For the first time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced progress in the settlement process in Ukraine, indicating that its achievement is near, although he refused to discuss any specific details at this time.



Peskov stated at a press conference today (Tuesday) that developments in the peace process allow for the assertion that achieving a settlement is close, but it is not possible to talk about any specific details at this time.



He noted that President Vladimir Putin recently mentioned that Russia is open to communications, and that some work has been done in the trilateral format, emphasizing that we continue to welcome American mediation efforts, pointing out that the humanitarian ceasefire has ended and the military operation is ongoing.



He stressed that the military operation could stop at any moment, as soon as the Kyiv regime and Zelensky take on the necessary responsibility and decision... the decisions that need to be made are well known in Kyiv.



He added that President Putin announced he is ready to meet Zelensky at any moment in Moscow or anywhere else. However, a meeting elsewhere is meaningless unless a comprehensive settlement is achieved, and to achieve that, they have a lot to implement.



For its part, Ukrainian authorities issued an official notice of suspicion regarding the involvement of former President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, in corruption cases affecting the president's inner circle, according to what was revealed by the Financial Times.



Officials from Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office formally notified Andriy Yermak on Monday that he is a suspect in the growing investigation into corruption cases.



A senior official in the president's office stated that the notice of suspicion is the beginning of a long legal process, and everything will end in court, and we will see what happens.



During a search of his properties in Kyiv, Yermak confronted journalists and said he would make a statement after the investigation concludes.



The raid comes in the wake of a series of searches linked to a major corruption investigation known as "Operation Midas," which began last year and has led to the ousting of close associates of Zelensky, with many of his close allies resigning or being dismissed, including Yermak last November.