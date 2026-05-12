أكدت وزارة الصحة تفعيل خدمة (حياك حج) لإدارة الحضور والانصراف لموسم 1447، على جميع القوى العاملة والمواقع المعتمدة ضمن برنامج الحج ويستمر العمل به حتى نهاية فترة الموسم لكل موقع.
وبينت أنه يتم تفعيل التطبيق للموظف بعد صدور ترشيحه من بوابة الحج، عند بداية التكليف؛ لضمان تفعيل الخدمات والاستفادة من جميع المزايا المرتبطة بمهمات العمل خلال فترة التكليف.
وأشارت إلى تسجيل الحضور والانصراف عبر التطبيق ومن موقع العمل الفعلي خلال ساعات العمل المحددة بالتطبيق، ويُعد نظام (حياك حج) المرجع الرسمي الوحيد لتسجيل الحضور والانصراف.
وأوضحت وزارة الصحة أن تسجيل الحضور دون التواجد الفعلي في مقر العمل يعد مخالفة صريحة، ويُعامل كغياب، والتعارض بين بيانات النظام والتواجد الفعلي يعرض الموظف ورئيسه المباشر للمساءلة وفق الأنظمة وسيتم خصم أيام الغياب أو التأخير أو الانسحاب غير المبرر من المستحقات المالية بشكل مباشر.
The Ministry of Health confirmed the activation of the (Hayaak Hajj) service for managing attendance and departure for the 1447 season, for all workforce and approved sites within the Hajj program, and it will continue to operate until the end of the season period for each site.
It was clarified that the application is activated for the employee after their nomination is issued from the Hajj portal, at the beginning of the assignment; to ensure the activation of services and benefit from all the advantages related to work tasks during the assignment period.
It was noted that attendance and departure are recorded via the application and from the actual workplace during the specified working hours in the application, and the (Hayaak Hajj) system is the only official reference for recording attendance and departure.
The Ministry of Health explained that recording attendance without being physically present at the workplace is considered a clear violation and will be treated as absence, and any discrepancy between the system data and actual presence exposes the employee and their direct supervisor to accountability according to the regulations, and days of absence, tardiness, or unjustified withdrawal will be directly deducted from financial entitlements.