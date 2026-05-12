تتأهب الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العُلا لتطبيق الجزاءات الخاصة بـ «الدليل التنظيمي لمظلات مواقف السيارات»، على أن يبدأ تنفيذ الغرامات والإجراءات الرقابية في 24 يونيو 2026. وعزت الهيئة خطوتها لتعزيز جودة المشهد الحضري والمحافظة على الهوية البصرية والتراثية.

واشترطت الضوابط منع تركيب المظلات خارج حدود الملكية بما يضمن انسيابية الحركة وسلامة المشاة والمركبات واستخدام مواد خفيفة ومستدامة مثل نسيج الشد، مع تشجيع دمج الألواح الشمسية، وحظر المواد سريعة الاشتعال. كما اعتمدت الهيئة ألواناً مستوحاة من البيئة الطبيعية، ومنع الألوان الصارخة والأبيض والأسود والرمادي والأزرق.

وتشمل اللائحة جميع المظلات القائمة والجديدة في مختلف أنواع المباني، مع استثناء «المرائب المغلقة».

واشترطت اللائحة توفير تظليل لا يقل عن 40% من المواقف، سواء بالمظلات أو بزراعة الأشجار المحلية بمعدل شجرة كل 6 أمتار، إضافة إلى تطبيق معايير التصميم الشامل لخدمة ذوي الإعاقة وكبار السن.

وأكدت الهيئة ضرورة الحصول على تصريح مسبق قبل التنفيذ وتبلغ غرامة المخالفة 1,500 ريال مع مهلة تصحيحية مدتها 7 أيام.