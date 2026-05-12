كشف الموسيقار أحمد أبو زهرة، نجل الفنان الراحل عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة، موعد وموقع عزاء والده الراحل، الذي رحل عن عالمنا أمس، إثر معاناة طويلة مع المرض.

الموعد والموقع

وكتب أحمد أبو زهرة عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك»: «تلقي العزاء في الفقيد سيكون غداً (الأربعاء)، بمسجد المشير طنطاوي بالتجمع الخامس قاعة السلام».

وشُيع جثمان أبو زهرة عقب صلاة ظهر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، من مسجد الشرطة بالشيخ زايد، ووري جثمانه الثرى بمقابر العائلة.

حضر تشييع الجثمان عدد من النجوم، أبرزهم رشوان توفيق، أشرف زكي، أيمن عزب، محمد محمود، الشيخ خالد الجندي، مفيد عاشور وإيهاب فهمي.

صراع مع المرض

وتوفي عبدالرحمن أبو زهرة أمس، عن عمر ناهز الـ92 عاماً، بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، تاركاً خلفه مسيرة فنية طويلة أثرت الدراما والسينما والمسرح بأعمال ستظل خالدة في وجدان الجمهور العربي.

وشهدت الحالة الصحية للفنان الراحل تراجعاً كبيراً في الفترة الماضية، ما استدعى نقله إلى أحد المستشفيات الكبرى بالقاهرة، إذ مكث داخل العناية المركزة لفترة قاربت الشهرين تحت إشراف طبي مكثف.