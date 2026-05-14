U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed today (Thursday) that President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi found common ground on Iran.



Rubio told NBC, "President Trump raised the issue of Iran with his Chinese counterpart," noting that the Chinese side mentioned that it does not support the militarization of the Strait of Hormuz.



He added, "The Chinese side does not support the imposition of a fee system, and that is our position as well," emphasizing, "We are not asking for China's help as we do not need their assistance."



Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, "Iran has received strong blows over the past year, yet our mission is not over," adding, "We must complete the objectives in Iran, and we are prepared for the possibility that we may soon return to work towards achieving them."



For its part, Axios reported that Israeli and American officials said Israel will raise its state of maximum alert over the weekend in anticipation of Trump's decision to resume military action, adding, "The American blockade is pressuring Iran and may force it to surrender without military action."



Officials indicated that one of Trump's options regarding Iran after returning from China is to resume the "Freedom Project" in the Strait of Hormuz, noting that there is another option for Trump involving launching a new bombing campaign focused on Iran's infrastructure.



In contrast, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated, "We will never abandon the Strait of Hormuz at any cost."