أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب ونظيره الصيني شي وجدا أرضية مشتركة بشأن إيران.


وقال روبيو لشبكة «إن بي سي»: «الرئيس ترمب أثار مع نظيره الصيني مسألة إيران»، مبيناً أن الجانب الصيني ذكر أنه لا يؤيد عسكرة مضيق هرمز.


وأضاف: «الجانب الصيني لا يؤيد فرض نظام للرسوم، وهذا هو موقفنا أيضاً»، مشدداً: «لا نطلب مساعدة الصين فلسنا بحاجة إلى مساعدتهم».


في غضون ذلك، قال وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس: «إيران تلقت ضربات قوية خلال العام الأخير، ورغم ذلك مهمتنا لم تنته»، مضيفاً: «علينا استكمال الأهداف في إيران، ومستعدون لاحتمال أن نعود قريباً للعمل من أجل تحقيقها».


بدوره، نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤولين إسرائيليين وأمريكيين قولهم إن إسرائيل سترفع حالة التأهب القصوى خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع تحسباً لقرار ترمب استئناف الحرب، مضيفاً: «الحصار الأمريكي يضغط على إيران وقد يجبرها على الاستسلام دون عمل عسكري».


وأشار المسؤولون إلى أن أحد خيارات ترمب بشأن إيران بعد عودته من الصين استئناف «مشروع الحرية» في مضيق هرمز، مبينين أن هناك خياراً آخر لترمب يتمثل في شن حملة قصف جديدة تركز على بنية إيران التحتية.


في المقابل، قال النائب الأول للرئيس الإيراني محمد رضا عارف: «لن نتخلى عن مضيق هرمز إطلاقاً وبأي ثمن».