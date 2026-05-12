عاجل | «عكاظ» في وداع شاهد التعليم الأول.. مبنى «المعارف» يطوي صفحته في «المربع»

The demolition of the old Ministry of Education building in the Al-Murabba neighborhood in the heart of Riyadh has begun, after decades during which it remained one of the landmarks of the beginnings of the educational renaissance in Saudi Arabia, since its establishment in 1960, when the ministry was known as the "Ministry of Knowledge" before later moving to its new headquarters in 2016.

The building gained its presence in memory as one of the early witnesses to the journey and development of education in the Kingdom, as it was associated with a foundational phase that witnessed the expansion of schools, the establishment of educational administrations, and the transition of education from its limited beginnings to a wide national system.



The location of the building in the Al-Murabba neighborhood carries a special historical significance, as the neighborhood is linked to the memory of Riyadh and its administrative and cultural center, and to the phase of the capital's transition towards modern institutional expansion.

With the removal of the building's walls, the story remains broader than stone and cement; it is a chapter in the history of Saudi education that remains present in the memory of generations who studied, taught, and served this sector for more than six decades.