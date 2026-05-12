في واقعة نزعت الرحمة من القلوب، تحول منزل ريفي هادئ بمركز شربين في مصر إلى مسرح لـ«خيانة دم» مروعة. القصة التي بدأت بصرخات أم تدعي فقدان طفلها للوعي، انتهت بكشف مؤامرة دبرتها مع شقيق زوجها لإنهاء حياة الصغير، لولا تدخل «العناية الإلهية» التي أعادت له الأنفاس في اللحظة التي ظن فيها الجناة أن أمره قد انتهى.

«مش بيتنفس».. الكذبة التي كشفها الطب

وصلت الأم إلى المستشفى في حالة ارتباك شديد، وهي تحمل طفلها (3 سنوات) مدعية أنها وجدته غائباً عن الوعي فجأة. لكن يقظة الأطباء كانت الخيط الأول للحقيقة، فآثار الخنق الواضحة حول رقبة الصغير لم تكن تتماشى مع رواية «الحادثة المنزلية»، مما دفع الأجهزة الأمنية للتحرك فوراً لكشف ما جرى خلف الأبواب المغلقة.

وبمواجهة الأم بتناقض أقوالها، انهارت واعترفت بالحقيقة البشعة: لقد اتفقت مع شقيق زوجها على التخلص من الطفل. وبدم بارد، حاولا خنقه باستخدام «إيشارب» داخل المنزل، وظنا أنه فارق الحياة بالفعل، فتوجهت به للمستشفى لإبعاد الشبهة عنها وتصوير الأمر كأنه وفاة طبيعية.

الناجي الوحيد يفضح المستور

المفارقة التي لم يحسب لها المتهمان حساباً هي أن الطفل نجا بأعجوبة، فبينما كانا يخططان لإغلاق القضية كوفاة عادية، عادت الروح للطفل «لتفضح» تفاصيل الاتفاق الآثم، ويتحول من ضحية صامتة إلى شاهد حي على غدر أقرب الناس إليه.

وسادت حالة من الغضب بين أهالي القرية فور انتشار الخبر، إذ لم يستوعب الجيران كيف يمكن لـ«أم» أن تشارك في محاولة قتل طفلها. وقد تمكنت قوات الأمن من ضبط المتهمين، وأحيلا إلى النيابة العامة التي تباشر التحقيقات حالياً لكشف الدوافع الخفية وراء هذه الجريمة التي هزت الرأي العام.

سقط القناع عن الأم والعم، وبقي الصغير يتلقى الرعاية الطبية، حاملاً معه قصة «بيت» تحول في لحظة غدر من سكن آمن إلى مسرح جريمة، لولا معجزة نجاة كتبت له عمراً جديداً وفضحت مؤامرة كانت تُحاك في الظلام.