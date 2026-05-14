The Public Investment Fund and the International Football Federation (FIFA) announced today that the Public Investment Fund will be the official supporter in Asia and North America for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the spread of football at all levels, from grassroots participation to professional competitions, and providing new opportunities for practicing and engaging in the sport.



The new partnership also includes two companies from the Public Investment Fund: Savvy Games Group, the leading Saudi company locally and internationally in the field of gaming and esports, and Qiddiya, the future capital of entertainment, sports, and culture. The fund and its subsidiaries aim to provide an exceptional experience while leading innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing audience engagement and connecting with football fans on an international level.



The FIFA World Cup 2026™, hosted by three countries, is historically the largest, featuring 48 national teams representing all continents, bringing together football fans from around the world.



Commenting on the new partnership, FIFA's Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, said: "We are pleased to welcome the Public Investment Fund as an official supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and we look forward to delivering a historic tournament that inspires and unites fans from all over the world."



He added: "The partnership with the Public Investment Fund will contribute to the global growth of football by creating new opportunities, fostering innovation, and engaging youth, ensuring millions of young people around the world have the chance to play and enjoy football."



For his part, the Director of Corporate Identity at the Public Investment Fund, Mohammed Al-Sayyad, stated: "The Public Investment Fund continues to enhance and expand its global presence in the sports field, with a focus on football as a core element. This partnership is based on the collaboration between the fund and FIFA during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ held last year, alongside our work with the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) to achieve a sustainable impact."



He added: "The Public Investment Fund continues its efforts aimed at driving the growth of football worldwide by enhancing participation in the sport and providing more opportunities for players, fans, and the entire football ecosystem."



Football is a key element in the transformation taking place in the Kingdom on various levels, especially as it prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2034™, which enhances the Kingdom's ambition to drive the development of the game locally and globally and create opportunities that will have a positive impact on the Kingdom and the world for generations to come. The partnership aims to transfer expertise and knowledge from FIFA to contribute to building the capacities of Saudi youth, thereby enhancing the growth of the sport and shaping its future.



The partnership aligns with the Public Investment Fund's ongoing commitment to the sports sector within the "Tourism, Travel, and Entertainment" ecosystem, one of the economic ecosystems under the 2026-2030 strategy recently announced by the fund.



The role of FIFA is to develop and promote football across all member associations, which number 211. This partnership will support FIFA in continuing to deliver a diverse range of initiatives, including grassroots development programs, youth initiatives, women's football, educational initiatives, and projects that enhance infrastructure and raise the level of technical expertise worldwide.