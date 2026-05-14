رغم أنه خاضع لعقوبات صينية سابقة تمنع من دخول البلاد، توجه وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إلى بكين برفقة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مما أثار تساؤلات كبيرة حول الآلية التي اتبعتها الصين لتجاوز تلك العقوبات.


وذكرت مصادر دبلوماسية أن بكين وجدت مخرجاً دبلوماسياً لتمرير روبيو دون أي عراقيل بسبب العقوبات السابقة، وتمثل المخرج في تعديل طريقة كتابة اسم روبيو بالحروف الصينية، حيث جرى اعتماد رمز لغوي مختلف للمقطع الأول من اسمه قبل توليه منصبه مطلع عام 2025، ما سمح عملياً بتجاوز العقوبات المرتبطة بالصيغة السابقة لاسمه.


وأكد المتحدث باسم السفارة الصينية أن العقوبات كانت تستهدف تصريحات وأفعال روبيو عندما كان سيناتوراً بشأن الصين، مبيناً أن بكين لن تعرقل زيارته الحالية وفقا لصحيفة الغارديان.


وكانت الصين قد فرضت عقوبات على روبيو مرتين خلال فترة عمله عضواً في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي بسبب مواقفه الحادة بشأن حقوق الإنسان في الصين، وهي خطوة نادرة تستخدمها بكين عادة رداً على ضغوط واشنطن.


ويعد امتلاك الشخصيات الغربية أكثر من ترجمة صوتية واحدة لأسمائها أمراً شائعاً في اللغة الصينية بسبب غياب نظام موحّد لنقل الأسماء الأجنبية، حتى ترمب نفسه يُعرف في الصين بصيغتين لغويتين مختلفتين لاسمه.


وتأتي زيارة روبيو الأولى إلى الصين ضمن زيارة يجريها ترمب إلى العاصمة بكين للقاء الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، حيث من المتوقع أن تركز المحادثات على ملفات التجارة، وإيران وتايوان، وتطورات الذكاء الاصطناعي.


ويُعرف روبيو، المنحدر من أصول كوبية، بمواقفه الصارمة تجاه الصين، إذ كان أحد أبرز مهندسي التشريعات الأمريكية التي فرضت عقوبات واسعة على بكين بسبب اتهامات باستخدام العمل القسري بحق أقلية الإيغور المسلمة، كما انتقد سياسات الصين في هونغ كونغ.