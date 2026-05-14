أعلن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، اليوم، تسمية صندوق الاستثمارات العامة داعماً رسمياً في آسيا وأمريكا الشمالية لبطولة كأس العالم FIFA 2026™. وتعكس الشراكة التزاماً مشتركاً لتعزيز انتشار رياضة كرة القدم على جميع المستويات، من المشاركة على المستويات الشعبية وصولاً إلى المنافسات الاحترافية، وإتاحة فرص جديدة لممارسة الرياضة والمشاركة فيها.
وتضم الشراكة الجديدة أيضاً اثنتين من شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، هما مجموعة سافي للألعاب الإلكترونية، الشركة السعودية الرائدة محلياً ودولياً في مجال الألعاب والرياضات الإلكترونية، ومدينة القديّة، العاصمة المستقبلية للترفيه والرياضة والثقافة. ويهدف الصندوق وشركاته التابعة لتقديم تجربة استثنائية إلى جانب قيادة مبادرات مبتكرة تهدف لتعزيز مشاركة الجمهور والتواصل مع محبي رياضة كرة القدم على المستوى الدولي.
وتعد بطولة كأس العالم FIFA 2026™، التي تستضيفها 3 دول، الأكبر تاريخياً، إذ تشهد مشاركة 48 منتخباً وطنياً تمثّل جميع القارات، لتجمع حولها جمهور كرة القدم من حول العالم.
وتعليقاً على الشراكة الجديدة، قال المدير التنفيذي للأعمال لدى فيفا رومي جاي: «يسعدنا انضمام صندوق الاستثمارات العامة كداعم رسمي لبطولة كأس العالم FIFA 2026™، ونتطلع معاً إلى تقديم بطولة تاريخية تُلهم وتُوحد الجماهير من جميع أنحاء العالم».
وأضاف: «ستسهم الشراكة مع صندوق الاستثمارات العامة في نمو رياضة كرة القدم عالمياً من خلال إتاحة فرص جديدة، وتعزيز الابتكار، وإشراك الشباب، بما يضمن لملايين الشباب حول العالم فرصاً لممارسة كرة القدم والاستمتاع بها».
من جهته، قال مدير إدارة الهوية المؤسسية في صندوق الاستثمارات العامة محمد الصياد: «يواصل صندوق الاستثمارات العامة تعزيز وتوسيع حضوره العالمي في المجال الرياضي، مع التركيز على كرة القدم كمحور أساسي. تستند هذه الشراكة على التعاون بين الصندوق والاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، خلال بطولة كأس العالم للأندية FIFA 2025™ التي أًقيمت العام الماضي، إلى جانب عملنا مع اتحاد أمريكا الشمالية والوسطى ومنطقة البحر الكاريبي لكرة القدم (كونكاكاف) بهدف تحقيق أثر مستدام».
وأضاف: «يواصل صندوق الاستثمارات العامة جهوده الهادفة إلى دفع نمو رياضة كرة القدم حول العالم، من خلال تعزيز المشاركة في الرياضة، وإتاحة المزيد من الفرص للاعبين والجمهور وكامل منظومة كرة القدم».
وتعد كرة القدم عنصراً رئيسياً ضمن التحوّل الذي تشهده المملكة على مختلف الأصعدة، خصوصاً أنها تستضيف بطولة كأس العالم FIFA 2034™، بما يعزز طموح المملكة لدفع تطور اللعبة محلياً وعالمياً وصنع فرص يمتد أثرها الإيجابي على المملكة والعالم لأجيال عديدة قادمة. وتهدف الشراكة إلى نقل الخبرات والمعرفة من الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، للمساهمة في بناء قدرات الشباب السعودي بما يعزز نمو الرياضة ويرسم ملامح مستقبلها.
وتتماشى الشراكة مع التزام صندوق الاستثمارات العامة المستمر بقطاع الرياضة في منظومة «السياحة والسفر والترفيه»، إحدى المنظومات الاقتصادية ضمن إستراتيجية 2026-2030 التي أعلن عنها الصندوق أخيراً.
ويتمثل دور الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) في تنمية وتطوير رياضة كرة القدم في جميع اتحادات الدول الأعضاء، البالغ عددها 211 اتحاداً. وستدعم هذه الشراكة الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، لمواصلة تقديم مجموعة متنوعة من المبادرات، بما في ذلك برامج تطوير القاعدة الشعبية، ومبادرات الشباب، وكرة القدم النسائية، ومبادرات التعليم، والمشاريع التي تعمل على تعزيز البنية التحتية ورفع مستوى الخبرة الفنية في جميع أنحاء العالم.
The Public Investment Fund and the International Football Federation (FIFA) announced today that the Public Investment Fund will be the official supporter in Asia and North America for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the spread of football at all levels, from grassroots participation to professional competitions, and providing new opportunities for practicing and engaging in the sport.
The new partnership also includes two companies from the Public Investment Fund: Savvy Games Group, the leading Saudi company locally and internationally in the field of gaming and esports, and Qiddiya, the future capital of entertainment, sports, and culture. The fund and its subsidiaries aim to provide an exceptional experience while leading innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing audience engagement and connecting with football fans on an international level.
The FIFA World Cup 2026™, hosted by three countries, is historically the largest, featuring 48 national teams representing all continents, bringing together football fans from around the world.
Commenting on the new partnership, FIFA's Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, said: "We are pleased to welcome the Public Investment Fund as an official supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and we look forward to delivering a historic tournament that inspires and unites fans from all over the world."
He added: "The partnership with the Public Investment Fund will contribute to the global growth of football by creating new opportunities, fostering innovation, and engaging youth, ensuring millions of young people around the world have the chance to play and enjoy football."
For his part, the Director of Corporate Identity at the Public Investment Fund, Mohammed Al-Sayyad, stated: "The Public Investment Fund continues to enhance and expand its global presence in the sports field, with a focus on football as a core element. This partnership is based on the collaboration between the fund and FIFA during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ held last year, alongside our work with the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) to achieve a sustainable impact."
He added: "The Public Investment Fund continues its efforts aimed at driving the growth of football worldwide by enhancing participation in the sport and providing more opportunities for players, fans, and the entire football ecosystem."
Football is a key element in the transformation taking place in the Kingdom on various levels, especially as it prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2034™, which enhances the Kingdom's ambition to drive the development of the game locally and globally and create opportunities that will have a positive impact on the Kingdom and the world for generations to come. The partnership aims to transfer expertise and knowledge from FIFA to contribute to building the capacities of Saudi youth, thereby enhancing the growth of the sport and shaping its future.
The partnership aligns with the Public Investment Fund's ongoing commitment to the sports sector within the "Tourism, Travel, and Entertainment" ecosystem, one of the economic ecosystems under the 2026-2030 strategy recently announced by the fund.
The role of FIFA is to develop and promote football across all member associations, which number 211. This partnership will support FIFA in continuing to deliver a diverse range of initiatives, including grassroots development programs, youth initiatives, women's football, educational initiatives, and projects that enhance infrastructure and raise the level of technical expertise worldwide.