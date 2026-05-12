رفضت باكستان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بشكل قاطع التقارير التي تحدثت عن سماحها لطائرات عسكرية إيرانية بالتمركز داخل قاعدة «نور خان» الجوية، مؤكدة أن ما جرى لا يتجاوز ترتيبات مؤقتة لتسهيل نقل دبلوماسيين، في وقت تواصل فيه إسلام آباد لعب دور الوسيط بين واشنطن وطهران لخفض التصعيد ودفع مسار السلام.

وأكدت الحكومة الباكستانية، في بيان، أن الروايات المتداولة حول وجود عسكري إيراني داخل القواعد الجوية الباكستانية «مضللة»، وتهدف إلى تقويض جهود السلام والحوار الجارية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة.

رد على تسريبات أمريكية

وجاء الموقف الباكستاني بعدما نقلت شبكة «سي بي أس» الأمريكية عن مسؤولين أمريكيين مطلعين، أن إسلام آباد سمحت لطائرات إيرانية بالتمركز داخل إحدى قواعدها الجوية، في خطوة قيل إنها تهدف إلى حمايتها من ضربات أمريكية محتملة.

لكن إسلام آباد سارعت إلى نفي تلك المزاعم، موضحة أن الطائرات الإيرانية التي وصلت إلى قاعدة «نور خان» استخدمت حصراً لتسهيل نقل دبلوماسيين، دون أي طابع عسكري.

«وجود مؤقت» بانتظار جولات تفاوض

وأوضحت باكستان أن بقاء الطائرات الإيرانية داخل القاعدة كان بشكل مؤقت، ترقباً لجولات لاحقة من التواصل والمفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية المحتملة، مؤكدة أن الأمر لا يرتبط بأي ترتيبات عسكرية أو تعاون دفاعي.

وشدد البيان على أن باكستان متمسكة بدورها كطرف «محايد ومسؤول» يدعم الحوار وخفض التصعيد، مؤكدة استمرارها في دعم جميع الجهود الرامية إلى دفع السلام وتعزيز الاستقرار في المنطقة.

وساطة باكستانية لخفض التوتر

ويأتي التحرك الباكستاني في ظل تصاعد الحديث عن دور متزايد لإسلام آباد في تقريب وجهات النظر بين واشنطن وطهران، وسط مخاوف إقليمية ودولية من اتساع دائرة المواجهة وتأثيرها على أمن المنطقة والممرات الحيوية.