Musician Ahmed Abu Zahra, son of the late artist Abdulrahman Abu Zahra, revealed the date and location of his father's funeral, who passed away yesterday after a long struggle with illness.

Date and Location

Ahmed Abu Zahra wrote on his Facebook account: "The condolences for the deceased will be tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Mosque of Marshal Tantawi in the Fifth Settlement, Hall of Peace."

The body of Abu Zahra was buried after the noon prayer today (Tuesday) from the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed, and he was laid to rest in the family graves.

A number of stars attended the funeral, including Roshwan Tawfiq, Ashraf Zaki, Ayman Azab, Mohamed Mahmoud, Sheikh Khaled Al-Jundi, Mufeed Ashour, and Ihab Fahmy.

Struggle with Illness

Abdulrahman Abu Zahra passed away yesterday at the age of 92, after a long struggle with illness, leaving behind a long artistic career that has influenced drama, cinema, and theater with works that will remain immortal in the hearts of the Arab audience.

The late artist's health condition had significantly deteriorated in the past period, which necessitated his transfer to one of the major hospitals in Cairo, where he spent nearly two months in intensive care under close medical supervision.