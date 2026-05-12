The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and head of the Kingdom's delegation participating in the 13th World Urban Forum, Majid Al-Hoqail, revealed that the Kingdom will showcase its pioneering experience in sustainable urban development during its participation in the forum, highlighting the qualitative transformations it has achieved in the housing, urban planning, urban scene development, and humanization sectors, alongside initiatives related to sustainability, enhancing service efficiency, and improving the urban environment in Saudi cities.



He explained in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency that the Kingdom's delegation participating in the forum will present a number of national initiatives and projects related to housing, urban development, urban innovation, and smart cities, in addition to solutions and enablers that have contributed to enhancing city efficiency, improving the urban scene, and promoting sustainability and quality of life.



Enhancing Quality of Life



Al-Hoqail affirmed that participation in the forum, hosted by the city of Baku in the Republic of Azerbaijan, comes as an extension of the wise leadership's interest in developing cities, enhancing quality of life, and empowering individuals, as part of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



He said: “The Kingdom is progressing according to a comprehensive developmental vision that places the individual at the heart of development, enhancing the integration between urban planning, sustainability, and innovation, contributing to building more vibrant, resilient cities with a high quality of life, and keeping pace with future changes and challenges.”



An Important International Platform



He indicated that the forum, which is held under the slogan “Global Housing: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities,” represents an important international platform for exchanging experiences, building partnerships, and showcasing successful experiences in the fields of urban development, housing, and sustainability, emphasizing the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing cooperation with various countries and international organizations concerned with the future of cities.



He noted that the Kingdom continues to develop its urban and housing system in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which enhances the competitiveness of Saudi cities and solidifies their position among the best global cities in terms of quality of life and sustainability of development.