In a moment overwhelmed by deep sadness, the head of the Musicians' Syndicate, artist Mustafa Kamel, revealed the "painful secret" that connected him to the late artist Hani Shaker, who passed away before seeing their joint artistic work come to light, leaving a lump in the throat of the head of the Musicians' Syndicate.

Inside the Tharwat Okasha Hall, and with a voice choked with tears, Mustafa Kamel recounted the behind-the-scenes story of a song titled "Wadi Al-Omr," which he had just finished writing and composing specifically for the late artist. The shocking part is that the lyrics of the song seemed like a preemptive elegy, as they say: "Wadi Al-Omr is ahead of us... and our days have run by," but death was faster than the voice of the "Prince of Singing," leaving the words trapped on paper after his sudden departure.

Kamel explained that arrangements were in full swing to enter the studio, and Hani Shaker was extremely excited about this collaboration, which rekindled memories of their friendship that began in 1993. However, "fate" did not grant them the time, turning the artistic project into a sad memory documenting the journey of an artist who enriched the Arab soul for many years.

These revelations caused a wave of widespread sympathy, as the audience considered that Hani Shaker's departure before recording this particular work added a fateful touch to the song. Many wondered whether Mustafa Kamel would release the song in his voice or in the voice of another singer as a tribute to the soul of the deceased, or if it would remain a "secret" buried with their shared memories.