The Ministry of Health confirmed the activation of the (Hayaak Hajj) service for managing attendance and departure for the 1447 season, for all workforce and approved sites within the Hajj program, and it will continue to operate until the end of the season period for each site.

It was clarified that the application is activated for the employee after their nomination is issued from the Hajj portal, at the beginning of the assignment; to ensure the activation of services and benefit from all the advantages related to work tasks during the assignment period.

It was noted that attendance and departure are recorded via the application and from the actual workplace during the specified working hours in the application, and the (Hayaak Hajj) system is the only official reference for recording attendance and departure.

The Ministry of Health explained that recording attendance without being physically present at the workplace is considered a clear violation and will be treated as absence, and any discrepancy between the system data and actual presence exposes the employee and their direct supervisor to accountability according to the regulations, and days of absence, tardiness, or unjustified withdrawal will be directly deducted from financial entitlements.