قطارنا نحو الذكاء الاصطناعي.. كم ستبلغ سرعته ؟!

في السعودية الآن نحو 40 مركزا عاملا للبيانات.. 27 مركزاً تنشأ الآن.

ثلاث ساعات كاملة، استمعتُ فيها لطارق أمين، الرئيس التنفيذي لهيومين، وياسر العنيزان، نائب الرئيس التنفيذي ورئيس قطاع البيانات ونماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي، في بودكاست سقراط على تطبيق ثمانية.

دخلتُ البودكاست وأنا أعتقد أن هيومين مجرد تطبيق، محاكاة للآخر، نسخة عربية تترجم ما صنعه غيرنا.

خرجتُ بعد ثلاث ساعات وقد تغيّرت قناعتي كلياً.

وبالفعل ما أضاف للحلقة عمقها الحقيقي، المحاور المتمكن «عمر الجريسي». أسئلة كانت تدور في بالي قبل أن يطرحها. نوافذ فتحها في اللحظة الصحيحة، وضغط مدروس أخرج من الضيفين ما لا تجده في البيانات الرسمية.
يحدث الآن: هيومين السعودية تبني العقل الرقمي لأكثر من ملياري إنسان!

وياسر العنيزان قدّم ما لا يُقدَّم عادة في اللقاءات التقنية، في بنية النماذج وفلسفة البيانات، فقد بسّطها لتجعلك تفهم أن ما يُبنى ليس منتجاً، بل بنية تحتية لحضارة رقمية عربية.

وجملة واحدة قالها أمين لم تفارقني:

«السعودية عندها حل للعالم كله بالذكاء الاصطناعي!»، من الطاقة المصدر الأهم لمراكز البيانات إلى الكفاءات المتميزة.

وحين يقولها رجل يقود شركة ستنشر 600 ألف وحدة NVIDIA خلال ثلاث سنوات، فهو يتحدث عن خطة انطلقت بالفعل.

فقد تحوّلت شركة وُلدت في مايو 2025 إلى لاعب يفاوض العالم.
يحدث الآن: هيومين السعودية تبني العقل الرقمي لأكثر من ملياري إنسان!

أُطلقت تحت مظلة صندوق الاستثمارات العامة وأرامكو بالطبع، قبل ذلك يمنحها القوة مجلس إدارتها الذي يقوده عملياً ويحث خطاه ولي العهد القوي الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان، عراب الرؤية، والذي يوجّه باستمرار على تبني السلسلة الكاملة للذكاء الاصطناعي: مراكز بيانات، بنية سحابية، نماذج، وتطبيقات. فولي العهد يقود بنفسه مشروعاً سيادياً لصياغة المستقبل السعودي والعربي والإسلامي، في مقدمته الذكاء الاصطناعي.
يحدث الآن: هيومين السعودية تبني العقل الرقمي لأكثر من ملياري إنسان!

الأرقام ترفع الإيقاع!

مع الشراكة الموسّعة مع NVIDIA تتضمن نشر ما يصل إلى 600 ألف وحدة من أحدث تقنيات البنية التحتية، باستثمار يتراوح بين 18 و24 مليار دولار في NVIDIA وحدها.

كما أعلنت 23 مليار دولار لشراكات تقنية إستراتيجية، وصندوق مخاطر بـ10 مليارات دولار يستهدف الشركات الناشئة في أمريكا وأوروبا وآسيا.
يحدث الآن: هيومين السعودية تبني العقل الرقمي لأكثر من ملياري إنسان!

وشراكة مع xAI لإيلون ماسك لبناء شبكة مراكز بيانات في السعودية، أبرزها منشأة تتجاوز 500 ميغاواط. وفي تحديث جديد في فبراير 2026: ضخ 3 مليارات دولار إضافية في xAI، لتكون من أكبر الداعمين في الحوسبة الفائقة.

إضافة إلى شراكة مع AWS لنشر 150,000 وحدة NVIDIA ضمن «منطقة ذكاء اصطناعي» مخصصة في الرياض.

إذن نحن أمام أرقام دولة تتموضع في الحاضر والمستقبل!

الأرض مستعدة من قبل!

الرئيس التنفيذي لأرامكو أمين ناصر قالها صراحةً: الطاقة الرخيصة من الغاز والطاقة المتجددة ستحوّل السعودية إلى قائد عالمي في مراكز بيانات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وأرامكو نفسها باتت مساهماً رئيسياً في هيومين.

فالسعودية تمتلك اليوم نحو 40 مركزا عاملا للبيانات، وتبني 27 مركزاً إضافياً.

فيما تستهدف الإستراتيجية الوطنية طاقة 1.5 جيجاواط بحلول 2030.

تشمل القائمة اليوم: Google Cloud - مركز عالمي للذكاء الاصطناعي في الدمام مع صندوق الاستثمارات العامة.

Microsoft - حوسبة سحابية وذكاء اصطناعي متقدم.

Oracle - بنية تحتية تدعم نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي.

Aramco Digital - بالتعاون مع Groq - مركز ضخم مخصص للاستدلال بالذكاء الاصطناعي.

Alibaba Cloud - مركزان لخدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي السحابية.

Huawei - 3 مراكز بيانات ذكاء اصطناعي متوافقة مع أعلى معايير الأمن السيبراني.

أمام هذا الحضور الفخم وحين يأتي العالم إلى السعودية، فأنت لست أمام زيارات مجاملة عزيزي القارئ. هذه مليارات تُوضع في الأرض السعودية لأن من يحسب التكلفة يعرف الجواب: طاقة رخيصة، موقع جغرافي في قلب شبكة الكابلات البحرية العالمية، وإرادة سياسية طامحة عازمة لا تتردد.

كلمة السر.. اللغة!

أطلقت هيومين تطبيق HUMAIN Chat مدعوماً بنموذج «علاّم 34B»، أول نموذج لغوي ضخم أُنتج بسرعة قياسية.

مصنّف كأكثر نموذج عربي تطوراً، دُرِّب على واحدة من أكبر قواعد البيانات العربية على الإطلاق، بإشراف أكثر من 600 خبير متخصص و250 مقيّماً طبقا للبيانات المعلنة.

لكن بالنسبة لي أرى أن الأهم، هو كون «علاّم»لا يترجم العربية.. علاّم يفكّر بالعربية! وهذا فارق حضاري بالغ الأهمية.

النماذج العالمية - ChatGPT، Gemini، Claude - كلها تفكر بالإنجليزية ثم تترجم إجاباتها إلى العربية. تخرج لك كلمات صحيحة نحوياً، لكنها باردة، سطحية، تفتقر إلى روح الثقافة والسياق وقد تفقد المعنى.

أما علاّم فقد ولد داخل اللغة العربية. يعرف أن (إن شاء الله) ليست مجرد عبارة. وأن «تفضل» تحمل معاني لا ترادفها كلمة في أي لغة أخرى. لكن أيضاً وبالطبع أمام علاّم الكثير والكثير جداً ليتدرب عليه.

والنموذج سيضيف قريباً في أدوات المونتاج والتصميم العالمية.

السعودية الأولى عربياً والـ14 عالمياً في مؤشر الذكاء الاصطناعي. وهي كذلك الأولى عالمياً في «الإستراتيجية الحكومية للذكاء الاصطناعي»، أي أن لا دولة في العالم تمتلك رؤية حكومية أكثر تماسكاً وشمولاً من المملكة.

والمملكة الأولى عربياً والسابعة عالمياً في «البيئة التجارية للذكاء الاصطناعي»، متقدمة على دول أوروبية كبرى اعتقد كثيرون أنها تقود المشهد التقني.

وصُنّفت ضمن أسرع الدول صعوداً في قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي عالمياً.

تلك المؤشرات تقرأها الشركات العالمية حين تختار أين تضع مليارات استثماراتها الراهنة و التالية.

السؤال المشروع القلق المصاحب للتقنية والمطروح دائما: هل تنتقل من الإعلان والبديات الكبرى إلى الحجم الموعود؟

فالاختبار الحقيقي ليس في الأرقام، بل في منتج يستخدمه طالب في القصيم، وطبيبة في المنامة، ومستثمر في الدوحة وزائر لدبي.

والإجابة لن تكون إلا بعملية الاستخدام والتشغيل.

ناصر الصرامي

ناصر الصرامي

في عام 2026، «عام الذكاء الاصطناعي» في السعودية، تبرز هيومين كرسالة جادة نحو توجه مستدام يُؤسّس لصناعة المستقبل بملامحه الحاضرة أمامنا الآن.

فقط الذين يفهمونها مبكراً، ويعملون الآن يشاركون في تشكيل العقد القادم.

والذين سيكتفون بالتعليق والتشكيك فقط، سيكتشفون أن العالم تحرّك، وتحرك سريعا بدون أن يشعر بهم أصلا!

إلى اللقاء..