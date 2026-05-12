The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Issam Al-Jatili, affirmed the depth of the relations that bind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as both countries witness notable cooperation in many fields.



He explained, in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, that the Kingdom's participation in the thirteenth World Urban Forum (WUF13) under the theme "Global Housing... Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities" in Baku with a high-level delegation embodies the depth of the relations between the two brotherly countries and confirms its presence in regional and international forums.



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The ambassador considered the forum an opportunity to showcase developmental transformations and highlight the remarkable progress the Kingdom has achieved in urban development and planning, as well as improving the quality of life in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, with close follow-up from the wise leadership.



The ambassador pointed out that the forum represents one of the most important global events concerned with sustainable urban development issues and addresses housing challenges, as it brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and decision-makers under one roof to discuss challenges and exchange global experiences and practices in urban development.