رفضت باكستان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بشكل قاطع التقارير التي تحدثت عن سماحها لطائرات عسكرية إيرانية بالتمركز داخل قاعدة «نور خان» الجوية، مؤكدة أن ما جرى لا يتجاوز ترتيبات مؤقتة لتسهيل نقل دبلوماسيين، في وقت تواصل فيه إسلام آباد لعب دور الوسيط بين واشنطن وطهران لخفض التصعيد ودفع مسار السلام.
وأكدت الحكومة الباكستانية، في بيان، أن الروايات المتداولة حول وجود عسكري إيراني داخل القواعد الجوية الباكستانية «مضللة»، وتهدف إلى تقويض جهود السلام والحوار الجارية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة.
رد على تسريبات أمريكية
وجاء الموقف الباكستاني بعدما نقلت شبكة «سي بي أس» الأمريكية عن مسؤولين أمريكيين مطلعين، أن إسلام آباد سمحت لطائرات إيرانية بالتمركز داخل إحدى قواعدها الجوية، في خطوة قيل إنها تهدف إلى حمايتها من ضربات أمريكية محتملة.
لكن إسلام آباد سارعت إلى نفي تلك المزاعم، موضحة أن الطائرات الإيرانية التي وصلت إلى قاعدة «نور خان» استخدمت حصراً لتسهيل نقل دبلوماسيين، دون أي طابع عسكري.
«وجود مؤقت» بانتظار جولات تفاوض
وأوضحت باكستان أن بقاء الطائرات الإيرانية داخل القاعدة كان بشكل مؤقت، ترقباً لجولات لاحقة من التواصل والمفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية المحتملة، مؤكدة أن الأمر لا يرتبط بأي ترتيبات عسكرية أو تعاون دفاعي.
وشدد البيان على أن باكستان متمسكة بدورها كطرف «محايد ومسؤول» يدعم الحوار وخفض التصعيد، مؤكدة استمرارها في دعم جميع الجهود الرامية إلى دفع السلام وتعزيز الاستقرار في المنطقة.
وساطة باكستانية لخفض التوتر
ويأتي التحرك الباكستاني في ظل تصاعد الحديث عن دور متزايد لإسلام آباد في تقريب وجهات النظر بين واشنطن وطهران، وسط مخاوف إقليمية ودولية من اتساع دائرة المواجهة وتأثيرها على أمن المنطقة والممرات الحيوية.
Pakistan firmly rejected, today (Tuesday), reports that it allowed Iranian military aircraft to be stationed at the "Noor Khan" airbase, confirming that what occurred was merely temporary arrangements to facilitate the transport of diplomats, while Islamabad continues to play a mediating role between Washington and Tehran to de-escalate tensions and push for peace.
The Pakistani government stated in a statement that the circulating narratives about Iranian military presence within Pakistani airbases are "misleading" and aim to undermine the ongoing peace and dialogue efforts between Iran and the United States.
Response to American Leaks
This Pakistani stance came after the American network "CBS" reported, citing informed American officials, that Islamabad had allowed Iranian aircraft to be stationed at one of its airbases, in a move said to be aimed at protecting it from potential American strikes.
However, Islamabad quickly denied these claims, clarifying that the Iranian aircraft that arrived at the "Noor Khan" base were used solely to facilitate the transport of diplomats, without any military aspect.
"Temporary Presence" Awaiting Negotiation Rounds
Pakistan explained that the presence of Iranian aircraft at the base was temporary, in anticipation of subsequent rounds of potential American-Iranian communication and negotiations, emphasizing that this matter is not related to any military arrangements or defense cooperation.
The statement stressed that Pakistan is committed to its role as a "neutral and responsible" party that supports dialogue and de-escalation, reaffirming its continued support for all efforts aimed at promoting peace and enhancing stability in the region.
Pakistani Mediation to Reduce Tensions
This Pakistani move comes amid increasing discussions about Islamabad's growing role in bridging the viewpoints between Washington and Tehran, amid regional and international concerns about the widening confrontation and its impact on the security of the region and vital corridors.