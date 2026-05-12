U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that the United States remains committed to a ceasefire with Iran at this moment, affirming during a congressional hearing today (Tuesday) that the Pentagon has plans for escalation against Iran, as well as other plans in case of a retreat from fighting.

He added, "We will not disclose the next step against Iran. It is up to President Donald Trump, who has an extremely important mission to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear bomb."



He noted that "there are many diverse discussions currently taking place with our negotiating team. I attend those discussions as they occur and review the various drafts and multiple perspectives, so it is a highly dynamic situation."



He stated that a negotiated settlement could be the final outcome, which is a settlement that ensures Iran does not possess nuclear capabilities; from the perspective of the Department of War, we are here to provide the necessary support for those options.



U.S. Secretary of War considered that President Donald Trump's Pentagon budget request for fiscal year 2027, amounting to $1.5 trillion, reflects "the urgency of the current moment." He added that the massive funding "aims to address long-standing issues, as well as reposition our forces to meet current challenges."



He said that when President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2025, he "inherited a defense industrial base that had been hollowed out by years of America First policies, leading to diminished capabilities and capacities for projecting power, the proliferation of outsourcing, cost overruns, and a decline in military competencies."



The Secretary of War considered that the issue of depleting U.S. munitions "has been irrationally and unhealthily exaggerated, while we know exactly what we possess," adding, "We have a sufficient stockpile to meet our needs."



For his part, Acting Comptroller of the Department of War Jules Hirst revealed that the cost of the Iran War has reached $29 billion to date, up from $25 billion, which was the estimate provided at the end of April. Hirst added, "We now see that the figure is closer to $29 billion, to date; this is due to updated costs for repairing and replacing equipment, as well as the general operational costs necessary to sustain the presence of forces and personnel in the theater of operations."



CBS News reported that informed U.S. officials said the actual cost of the Iran War is approaching $50 billion, nearly double the public estimate provided by the Pentagon.