The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom, Matləm Mirzayev, confirmed the depth of the political relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting the cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including economic, energy, investment, tourism, culture, and humanitarian issues, appreciating the continuous Saudi position and support that plays a pioneering role at both regional and international levels.



The ambassador Mirzayev stated in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency: “There is a strong and natural alignment between the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the main themes of the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, especially in the areas of sustainable urban development, smart infrastructure, innovation, environmental sustainability, and improving quality of life,” praising what the Kingdom has achieved under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in terms of progress in urban transformation and sustainable development.



An Important Global Platform



Ambassador Matləm Mirzayev welcomed the Kingdom's participation in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which is held in the city of Baku and represents an important global platform that brings together governments, international organizations, urban planners, investors, academics, and civil society representatives to discuss the future of cities and sustainable urban development.



He stated that the forum will focus on a number of topics, most notably the urban challenges facing the international community, sustainable urban development, climate resilience, affordable housing, smart cities, green infrastructure, digital transformation, urban mobility, water sustainability, and inclusive urban development.



New International Standards



The Ambassador of Azerbaijan praised the ambitious projects launched by the Kingdom's Vision, which enjoy global recognition and contribute to redefining modern urban development concepts and establishing new international standards in the fields of infrastructure, sustainability, smart cities, renewable energy, transportation, and quality of life initiatives, emphasizing that they aim to build sustainable and technologically advanced cities centered around people.



He noted that the Kingdom's achievements in developing infrastructure, housing, digital transformation, environmental sustainability, and renewable energy have garnered global attention and solidified its position as one of the leading countries in shaping the cities of the future.



He indicated that hosting the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in the city of Baku represents a source of pride and a significant responsibility for Azerbaijan, reflecting the increasing international confidence in it, as well as its active and growing role in addressing global issues related to sustainable urban development, climate resilience, and modern infrastructure. Additionally, the hosting enhances its position as an important international center for dialogue and cooperation, contributing to the ongoing reconstruction and urban development efforts in the country.