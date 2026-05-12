The Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate is preparing to implement the penalties related to the "Regulatory Guide for Parking Canopies," with fines and regulatory procedures set to begin on June 24, 2026. The Commission attributed this step to enhancing the quality of the urban landscape and preserving visual and heritage identity.

The regulations stipulate the prohibition of installing canopies outside property boundaries to ensure smooth movement and the safety of pedestrians and vehicles, using lightweight and sustainable materials such as tensile fabric, while encouraging the integration of solar panels and prohibiting flammable materials. The Commission has also adopted colors inspired by the natural environment, banning bright colors as well as white, black, gray, and blue.

The regulations cover all existing and new canopies in various types of buildings, with the exception of "closed garages."

The regulations require providing shading for at least 40% of parking spaces, either through canopies or by planting local trees at a rate of one tree every 6 meters, in addition to applying universal design standards to serve people with disabilities and the elderly.

The Commission emphasized the necessity of obtaining prior approval before implementation, with a violation fine of 1,500 riyals and a corrective period of 7 days.