يحدث الآن: هيومين السعودية تبني العقل الرقمي لأكثر من ملياري إنسان!

Our train towards artificial intelligence... How fast will it go?! In Saudi Arabia, there are currently about 40 operational data centers... 27 centers are being established now.

For three full hours, I listened to Tarek Amin, the CEO of Humain, and Yasser Al-Anizan, the Executive Vice President and Head of the Data and AI Models Sector, on the Socrates podcast on the Thamanyah app.

I entered the podcast thinking that Humain was just an application, a simulation of others, an Arabic version translating what others have created.

After three hours, my conviction had completely changed.

What truly added depth to the episode was the skilled host, "Omar Al-Juraisi." Questions that had been on my mind were asked before I could voice them. He opened windows at the right moments and applied measured pressure that revealed insights from the guests that you won't find in official data.



Yasser Al-Anizan presented what is not usually offered in technical interviews, in the structure of models and the philosophy of data, simplifying it to help you understand that what is being built is not just a product, but an infrastructure for an Arab digital civilization.

One sentence Amin said stuck with me:

“Saudi Arabia has a solution for the whole world in artificial intelligence!” From energy, the most important source for data centers, to exceptional talents.

When a man who leads a company that will deploy 600,000 NVIDIA units over three years says this, he is talking about a plan that has already been set in motion.

The company, born in May 2025, has transformed into a player negotiating with the world.



Launched under the umbrella of the Public Investment Fund and Aramco, its strength is further supported by its board of directors, practically led and guided by the strong Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the architect of the vision, who continuously directs the adoption of the complete chain of artificial intelligence: data centers, cloud infrastructure, models, and applications. The Crown Prince is personally leading a sovereign project to shape the Saudi, Arab, and Islamic future, with artificial intelligence at the forefront.



The numbers raise the tempo!

With the expanded partnership with NVIDIA, it includes deploying up to 600,000 units of the latest infrastructure technologies, with an investment ranging between $18 and $24 billion in NVIDIA alone.

Additionally, $23 billion has been announced for strategic technology partnerships, and a $10 billion venture fund targeting startups in America, Europe, and Asia.



There is also a partnership with Elon Musk's xAI to build a network of data centers in Saudi Arabia, the most notable being a facility exceeding 500 megawatts. In a recent update in February 2026: an additional $3 billion pumped into xAI, making it one of the largest supporters in supercomputing.

Alongside a partnership with AWS to deploy 150,000 NVIDIA units within a dedicated "AI Zone" in Riyadh.

So we are looking at state-level numbers positioning themselves in the present and future!

The ground was ready beforehand!

The CEO of Aramco, Amin Nasser, stated it plainly: cheap energy from gas and renewable energy will transform Saudi Arabia into a global leader in artificial intelligence data centers, and Aramco itself has become a major stakeholder in Humain.

Saudi Arabia today has about 40 operational data centers and is building an additional 27 centers.

The national strategy targets a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts by 2030.

Today's list includes: Google Cloud - a global AI center in Dammam with the Public Investment Fund.

Microsoft - cloud computing and advanced artificial intelligence.

Oracle - infrastructure supporting AI models.

Aramco Digital - in collaboration with Groq - a massive center dedicated to AI inference.

Alibaba Cloud - two centers for cloud AI services.

Huawei - three AI data centers compliant with the highest cybersecurity standards.

In light of this impressive presence, when the world comes to Saudi Arabia, dear reader, you are not witnessing mere courtesy visits. These are billions being invested in Saudi land because those who calculate the costs know the answer: cheap energy, a geographical location at the heart of the global submarine cable network, and an ambitious political will that is determined and unwavering.

The password... is language!

Humain launched the HUMAIN Chat application powered by the "Allam 34B" model, the first massive language model produced at record speed.

Classified as the most advanced Arabic model, it was trained on one of the largest Arabic databases ever, under the supervision of over 600 specialized experts and 250 evaluators according to the announced data.

But for me, what is most important is that "Allam" does not translate Arabic... Allam thinks in Arabic! This is a culturally significant difference.

Global models - ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude - all think in English and then translate their answers into Arabic. They produce grammatically correct words, but they are cold, superficial, lacking the spirit of culture and context, and may lose meaning.

As for Allam, it was born within the Arabic language. It knows that (Insha'Allah) is not just a phrase. And that "Tafaddal" carries meanings that no word in any other language can match. But of course, Allam has a lot to train on.

The model will soon add to global editing and design tools.

Saudi Arabia ranks first in the Arab world and 14th globally in the artificial intelligence index. It is also first in the world in the "government strategy for artificial intelligence," meaning no country in the world has a more cohesive and comprehensive government vision than the Kingdom.

The Kingdom ranks first in the Arab world and seventh globally in the "business environment for artificial intelligence," ahead of major European countries that many believed were leading the tech scene.

It has been classified among the fastest-growing countries in the artificial intelligence sector globally.

These indicators are what global companies read when choosing where to place their current and future billions in investments.

The legitimate and anxious question accompanying technology, always posed: Will it transition from announcements and major beginnings to the promised scale?

The real test is not in the numbers, but in a product used by a student in Al-Qassim, a doctor in Manama, an investor in Doha, and a visitor to Dubai.

The answer will only come through usage and operation.

ناصر الصرامي

In 2026, the "Year of Artificial Intelligence" in Saudi Arabia, Humain stands out as a serious message towards a sustainable direction that lays the foundation for the future industry with its present features before us now.

Only those who understand it early and act now will participate in shaping the next decade.

And those who will be content with mere commentary and skepticism will discover that the world has moved, and moved quickly without even feeling their presence!

Until we meet again...