ارتفع مؤشر الدولار خلال تعاملاته اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مع ترقب بيانات التضخم الأمريكية، في ظل استمرار حالة عدم اليقين بشأن آفاق التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.

ارتفاع التضخم


وصعد المؤشر -الذي يقيس أداء العملة الخضراء أمام سلة من 6 عملات رئيسية- بنسبة 0.4% إلى 98.328 نقطة في منتصف تداولاته اليومية.


ويترقب المستثمرون بيانات مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين في الولايات المتحدة لشهر أبريل، وسط توقعات بارتفاع التضخم السنوي لأعلى مستوى منذ سبتمبر 2023 عند 3.7%.