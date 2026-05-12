للمرة الأولى، أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف عن تقدم في مسار التسوية في أوكرانيا، ما يشير إلى قرب تحقيقها، إلا أنه رفض الحديث في الوقت الراهن عن أي تفاصيل محددة.
واعتبر بيسكوف في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن التطورات على مسار العملية السلمية تجيز القول إن تحقيق التسوية بات قريبا، لكن لا يمكن الحديث في هذا السياق عن أي تفاصيل محددة في الوقت الراهن.
ولفت إلى أن الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين تحدث أخيرا عن أن روسيا منفتحة على الاتصالات، وأنه تم إنجاز بعض العمل في صيغة الثلاثية، وأكد أننا نرحب باستمرار بجهود الوساطة الأمريكية، مشيرا إلى أن الهدنة الإنسانية انتهت، والعملية العسكرية مستمرة.
وشدد على أن العملية العسكرية يمكن أن تتوقف في أي لحظة، فور أن يأخذ نظام كييف وزيلينسكي على عاتقهما المسؤولية والقرار اللازم.. القرارات التي يجب اتخاذها معروفة جيدا في كييف.
وأضاف أن الرئيس بوتين أعلن أنه مستعد للقاء زيلينسكي في أي لحظة في موسكو أو في أي مكان آخر. لكن اللقاء في مكان آخر، لا معنى له إن لم تتحقق التسوية الشاملة، ولتحقيق ذلك عليهم تنفيذ الكثير.
من جانبها، أصدرت السلطات الأوكرانية إخطاراً رسمياً بالاشتباه في تورط مدير مكتب الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي السابق أندريه يرماك، في قضايا فساد طالت الدائرة المقربة من الرئيس، بحسب ما كشفت صحيفة فاينانشيال تايمز.
وقدم مسؤولون من المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد في أوكرانيا، ومكتب المدعي العام الخاص بمكافحة الفساد، الإثنين، إخطاراً رسمياً إلى أندريه يرماك يفيد بأنه مشتبه به في التحقيق المتنامي في قضايا الفساد.
وقال مسؤول رفيع في مكتب الرئيس إن إخطار الاشتباه هو بداية لإجراءات قانونية طويلة، وكل شيء سينتهي في المحكمة، وسنرى ما سيحدث.
وخلال تفتيش ممتلكاته في كييف، واجه يرماك صحفيين، وقال إنه سيدلي بتصريح بعد انتهاء التحقيق.
وتأتي المداهمة في أعقاب سلسلة من عمليات التفتيش المرتبطة بتحقيق كبير في قضايا الفساد يعرف باسم «عملية ميداس»، والذي بدأ العام الماضي، وأطاح بمقربين من زيلينسكي، واستقال أو أقيل العديد من حلفائه المقربين، بمن فيهم يرماك في نوفمبر الماضي.
For the first time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced progress in the settlement process in Ukraine, indicating that its achievement is near, although he refused to discuss any specific details at this time.
Peskov stated at a press conference today (Tuesday) that developments in the peace process allow for the assertion that achieving a settlement is close, but it is not possible to talk about any specific details at this time.
He noted that President Vladimir Putin recently mentioned that Russia is open to communications, and that some work has been done in the trilateral format, emphasizing that we continue to welcome American mediation efforts, pointing out that the humanitarian ceasefire has ended and the military operation is ongoing.
He stressed that the military operation could stop at any moment, as soon as the Kyiv regime and Zelensky take on the necessary responsibility and decision... the decisions that need to be made are well known in Kyiv.
He added that President Putin announced he is ready to meet Zelensky at any moment in Moscow or anywhere else. However, a meeting elsewhere is meaningless unless a comprehensive settlement is achieved, and to achieve that, they have a lot to implement.
For its part, Ukrainian authorities issued an official notice of suspicion regarding the involvement of former President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, in corruption cases affecting the president's inner circle, according to what was revealed by the Financial Times.
Officials from Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office formally notified Andriy Yermak on Monday that he is a suspect in the growing investigation into corruption cases.
A senior official in the president's office stated that the notice of suspicion is the beginning of a long legal process, and everything will end in court, and we will see what happens.
During a search of his properties in Kyiv, Yermak confronted journalists and said he would make a statement after the investigation concludes.
The raid comes in the wake of a series of searches linked to a major corruption investigation known as "Operation Midas," which began last year and has led to the ousting of close associates of Zelensky, with many of his close allies resigning or being dismissed, including Yermak last November.