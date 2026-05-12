بدأت أعمال هدم مبنى وزارة التعليم القديم في حي المربع وسط الرياض، بعد عقود ظل خلالها أحد الشواهد على بدايات النهضة التعليمية في السعودية، منذ إنشائه عام ١٩٦٠م، حين كانت الوزارة تحمل اسم «وزارة المعارف» قبل انتقالها لاحقاً إلى مقرها الجديد في ٢٠١٦م.

عاجل | «عكاظ» في وداع شاهد التعليم الأول.. مبنى «المعارف» يطوي صفحته في «المربع»

واكتسب المبنى حضوره في الذاكرة باعتباره أحد الشواهد المبكرة على مسيرة وتطور التعليم في المملكة، إذ ارتبط بمرحلة تأسيسية شهدت اتساع المدارس، واستحداث الإدارات التعليمية، وانتقال التعليم من بداياته المحدودة إلى منظومة وطنية واسعة.


ويحمل موقع المبنى في حي المربع دلالة تاريخية خاصة، إذ يرتبط الحي بذاكرة الرياض ومركزها الإداري والثقافي، وبمرحلة انتقال العاصمة نحو التوسع المؤسسي الحديث.

عاجل | «عكاظ» في وداع شاهد التعليم الأول.. مبنى «المعارف» يطوي صفحته في «المربع»


ومع إزالة جدران المبنى، تبقى الحكاية أوسع من حجر وإسمنت، إنها صفحة من تاريخ التعليم السعودي، تظل حاضرة في ذاكرة أجيال درست، وعلّمت، وخدمت هذا القطاع لأكثر من ستة عقود.