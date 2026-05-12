U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Cuba has requested assistance, announcing that the United States will talk to them, without providing any additional details.



Sanctions and Movements Near the Coasts



Trump wrote in a post on the "Truth Social" platform today (Tuesday): "No Republican has ever talked to me about Cuba, which is a failed state heading in only one direction — towards decline! Cuba is asking for help, and we will talk! In the meantime, I am heading to China."



The escalating rhetoric from the U.S. President and Secretary of State Marco Rubio towards Cuba raises increasing concerns that threats of invading the Caribbean island could turn into a reality, amid new sanctions and movements near the Cuban coasts.



Axios reported in a report published on Monday that Trump is increasing pressure on the Cuban government, warning that any U.S. military intervention in Cuba would represent the most serious confrontation between Washington and Havana since the missile crisis of 1962.



According to an analysis conducted by CNN of flight data this week, U.S. reconnaissance and surveillance flights off the Cuban coasts have increased since February. Washington imposed additional sanctions on Havana on Thursday, prompting Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez to describe these measures as "collective punishment of a genocidal nature."



Escalating Humanitarian Crisis



The island is facing an escalating humanitarian crisis, which the Cuban authorities attribute to what they describe as the U.S. "oil blockade," preventing oil suppliers from providing the necessary supplies to the country. Meanwhile, the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has further deteriorated local conditions, after Cuba was cut off from one of its main sources of oil.



Despite the escalation, the report noted that there are no decisive indicators that Trump will target Cuba in the upcoming phase. Axios quoted Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as saying to reporters that Trump privately informed him during a closed meeting at the White House that he does not intend to invade Cuba.



Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in the option of military action against Cuba, hinting at the possibility of deploying an aircraft carrier returning from Iran off the Cuban coasts. He said the aircraft carrier could approach and stop about 100 yards from the shore, at which point they would say: thank you very much, we surrender.



The Economic System in Cuba is Failed



For his part, Rubio described the economic system in Cuba as failed and irreparable. He attributed their inability to fix it not only to being communists, which is bad enough, but because they are incompetent communists. There is nothing worse than an incompetent communist.



Axios quoted a White House official as saying: "Cuba is a failed state that has been managed catastrophically for many years, and its rulers have suffered a significant blow after losing support from Venezuela." He added: "As the president stated, Cuba is a failed state, and it will fall in a short period, and we will be there to help them."



Observers doubt that Trump will send ground troops, but he may resort to a "remote military operation" similar to what happened in Iran, aiming to create shock within the regime, weaken the leadership, and perhaps create an opportunity for new leadership to emerge. These observers suggest that May 20, which is Cuba's Independence Day that marked the end of U.S. occupation of the island, could be a potential date for any developments.