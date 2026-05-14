في لحظة غلب عليها الحزن الشديد، كشف نقيب المهن الموسيقية الفنان مصطفى كامل «السر المؤلم» الذي كان يجمعه بالفنان الراحل هاني شاكر، والذي رحل عن عالمنا قبل أن يرى عملهما الفني المشترك النور، ليترك وراءه غصة في قلب نقيب المهن الموسيقية.

داخل قاعة ثروت عكاشة، وبصوت مخنوق بالدموع، روى مصطفى كامل كواليس أغنية بعنوان «وعدى العمر»، كان قد انتهى من كتابتها وتلحينها خصيصاً للراحل. المثير للصدمة أن كلمات الأغنية بدت وكأنها مرثية مسبقة، حيث تقول: «وعدى العمر قدامنا.. وجريت بينا أيامنا»، لكن الموت كان أسرع من صوت «أمير الغناء»، لتبقى الكلمات حبيسة الأوراق بعد رحيله المفاجئ.

وأوضح كامل أن الترتيبات كانت جارية على قدم وساق لدخول الاستوديو، وكان هاني شاكر متحمساً للغاية لهذا التعاون الذي يعيد ذكريات صداقتهما التي بدأت منذ عام 1993. إلا أن «القدر» لم يمهلهما، ليتحول المشروع الفني إلى ذكرى حزينة توثق رحلة فنان أثرى الوجدان العربي لسنوات طويلة.

وتسببت هذه التسريبات في موجة تعاطف واسعة، حيث اعتبر الجمهور أن رحيل هاني شاكر قبل تسجيل هذا العمل بالذات يضفي طابعاً قدرياً على الأغنية. وتساءل الكثيرون عما إذا كان مصطفى كامل سيقوم بإصدار الأغنية بصوته أو بصوت مطرب آخر كإهداء لروح الفقيد، أم ستظل «سرًا» يُدفن مع ذكرياتهما المشتركة.