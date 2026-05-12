كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن كوبا طلبت المساعدة، معلناً أن الولايات المتحدة ستتحدث معها، من دون تقديم أي تفاصيل إضافية.
عقوبات وتحركات قرب السواحل
وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم (الثلاثاء): «لم يتحدث أي جمهوري معي أبداً عن كوبا، وهي دولة فاشلة وتتجه في اتجاه واحد فقط — نحو الانحدار! كوبا تطلب المساعدة، ونحن سنتحدث! وفي الأثناء، أنا متجه إلى الصين».
ويثير تصاعد خطاب الرئيس الأمريكي ووزير خارجيته ماركو روبيو تجاه كوبا مخاوف متزايدة من تحوّل التهديدات بغزو الجزيرة الكاريبية إلى واقع فعلي، وسط عقوبات جديدة وتحركات قرب السواحل الكوبية.
وأفاد موقع «أكسيوس»، في تقرير نشره، الإثنين، أن ترمب يزيد الضغوط على الحكومة الكوبية، محذراً من أن أي تدخل عسكري أمريكي في كوبا سيمثل أخطر مواجهة بين واشنطن وهافانا منذ أزمة الصواريخ عام 1962.
ووفقاً لتحليل أجرته شبكة CNN لبيانات الرحلات الجوية هذا الأسبوع، فقد تزايدت طلعات الاستطلاع والمراقبة الأمريكية قبالة السواحل الكوبية منذ فبراير الماضي. وفرضت واشنطن، الخميس، عقوبات إضافية على هافانا ما دفع وزير الخارجية الكوبي برونو رودريجيز إلى وصف هذه الإجراءات بأنها «عقاب جماعي ذو طبيعة إبادة جماعية».
أزمة إنسانية متفاقمة
وتواجه الجزيرة أزمة إنسانية متفاقمة، حمّلت السلطات الكوبية مسؤوليتها إلى ما تصفه بـ«الحصار النفطي» الأمريكي، الذي يمنع موردي النفط من تزويد البلاد بالإمدادات اللازمة. فيما أدى اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو إلى مزيد من تدهور الأوضاع المحلية، بعد أن جرى قطع كوبا عن أحد أبرز مصادرها من النفط.
ورغم التصعيد، فإن التقرير لفت إلى عدم وجود مؤشرات حاسمة على أن ترمب سيتجه نحو استهداف كوبا في المرحلة القادمة. ونقل «أكسيوس» عن الرئيس البرازيلي لويس إيناسيو لولا دا سيلفا قوله للصحفيين، إن ترمب أبلغه بشكل خاص خلال اجتماع مغلق في البيت الأبيض بأنه لا ينوي غزو كوبا.
وكان ترمب أبدى مراراً اهتمامه بخيار التحرك العسكري ضد كوبا، ملمحاً إلى إمكانية نشر حاملة طائرات عائدة من إيران قبالة السواحل الكوبية. وقال إن حاملة الطائرات يمكن أن تقترب، وتتوقف على بُعد نحو 100 ياردة من الشاطئ، وحينها سيقولون: شكراً جزيلًا، نحن نستسلم.
النظام الاقتصادي في كوبا فاشل
من جانبه، وصف روبيو النظام الاقتصادي في كوبا بأنه فاشل ولا يمكن إصلاحه. وعزا السبب في عدم قدرتهم على إصلاحه ليس لأنهم شيوعيون فحسب، وهذا سيئ بما فيه الكفاية، بل لأنهم شيوعيون غير أكفاء. ولا يوجد ما هو أسوأ من الشيوعي غير الكفء.
ونقل «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول في البيت الأبيض قوله: إن «كوبا دولة فاشلة أُديرت بشكل كارثي للغاية لسنوات طويلة، وإن حكامها تلقوا ضربة كبيرة بعد فقدان الدعم من فنزويلا». وأضاف: «كما صرَّح الرئيس، كوبا دولة فاشلة، وستسقط خلال فترة قصيرة، وسنكون هناك لمساعدتهم».
ويستبعد مراقبون أن يرسل ترمب قوات برية، إلا أنه قد يلجأ إلى «عملية عسكرية عن بُعد» على غرار ما حدث في إيران، بهدف إحداث صدمة داخل النظام، وإضعاف القيادة، وربما خلق فرصة لظهور قيادة جديدة. ويرجح هؤلاء أن يكون يوم 20 مايو الجاري، وهو يوم استقلال كوبا الذي مثّل نهاية الاحتلال الأمريكي للجزيرة، موعداً محتملاً لأي تطور.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Cuba has requested assistance, announcing that the United States will talk to them, without providing any additional details.
Sanctions and Movements Near the Coasts
Trump wrote in a post on the "Truth Social" platform today (Tuesday): "No Republican has ever talked to me about Cuba, which is a failed state heading in only one direction — towards decline! Cuba is asking for help, and we will talk! In the meantime, I am heading to China."
The escalating rhetoric from the U.S. President and Secretary of State Marco Rubio towards Cuba raises increasing concerns that threats of invading the Caribbean island could turn into a reality, amid new sanctions and movements near the Cuban coasts.
Axios reported in a report published on Monday that Trump is increasing pressure on the Cuban government, warning that any U.S. military intervention in Cuba would represent the most serious confrontation between Washington and Havana since the missile crisis of 1962.
According to an analysis conducted by CNN of flight data this week, U.S. reconnaissance and surveillance flights off the Cuban coasts have increased since February. Washington imposed additional sanctions on Havana on Thursday, prompting Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez to describe these measures as "collective punishment of a genocidal nature."
Escalating Humanitarian Crisis
The island is facing an escalating humanitarian crisis, which the Cuban authorities attribute to what they describe as the U.S. "oil blockade," preventing oil suppliers from providing the necessary supplies to the country. Meanwhile, the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has further deteriorated local conditions, after Cuba was cut off from one of its main sources of oil.
Despite the escalation, the report noted that there are no decisive indicators that Trump will target Cuba in the upcoming phase. Axios quoted Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as saying to reporters that Trump privately informed him during a closed meeting at the White House that he does not intend to invade Cuba.
Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in the option of military action against Cuba, hinting at the possibility of deploying an aircraft carrier returning from Iran off the Cuban coasts. He said the aircraft carrier could approach and stop about 100 yards from the shore, at which point they would say: thank you very much, we surrender.
The Economic System in Cuba is Failed
For his part, Rubio described the economic system in Cuba as failed and irreparable. He attributed their inability to fix it not only to being communists, which is bad enough, but because they are incompetent communists. There is nothing worse than an incompetent communist.
Axios quoted a White House official as saying: "Cuba is a failed state that has been managed catastrophically for many years, and its rulers have suffered a significant blow after losing support from Venezuela." He added: "As the president stated, Cuba is a failed state, and it will fall in a short period, and we will be there to help them."
Observers doubt that Trump will send ground troops, but he may resort to a "remote military operation" similar to what happened in Iran, aiming to create shock within the regime, weaken the leadership, and perhaps create an opportunity for new leadership to emerge. These observers suggest that May 20, which is Cuba's Independence Day that marked the end of U.S. occupation of the island, could be a potential date for any developments.