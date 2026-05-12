كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن كوبا طلبت المساعدة، معلناً أن الولايات المتحدة ستتحدث معها، من دون تقديم أي تفاصيل إضافية.

عقوبات وتحركات قرب السواحل


وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم (الثلاثاء): «لم يتحدث أي جمهوري معي أبداً عن كوبا، وهي دولة فاشلة وتتجه في اتجاه واحد فقط — نحو الانحدار! كوبا تطلب المساعدة، ونحن سنتحدث! وفي الأثناء، أنا متجه إلى الصين».


ويثير تصاعد خطاب الرئيس الأمريكي ووزير خارجيته ماركو روبيو تجاه كوبا مخاوف متزايدة من تحوّل التهديدات بغزو الجزيرة الكاريبية إلى واقع فعلي، وسط عقوبات جديدة وتحركات قرب السواحل الكوبية.


وأفاد موقع «أكسيوس»، في تقرير نشره، الإثنين، أن ترمب يزيد الضغوط على الحكومة الكوبية، محذراً من أن أي تدخل عسكري أمريكي في كوبا سيمثل أخطر مواجهة بين واشنطن وهافانا منذ أزمة الصواريخ عام 1962.


ووفقاً لتحليل أجرته شبكة CNN لبيانات الرحلات الجوية هذا الأسبوع، فقد تزايدت طلعات الاستطلاع والمراقبة الأمريكية قبالة السواحل الكوبية منذ فبراير الماضي. وفرضت واشنطن، الخميس، عقوبات إضافية على هافانا ما دفع وزير الخارجية الكوبي برونو رودريجيز إلى وصف هذه الإجراءات بأنها «عقاب جماعي ذو طبيعة إبادة جماعية».

أزمة إنسانية متفاقمة


وتواجه الجزيرة أزمة إنسانية متفاقمة، حمّلت السلطات الكوبية مسؤوليتها إلى ما تصفه بـ«الحصار النفطي» الأمريكي، الذي يمنع موردي النفط من تزويد البلاد بالإمدادات اللازمة. فيما أدى اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو إلى مزيد من تدهور الأوضاع المحلية، بعد أن جرى قطع كوبا عن أحد أبرز مصادرها من النفط.


ورغم التصعيد، فإن التقرير لفت إلى عدم وجود مؤشرات حاسمة على أن ترمب سيتجه نحو استهداف كوبا في المرحلة القادمة. ونقل «أكسيوس» عن الرئيس البرازيلي لويس إيناسيو لولا دا سيلفا قوله للصحفيين، إن ترمب أبلغه بشكل خاص خلال اجتماع مغلق في البيت الأبيض بأنه لا ينوي غزو كوبا.


وكان ترمب أبدى مراراً اهتمامه بخيار التحرك العسكري ضد كوبا، ملمحاً إلى إمكانية نشر حاملة طائرات عائدة من إيران قبالة السواحل الكوبية. وقال إن حاملة الطائرات يمكن أن تقترب، وتتوقف على بُعد نحو 100 ياردة من الشاطئ، وحينها سيقولون: شكراً جزيلًا، نحن نستسلم.

النظام الاقتصادي في كوبا فاشل


من جانبه، وصف روبيو النظام الاقتصادي في كوبا بأنه فاشل ولا يمكن إصلاحه. وعزا السبب في عدم قدرتهم على إصلاحه ليس لأنهم شيوعيون فحسب، وهذا سيئ بما فيه الكفاية، بل لأنهم شيوعيون غير أكفاء. ولا يوجد ما هو أسوأ من الشيوعي غير الكفء.


ونقل «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول في البيت الأبيض قوله: إن «كوبا دولة فاشلة أُديرت بشكل كارثي للغاية لسنوات طويلة، وإن حكامها تلقوا ضربة كبيرة بعد فقدان الدعم من فنزويلا». وأضاف: «كما صرَّح الرئيس، كوبا دولة فاشلة، وستسقط خلال فترة قصيرة، وسنكون هناك لمساعدتهم».


ويستبعد مراقبون أن يرسل ترمب قوات برية، إلا أنه قد يلجأ إلى «عملية عسكرية عن بُعد» على غرار ما حدث في إيران، بهدف إحداث صدمة داخل النظام، وإضعاف القيادة، وربما خلق فرصة لظهور قيادة جديدة. ويرجح هؤلاء أن يكون يوم 20 مايو الجاري، وهو يوم استقلال كوبا الذي مثّل نهاية الاحتلال الأمريكي للجزيرة، موعداً محتملاً لأي تطور.