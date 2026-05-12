أكد سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية أذربيجان عصام الجطيلي، عمق العلاقات التي تربط المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية أذربيجان، إذ يشهد البلدان تعاوناً ملحوظاً في العديد من المجالات.
وأوضح، في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء السعودية، أن مشاركة المملكة في المنتدى الحضري العالمي الثالث عشر (WUF13) تحت عنوان «الإسكان العالمي.. مدن ومجتمعات آمنة ومرنة» في مدينة باكو بوفد رفيع المستوى يجسد عمق العلاقات بين البلدين الشقيقين، ويؤكد حضورها في المحافل الإقليمية والدولية.
أهم الأحداث العالمية
وعد السفير الجطيلي المنتدى فرصة لاستعراض التحولات التنموية وإبراز ما توصلت إليه المملكة من تقدم مبهر في تطوير المدن وتخطيطها والارتقاء بجودة الحياة ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وذلك بمتابعة حثيثة من القيادة الرشيدة.
ولفت السفير الجطيلي إلى أن المنتدى يمثل أحد أهم الأحداث العالمية التي تُعنى بقضايا التنمية الحضرية المستدامة وتعالج قضايا الإسكان، كونه يجمع الحكومات والمنظمات الدولية والخبراء وصناع القرار تحت سقف واحد لمناقشة التحديات وتبادل الخبرات والتجارب العالمية في تطوير المدن.
The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Issam Al-Jatili, affirmed the depth of the relations that bind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as both countries witness notable cooperation in many fields.
He explained, in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, that the Kingdom's participation in the thirteenth World Urban Forum (WUF13) under the theme "Global Housing... Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities" in Baku with a high-level delegation embodies the depth of the relations between the two brotherly countries and confirms its presence in regional and international forums.
Major Global Events
The ambassador considered the forum an opportunity to showcase developmental transformations and highlight the remarkable progress the Kingdom has achieved in urban development and planning, as well as improving the quality of life in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, with close follow-up from the wise leadership.
The ambassador pointed out that the forum represents one of the most important global events concerned with sustainable urban development issues and addresses housing challenges, as it brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and decision-makers under one roof to discuss challenges and exchange global experiences and practices in urban development.