للمرة الأولى، أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف عن تقدم في مسار التسوية في أوكرانيا، ما يشير إلى قرب تحقيقها، إلا أنه رفض الحديث في الوقت الراهن عن أي تفاصيل محددة.


واعتبر بيسكوف في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن التطورات على مسار العملية السلمية تجيز القول إن تحقيق التسوية بات قريبا، لكن لا يمكن الحديث في هذا السياق عن أي تفاصيل محددة في الوقت الراهن.


ولفت إلى أن الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين تحدث أخيرا عن أن روسيا منفتحة على الاتصالات، وأنه تم إنجاز بعض العمل في صيغة الثلاثية، وأكد أننا نرحب باستمرار بجهود الوساطة الأمريكية، مشيرا إلى أن الهدنة الإنسانية انتهت، والعملية العسكرية مستمرة.


وشدد على أن العملية العسكرية يمكن أن تتوقف في أي لحظة، فور أن يأخذ نظام كييف وزيلينسكي على عاتقهما المسؤولية والقرار اللازم.. القرارات التي يجب اتخاذها معروفة جيدا في كييف.


وأضاف أن الرئيس بوتين أعلن أنه مستعد للقاء زيلينسكي في أي لحظة في موسكو أو في أي مكان آخر. لكن اللقاء في مكان آخر، لا معنى له إن لم تتحقق التسوية الشاملة، ولتحقيق ذلك عليهم تنفيذ الكثير.


من جانبها، أصدرت السلطات الأوكرانية إخطاراً رسمياً بالاشتباه في تورط مدير مكتب الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي السابق أندريه يرماك، في قضايا فساد طالت الدائرة المقربة من الرئيس، بحسب ما كشفت صحيفة فاينانشيال تايمز.


وقدم مسؤولون من المكتب الوطني لمكافحة الفساد في أوكرانيا، ومكتب المدعي العام الخاص بمكافحة الفساد، الإثنين، إخطاراً رسمياً إلى أندريه يرماك يفيد بأنه مشتبه به في التحقيق المتنامي في قضايا الفساد.


وقال مسؤول رفيع في مكتب الرئيس إن إخطار الاشتباه هو بداية لإجراءات قانونية طويلة، وكل شيء سينتهي في المحكمة، وسنرى ما سيحدث.


وخلال تفتيش ممتلكاته في كييف، واجه يرماك صحفيين، وقال إنه سيدلي بتصريح بعد انتهاء التحقيق.


وتأتي المداهمة في أعقاب سلسلة من عمليات التفتيش المرتبطة بتحقيق كبير في قضايا الفساد يعرف باسم «عملية ميداس»، والذي بدأ العام الماضي، وأطاح بمقربين من زيلينسكي، واستقال أو أقيل العديد من حلفائه المقربين، بمن فيهم يرماك في نوفمبر الماضي.