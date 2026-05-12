أكَّد سفير جمهورية أذربيجان لدى المملكة متلّم ميرزاييف، عمق العلاقات السياسية بين جمهورية أذربيجان والمملكة العربية السعودية، منوهًا بالتعاون بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات ومنها الاقتصادي، والطاقة، والاستثمار، والسياحة، والثقافة، والقضايا الإنسانية، مثمنًا الموقف والدعم السعودي المستمر الذي يؤدي دورًا رياديًا على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
وقال السفير ميرزاييف في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء السعودية: «هناك توافق قوي وطبيعي بين أهداف رؤية المملكة 2030 والمحاور الأساسية للمنتدى الحضري العالمي الثالث عشر في باكو، خصوصًا في مجالات التنمية الحضرية المستدامة، والبنية التحتية الذكية، والابتكار، والاستدامة البيئية، وتحسين جودة الحياة»، مشيدًا بما حققته المملكة في ظل القيادة الحكيمة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، من تقدمٍ في مجالات التحول الحضري والتنمية المستدامة.
منصة عالمية مهمة
ورحب السفير متلّم ميرزاييف، في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء السعودية، بمشاركة المملكة في المنتدى الحضري العالمي الثالث عشر (WUF13)، الذي يُعقد في مدينة باكو، ويُشكّل منصة عالمية مهمة تجمع الحكومات والمنظمات الدولية والمخططين الحضريين والمستثمرين والأكاديميين وممثلي المجتمع المدني لمناقشة مستقبل المدن والتنمية الحضرية المستدامة.
وأفاد بأن المنتدى سيركز على عددٍ من الموضوعات أبرزها التحديات الحضرية التي تواجه المجتمع الدولي، والتنمية الحضرية المستدامة، والمرونة المناخية، والإسكان الميسر، والمدن الذكية، والبنية التحتية الخضراء، والتحول الرقمي، والتنقل الحضري، واستدامة المياه، والتنمية الحضرية الشاملة.
معايير دولية جديدة
وأشاد سفير أذربيجان بما أطلقته رؤية المملكة من مشروعات طموحة التي تحظى باعتراف عالمي، وتسهم في إعادة تعريف مفاهيم التنمية الحضرية الحديثة ووضع معايير دولية جديدة في مجالات البنية التحتية والاستدامة والمدن الذكية والطاقة المتجددة والنقل ومبادرات جودة الحياة، مؤكدًا أنها تهدف إلى بناء مدن مستدامة ومتقدمة تقنيًا محورها الإنسان.
وأفاد بأن إنجازات المملكة في تطوير البنية التحتية، والإسكان، والتحول الرقمي، والاستدامة البيئية، والطاقة المتجددة، حظيت باهتمام عالمي ورسخت مكانتها بوصفها إحدى الدول الرائدة في تشكيل مدن المستقبل.
وبيَّن أن استضافة المنتدى الحضري العالمي الثالث عشر (WUF13) في مدينة باكو تمثل مصدر فخر ومسؤولية كبيرة لأذربيجان، وتعكس الثقة الدولية المتزايدة بها، فضلًا عن دورها النشط والمتنامي في معالجة القضايا العالمية المتعلقة بالتنمية الحضرية المستدامة، والمرونة المناخية، والبنية التحتية الحديثة، كما أن الاستضافة تعزز مكانتها بوصفها مركزًا دوليًا مهمًا للحوار والتعاون، ويسهم في جهود إعادة الإعمار والتنمية الحضرية الجارية في البلاد.
The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom, Matləm Mirzayev, confirmed the depth of the political relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting the cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including economic, energy, investment, tourism, culture, and humanitarian issues, appreciating the continuous Saudi position and support that plays a pioneering role at both regional and international levels.
The ambassador Mirzayev stated in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency: “There is a strong and natural alignment between the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the main themes of the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, especially in the areas of sustainable urban development, smart infrastructure, innovation, environmental sustainability, and improving quality of life,” praising what the Kingdom has achieved under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in terms of progress in urban transformation and sustainable development.
An Important Global Platform
Ambassador Matləm Mirzayev welcomed the Kingdom's participation in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which is held in the city of Baku and represents an important global platform that brings together governments, international organizations, urban planners, investors, academics, and civil society representatives to discuss the future of cities and sustainable urban development.
He stated that the forum will focus on a number of topics, most notably the urban challenges facing the international community, sustainable urban development, climate resilience, affordable housing, smart cities, green infrastructure, digital transformation, urban mobility, water sustainability, and inclusive urban development.
New International Standards
The Ambassador of Azerbaijan praised the ambitious projects launched by the Kingdom's Vision, which enjoy global recognition and contribute to redefining modern urban development concepts and establishing new international standards in the fields of infrastructure, sustainability, smart cities, renewable energy, transportation, and quality of life initiatives, emphasizing that they aim to build sustainable and technologically advanced cities centered around people.
He noted that the Kingdom's achievements in developing infrastructure, housing, digital transformation, environmental sustainability, and renewable energy have garnered global attention and solidified its position as one of the leading countries in shaping the cities of the future.
He indicated that hosting the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in the city of Baku represents a source of pride and a significant responsibility for Azerbaijan, reflecting the increasing international confidence in it, as well as its active and growing role in addressing global issues related to sustainable urban development, climate resilience, and modern infrastructure. Additionally, the hosting enhances its position as an important international center for dialogue and cooperation, contributing to the ongoing reconstruction and urban development efforts in the country.