The dollar index rose during its trading today (Tuesday), as investors await U.S. inflation data, amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the prospects of reaching an agreement to end the war in the Middle East.

Rising Inflation



The index - which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies - increased by 0.4% to 98.328 points in the middle of its daily trading.



Investors are awaiting the Consumer Price Index data for the United States for April, amid expectations of annual inflation rising to its highest level since September 2023 at 3.7%.