Pakistan firmly rejected, today (Tuesday), reports that it allowed Iranian military aircraft to be stationed at the "Noor Khan" airbase, confirming that what occurred was merely temporary arrangements to facilitate the transport of diplomats, while Islamabad continues to play a mediating role between Washington and Tehran to de-escalate tensions and push for peace.

The Pakistani government stated in a statement that the circulating narratives about Iranian military presence within Pakistani airbases are "misleading" and aim to undermine the ongoing peace and dialogue efforts between Iran and the United States.

Response to American Leaks

This Pakistani stance came after the American network "CBS" reported, citing informed American officials, that Islamabad had allowed Iranian aircraft to be stationed at one of its airbases, in a move said to be aimed at protecting it from potential American strikes.

However, Islamabad quickly denied these claims, clarifying that the Iranian aircraft that arrived at the "Noor Khan" base were used solely to facilitate the transport of diplomats, without any military aspect.

"Temporary Presence" Awaiting Negotiation Rounds

Pakistan explained that the presence of Iranian aircraft at the base was temporary, in anticipation of subsequent rounds of potential American-Iranian communication and negotiations, emphasizing that this matter is not related to any military arrangements or defense cooperation.

The statement stressed that Pakistan is committed to its role as a "neutral and responsible" party that supports dialogue and de-escalation, reaffirming its continued support for all efforts aimed at promoting peace and enhancing stability in the region.

Pakistani Mediation to Reduce Tensions

This Pakistani move comes amid increasing discussions about Islamabad's growing role in bridging the viewpoints between Washington and Tehran, amid regional and international concerns about the widening confrontation and its impact on the security of the region and vital corridors.