحيفة الغارديان.
وكانت الصين قد فرضت عقوبات على روبيو مرتين خلال فترة عمله عضواً في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي بسبب مواقفه الحادة بشأن حقوق الإنسان في الصين، وهي خطوة نادرة تستخدمها بكين عادة رداً على ضغوط واشنطن.
ويعد امتلاك الشخصيات الغربية أكثر من ترجمة صوتية واحدة لأسمائها أمراً شائعاً في اللغة الصينية بسبب غياب نظام موحّد لنقل الأسماء الأجنبية، حتى ترمب نفسه يُعرف في الصين بصيغتين لغويتين مختلفتين لاسمه.
وتأتي زيارة روبيو الأولى إلى الصين ضمن زيارة يجريها ترمب إلى العاصمة بكين للقاء الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، حيث من المتوقع أن تركز المحادثات على ملفات التجارة، وإيران وتايوان، وتطورات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
ويُعرف روبيو، المنحدر من أصول كوبية، بمواقفه الصارمة تجاه الصين، إذ كان أحد أبرز مهندسي التشريعات الأمريكية التي فرضت عقوبات واسعة على بكين بسبب اتهامات باستخدام العمل القسري بحق أقلية الإيغور المسلمة، كما انتقد سياسات الصين في هونغ كونغ.
Despite being subject to previous Chinese sanctions that prevent him from entering the country, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Beijing alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, raising significant questions about the mechanism China used to bypass those sanctions.
Diplomatic sources reported that Beijing found a diplomatic way to allow Rubio to pass without any obstacles due to the previous sanctions. This workaround involved altering the way Rubio's name is written in Chinese characters, as a different linguistic symbol was adopted for the first part of his name before he assumed office in early 2025, effectively allowing him to circumvent the sanctions associated with the previous version of his name.
The spokesperson for the Chinese embassy confirmed that the sanctions targeted Rubio's statements and actions regarding China when he was a senator, indicating that Beijing would not obstruct his current visit according to The Guardian.
China had imposed sanctions on Rubio twice during his tenure as a member of the U.S. Senate due to his strong positions on human rights in China, a rare step that Beijing typically uses in response to pressure from Washington.
It is common for Western figures to have more than one phonetic translation of their names in Chinese due to the absence of a unified system for transliterating foreign names; even Trump himself is known in China by two different linguistic forms of his name.
Rubio's first visit to China comes as part of a trip by Trump to the Chinese capital to meet with President Xi Jinping, where discussions are expected to focus on trade issues, Iran, Taiwan, and developments in artificial intelligence.
Rubio, who has Cuban roots, is known for his tough stance on China, having been one of the key architects of U.S. legislation that imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Beijing over allegations of using forced labor against the Muslim Uyghur minority, and he has criticized China's policies in Hong Kong.