The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdulbaqi, confirmed that obtaining the meningococcal vaccine is a prerequisite for the workers participating in the Hajj season of 1447 AH. This is in line with the directives of the Supreme Hajj Committee to enhance prevention and limit the spread of infectious diseases in high-density gathering sites, ensuring the safety of the workers, which is a priority in the health sector system.

He explained that the vaccine helps protect against serious infections that may spread in crowded places, enhances the safety of the workers and the guests of Allah, and limits the transmission of infections among them, positively reflecting on community protection after the season ends. He pointed out that the validity of the approved meningococcal vaccine extends for 5 years, which means there is no need for re-vaccination for those who received it during this period according to the approved health requirements.

He indicated that completing the vaccination is a requirement for obtaining a work permit during the Hajj season, emphasizing the importance of receiving it at least 10 days before the start of work to ensure the required preventive effectiveness. He urged workers to complete the other recommended vaccinations, notably the seasonal flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine.

He stated that those who have not received the updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine for the new variants, available since 2025, are advised to get a booster dose of the updated vaccine; this enhances overall prevention and raises the level of health readiness during the season.

He noted that the Ministry of Health has supported all health service providers in security, military, and university sectors to provide Hajj vaccines to their personnel at their locations, in a step aimed at facilitating access to preventive services and raising compliance with health requirements, which supports the readiness of health staff to serve the guests of Allah.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health emphasized the importance of proactively booking vaccination appointments through the "My Health" app via the "Adult Vaccination Clinic" service to ensure timely access to vaccines.

The Ministry of Health began providing vaccination appointments for Hajj for all those wishing to perform Hajj since the month of Sha'ban last year, continuing through the month of Ramadan until now, via the "My Health" app and in primary healthcare centers; this is to facilitate early access to vaccines.

These measures are part of an integrated system aimed at enhancing public health and raising the level of preventive readiness, contributing to providing a safe health environment for workers and the guests of Allah during the Hajj season.