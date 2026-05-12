ارتفع مؤشر الدولار خلال تعاملاته اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مع ترقب بيانات التضخم الأمريكية، في ظل استمرار حالة عدم اليقين بشأن آفاق التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.
ارتفاع التضخم
وصعد المؤشر -الذي يقيس أداء العملة الخضراء أمام سلة من 6 عملات رئيسية- بنسبة 0.4% إلى 98.328 نقطة في منتصف تداولاته اليومية.
ويترقب المستثمرون بيانات مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين في الولايات المتحدة لشهر أبريل، وسط توقعات بارتفاع التضخم السنوي لأعلى مستوى منذ سبتمبر 2023 عند 3.7%.
The dollar index rose during its trading today (Tuesday), as investors await U.S. inflation data, amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the prospects of reaching an agreement to end the war in the Middle East.
Rising Inflation
The index - which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies - increased by 0.4% to 98.328 points in the middle of its daily trading.
Investors are awaiting the Consumer Price Index data for the United States for April, amid expectations of annual inflation rising to its highest level since September 2023 at 3.7%.