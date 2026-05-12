في واقعة نزعت الرحمة من القلوب، تحول منزل ريفي هادئ بمركز شربين في مصر إلى مسرح لـ«خيانة دم» مروعة. القصة التي بدأت بصرخات أم تدعي فقدان طفلها للوعي، انتهت بكشف مؤامرة دبرتها مع شقيق زوجها لإنهاء حياة الصغير، لولا تدخل «العناية الإلهية» التي أعادت له الأنفاس في اللحظة التي ظن فيها الجناة أن أمره قد انتهى.
«مش بيتنفس».. الكذبة التي كشفها الطب
وصلت الأم إلى المستشفى في حالة ارتباك شديد، وهي تحمل طفلها (3 سنوات) مدعية أنها وجدته غائباً عن الوعي فجأة. لكن يقظة الأطباء كانت الخيط الأول للحقيقة، فآثار الخنق الواضحة حول رقبة الصغير لم تكن تتماشى مع رواية «الحادثة المنزلية»، مما دفع الأجهزة الأمنية للتحرك فوراً لكشف ما جرى خلف الأبواب المغلقة.
وبمواجهة الأم بتناقض أقوالها، انهارت واعترفت بالحقيقة البشعة: لقد اتفقت مع شقيق زوجها على التخلص من الطفل. وبدم بارد، حاولا خنقه باستخدام «إيشارب» داخل المنزل، وظنا أنه فارق الحياة بالفعل، فتوجهت به للمستشفى لإبعاد الشبهة عنها وتصوير الأمر كأنه وفاة طبيعية.
الناجي الوحيد يفضح المستور
المفارقة التي لم يحسب لها المتهمان حساباً هي أن الطفل نجا بأعجوبة، فبينما كانا يخططان لإغلاق القضية كوفاة عادية، عادت الروح للطفل «لتفضح» تفاصيل الاتفاق الآثم، ويتحول من ضحية صامتة إلى شاهد حي على غدر أقرب الناس إليه.
وسادت حالة من الغضب بين أهالي القرية فور انتشار الخبر، إذ لم يستوعب الجيران كيف يمكن لـ«أم» أن تشارك في محاولة قتل طفلها. وقد تمكنت قوات الأمن من ضبط المتهمين، وأحيلا إلى النيابة العامة التي تباشر التحقيقات حالياً لكشف الدوافع الخفية وراء هذه الجريمة التي هزت الرأي العام.
سقط القناع عن الأم والعم، وبقي الصغير يتلقى الرعاية الطبية، حاملاً معه قصة «بيت» تحول في لحظة غدر من سكن آمن إلى مسرح جريمة، لولا معجزة نجاة كتبت له عمراً جديداً وفضحت مؤامرة كانت تُحاك في الظلام.
In an incident that stripped mercy from hearts, a quiet rural home in Sharbin, Egypt, turned into a scene of a horrific "blood betrayal." The story, which began with a mother's screams claiming her child had lost consciousness, ended with the revelation of a conspiracy she had orchestrated with her husband's brother to end the child's life, were it not for the intervention of "divine providence" that restored his breath at the moment the perpetrators thought his fate was sealed.
“He’s not breathing”... the lie exposed by medicine
The mother arrived at the hospital in a state of extreme confusion, carrying her 3-year-old child and claiming she found him suddenly unconscious. However, the alertness of the doctors was the first thread to the truth, as the clear signs of strangulation around the child's neck did not align with the narrative of an "accidental home incident," prompting security forces to act immediately to uncover what transpired behind closed doors.
When confronted with the contradictions in her statements, the mother broke down and confessed the horrific truth: she had conspired with her husband's brother to get rid of the child. Cold-bloodedly, they attempted to strangle him using a "scarf" inside the house, believing he had indeed died, so she took him to the hospital to deflect suspicion and portray the situation as a natural death.
The sole survivor exposes the hidden
The irony that the accused had not accounted for was that the child miraculously survived. While they were planning to close the case as an ordinary death, the child's spirit returned to "expose" the details of the nefarious agreement, transforming him from a silent victim into a living witness to the betrayal of those closest to him.
A wave of anger swept through the village as soon as the news spread, as neighbors could not comprehend how a "mother" could participate in an attempt to kill her own child. Security forces managed to apprehend the suspects, who were referred to the public prosecution, which is currently conducting investigations to uncover the hidden motives behind this crime that has shaken public opinion.
The mask fell off the mother and the uncle, while the little one continued to receive medical care, carrying with him the story of a "home" that turned in a moment of betrayal from a safe haven into a crime scene, were it not for a miracle of survival that granted him a new life and exposed a conspiracy that was being plotted in the dark.