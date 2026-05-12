أعلن وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث أن الولايات المتحدة لا تزال ملتزمة بوقف إطلاق النار مع إيران حتى هذه اللحظة، مؤكداً أمام جلسة استماع في الكونغرس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن البنتاغون لديه خطط للتصعيد ضد إيران، وخطط أخرى في حالة التراجع عن القتال.

وأضاف: «لن نكشف الخطوة التالية ضد إيران. الأمر يعود للرئيس دونالد ترمب الذي يضطلع بمهمة فائقة الأهمية وهي منع طهران من امتلاك القنبلة النووية».


ولفت إلى أن «هناك العديد من المناقشات المتنوعة التي تجري حالياً مع فريقنا التفاوضي. أنا أحضر تلك المناقشات أثناء انعقادها، وأطلع على المسودات المختلفة ووجهات النظر المتعددة، لذا، فهو وضع بالغ الديناميكية».


وأفاد بأن التسوية التفاوضية قد تكون هي النتيجة النهائية، وهي تسوية تضمن عدم امتلاك إيران قدرات نووية؛ ومن منظور وزارة الحرب، فإننا هنا لتقديم الدعم اللازم لتلك الخيارات.


واعتبر وزير الحرب الأمريكي أن طلب ميزانية البنتاغون المقدم من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، للعام المالي 2027، والبالغة 1.5 تريليون دولار يعكس «إلحاح اللحظة الراهنة». وأضاف أن التمويل الضخم «يسعى لمعالجة المشكلات العالقة منذ أمد بعيد، فضلاً عن إعادة تموضع قواتنا لتلائم التحديات الراهنة».


وقال إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب عندما تولى مهمات منصبه في 20 يناير 2025 «ورث قاعدة صناعية دفاعية كانت قد أُفرغت من مضمونها بفعل سنوات من السياسات القائمة على مبدأ أمريكا أخيراً، مما أدى إلى تضاؤل القدرات والطاقات اللازمة لاستعراض القوة، وتفشي ظواهر نقل الصناعات إلى الخارج، والاستعانة بمصادر خارجية، وتجاوز التكاليف المقررة، وتدهور الكفاءات العسكرية».


واعتبر وزير الحرب أن مسألة استنفاد الذخائر الأمريكية «تم تضخيمها بشكل غير عقلاني وغير صحي، في حين أننا نعلم بدقة تامة ما نمتلكه»، مضيفاً: «لدينا مخزون وفير يلبي احتياجاتنا».


من جانبه، كشف القائم بأعمال المراقب المالي بوزارة الحرب جولز هيرست أن تكلفة حرب إيران بلغت 29 مليار دولار حتى اللحظة، ارتفاعاً من 25 مليار دولار، وهو التقدير الذي قدمه نهاية أبريل. وأضاف هيرست: «نرى الآن أن الرقم أقرب إلى 29 مليار دولار، حتى اللحظة؛ ويعود ذلك إلى التكاليف المحدثة لإصلاح المعدات واستبدالها، فضلاً عن التكاليف التشغيلية العامة اللازمة لإدامة وجود القوات والأفراد في مسرح العمليات».


ونقلت شبكة CBS News عن مسؤولين أمريكيين مطلعين قولهم، إن التكلفة الحقيقية لحرب إيران تقترب من 50 مليار دولار، أي نحو ضعف التقدير العلني الذي قدّمه البنتاغون.